Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Revenue Forecasts By 36%

Celebrations may be in order for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Patterson-UTI Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Patterson-UTI Energy's six analysts is for revenues of US$4.1b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be US$1.45, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.40 in 2023. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a great increase in revenue and a modest lift to earnings per share estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Patterson-UTI Energy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 77% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 8.9% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.0% annually. Not only are Patterson-UTI Energy's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Patterson-UTI Energy.

