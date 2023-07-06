Growth Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Stocks

There are many types of investing styles deployed within the market. Some investors prefer to target income, some prefer value, and some prefer to target growth.

Of course, those who gravitate toward the growth investing style commonly target technology companies, as their long-term potential is hard to ignore.

Three stocks from the Zacks Computer and Technology sector – Synopsys SNPS, Cadence Design Systems CDNS, and Workday WDAY – could all be considerations for those targeting growth. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The revisions trend has been particularly noteworthy for its current fiscal year, with the EPS estimate up 11% since July of last year.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s growth trajectory has been impressive, and it’s slated to continue; estimates call for 17% earnings growth on 13% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY23). And in FY24, projections reflect an additional 12% earnings growth on top of a 10% year-over-year revenue climb.

As we can see below, CDNS has enjoyed strong sales growth.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Synopsys

Synopsys is an electronic design automation (EDA) software vendor for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across the board.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And similar to CDNS, Synopsys carries an inspiring growth profile, with earnings forecasted to soar 22% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a further 13% in FY24. Top line growth is apparent as well, indicated to climb 15% and 11% in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, assisting customers in adapting to a rapidly-changing world. Analysts have taken their expectations higher across all timeframes, helping land the stock into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

No different than those above, Workday sports an impressive growth profile, with earnings forecasted to expand 45% on 15% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY24). And in FY25, earnings and revenue are forecasted to see growth of 20% and 17%, respectively.

Keep an eye open for WDAY’s upcoming quarterly release expected on August 14th; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.24 suggests nearly 50% earnings growth year-over-year. Analysts have been bullish, with the quarterly EPS estimate being revised 6% higher since April.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors have their preferences within the market and for understandable reasons. While some reap a steady income stream, others are rewarded with explosive growth.

And for those interested in companies growing their top and bottom lines at rapid paces, all three above – Synopsys SNPS, Cadence Design Systems CDNS, and Workday WDAY – are forecasted to do precisely that.

In addition, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, indicating that their near-term business outlook has shifted positively.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research