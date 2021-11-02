U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,601.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,773.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,864.75
    -29.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.90
    +1.60 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.85
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.54
    +0.28 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5390
    -0.4590 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,348.66
    +1,419.30 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.78
    +81.27 (+5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.02
    -37.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Growth Hormone Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·5 min read

Growth Hormone Market Statistics 2021-2027 by Application (Growth Hormone Deficiency, Idiopathic Short Stature, Turner Syndrome, Small for Gestational Age, Prader-Willi Syndrome), Product (Powder, Solvent), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Medstores), Country Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia)

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global growth hormone market size is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, due to rising efforts made to create awareness of growth diseases among children. Awareness programs and government initiatives are being launched to help citizens look out for early signs of these ailments and take timely precautions.

Reputed companies such as Eli Lily and Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, LG Chem Ltd., and Ferring B.V., among many others are providing high-quality growth hormone therapies and medications to treat a variety of related disorders. Here is a look at the region-wise trends affecting market forecast:

Asia Pacific (regional valuation to surpass $1.1 billion):

Growth hormone powders gain traction:

Growth hormone powders held a share of $419 million in the APAC market in 2020. The demand for growth hormones in powder form is growing at a substantial rate due to the various benefits they offer. SAIZEN, a lyophilized growth hormone powder produced by Merck Serono is one of the most widely preferred products in the region.

Enhancer, such as hGH booster, is a powdered form of growth hormone and is also known as GH secretagogues. It consists of amino acids that enhance the production of GH in the body. Since the enhancers are claimed to be free from any side-effect, their adoption may grow across the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Growth Hormone Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1982/sample

Growth hormones find high application in Turner Syndrome treatment:

The Asia Pacific growth hormone market size from applications in treating Turner Syndrome will record a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Turner Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects females and showcases abnormalities in the chromosomes. This condition can lead to the absence of one or all sex chromosomes and can cause other abnormalities.

According to the Australian Pediatric Endocrine Group, 25-50 out of 100,000 girls are diagnosed with Turner Syndrome at birth every year. Growth hormone medication can play a vital role in reversing some of the severe symptoms of this condition. These drugs can help the girl child diagnosed with Turner Syndrome reach a normal adult’s height if the treatment is started early.

Hospital pharmacies remain the main distribution channels:

Hospital pharmacies held a share of $381.5 million in the regional market in 2020. The need among patients to have access to advanced medical treatments to facilitate early detection of growth hormone deficiencies is increasing at a notable pace. Since hospital pharmacies are located within the premises, they are easily accessible. These pharmacies are also able to supply medicines during emergency situations.

Europe (regional valuation to go past $1.6 billion):

Use of growth hormone drugs to treat Prader-Willi Syndrome:

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) captured 5.5% share of the European growth hormone market in 2020. The disorder is a rare neurodevelopmental condition and is caused due to the defects in chromosome 15. Children diagnosed with PWS can be treated with the help of growth hormone medicines. These drugs can help the child reach a normal height and can play an important role in creating a healthy body composition. They have a positive effect on the child’s motor development.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Growth Hormone Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1983/sample

Online med stores distribute growth hormone medication:

Online med stores were responsible for 11.5% share of the Europe market in 2020. The concept of online medical stores is gaining momentum due to the substantial rise in internet penetration. Several pharma companies are switching to online platforms to increase their product portfolios and expand customer base.

Customers find it highly convenient to order from online med stores as it not only gives them a variety of brands to look at, but they can get the right drugs at the right time. Since customers are gaining more knowledge about the functions of these stores, they may continue to gain traction in the future.

Germany growth hormone market share grows significantly:

Germany market size may register 6.7% CAGR through 2027 as growth hormone therapies are being adopted by many medical centers to treat GH deficiencies. Several new products are being launched to ease the customer’s burden of finding the right drug for their treatment. For example, in August 2020, the FDA approved Sogroya, a TransCon hGH manufactured by Novo Nordisk. This drug will be used in the region to treat GHD in adults.

North America (regional valuation to surpass $2.2 billion):

Growth hormone solvents gain momentum:

Growth hormone solvents held a share of $448 million in the North American industry in 2020. Companies are focusing on producing and selling these drugs in solvent form. For example, Novo Nordisk and Ipsen Pharma are manufacturing drugs named Norditropin and Nutropin respectively in the form of a solvent.

Canada market share grows:

Canada growth hormone market size will witness 7.7% CAGR up to 2027 as there is a growing presence of advanced healthcare facilities that will play an important role in the early diagnosis of GH deficiency diseases. The demand for growth hormone therapies and the growing awareness in this regard will foster the production of these medicines in the country.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Growth Hormone Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1984/sample

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Ani Pharma Rockets After Winning FDA Approval To Revive Old Merck Drug

    Ani Pharmaceuticals won a sweeping FDA approval on Monday, leading the pharmaceutical stock to a nearly two-year high.

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • Weed withdrawal: More than half of people using medical cannabis for pain experience withdrawal symptoms

    The use of cannabis, though safer than many other drugs, is not entirely without risk. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file CC BY-ND In stark contrast to the overblown fears portrayed during decades past, these days, most people think cannabis is relatively harmless. While weed is indeed less dangerous than some other drugs, it is not without risks. In a study published Jan. 5, my colleagues and I found that 59% percent of people using medical cannabis for chronic pain experienced moderate to severe

  • Why Did Centessa's Shares Plunge 10% Today?

    Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) announced proof-of-mechanism data from the first three subjects in Phase 1 Part B study of ZF874 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). AATD is an autosomal recessive disorder frequently caused by missense mutations in the A1AT gene. Individuals with AATD regularly suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and/or liver disease. In both PiMZ subjects dosed with 15 mg/kg BID of ZF874, the observed increase in functional A1AT was between 3.5 an

  • Woman gets $688.35 ER bill for spending 7 hours in the waiting room — without being treated

    The woman says Emory Healthcare told her, 'You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’

  • UPDATE 3-White House says 15 mln COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

    The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The CDC Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling and hitting his head

    The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal."

  • The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

    The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 How Symptoms Are Changing In the first waves of the pandemic, cough, shortness of breath, and the loss of taste or sm

  • Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

    Cigarette smoking is the leading cause in preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the CDC.

  • COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

    Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. “We are not waiting on the operations and logistics,” said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children.

  • Health care plagued by new supply chain shortages

    From medications to gloves to crutches, the strains of the global supply chain are hitting U.S. health care hard.Why it matters: Shortages of health care supplies can quickly jump from a nuisance to a life-or-death proposition. They indicate serious vulnerabilities in the U.S. health care supply chain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: After seeing major supply shortages for protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the pan

  • Russia counts cost of missteps, vaccine refusals as COVID tide keeps rising

    Ambulance attendant Roman Stebakov has come face-to-face with COVID-19 many times - but he'd rather take his chances with the disease than get himself injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Their attitudes help explain why the first nation in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine - and then export it to more than 70 countries - is struggling to inoculate its own population and has racked up record 24-hour death tolls on 21 days in the past month. In conversations with Reuters, doctors and officials reeled off a host of factors that have fed the spread of the disease and forced Russia to revert to its tightest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic.

  • Many employers are offering new and better benefits—how to choose the right ones for next year

    It's open enrollment season. While you may see rising out-of-pocket health costs through your employer coverage, you may be in for a few pleasant surprises, too.

  • Here's Why Ani Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    The company reported positive third-quarter earnings, and the FDA granted approval for its generic version of Acthar Gel.

  • Twin stress: What happens to a woman’s heart when she takes on too much at work and home?

    It doesn’t take a scientist to tell us that working hard while caring for a family can be highly stressful, but a new study reveals the true health cost to women’s hearts of trying to do both well.

  • Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit

    A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

  • Long Covid: What to Know About Lingering Symptoms of a Covid-19 Infection

    Scientists, physicians and patients have dubbed the condition long Covid. The World Health Organization in October defined long Covid as a condition in people with a probable or confirmed case of Covid-19 three months previously, with symptoms that last at least two months and can’t be explained by another diagnosis. The symptoms can range from mild to debilitating, and the Biden administration has said some Americans dealing with long Covid may have a disability under civil-rights laws protecting them from discrimination.