Growth of Life Care Solution Services Market Estimated at CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, TMR Report

·7 min read

  • Significance of preventive maintenance approach of medical equipment to avoid medical-device related accidents and prevent large repairs propels life care solution services market

  • Investments from prominent companies to develop technologically advanced devices to serve the growing patient demand creates lucrative opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The life care solution services market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031. Factors such as technological advancements in healthcare solutions and services, increasing number of surgical procedures, R&D funding, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are fuelling the growth of life care solution services market.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Role of service providers for rapid shift toward value-added service offerings is leading to significant changes in the patient base of life care solution services market. Life care solution services market demand analysis reveals automated artificial manual-breathing units are gaining traction due to cost-effective deployment, fast production, and easy access for a large patient pool.

Request Brochure of Life Care Solution Services Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84854

Life Care Solution Services Market – Key Findings of the Report

  • Increasing practice of adoption of regular maintenance approach to avoid expensive and large repairs of medical equipment to define future market outlook of life care solution services. Preventive maintenance approach that helps avoid medical device-related adverse accidents and reduce equipment downtime provides ample growth opportunities in life care solution services market

  • Role of manufacturers of ventilators and other medical equipment to closely follow hospitals to service and repair their products stimulates the life care solution services market

  • Large population base and statistics of large patient pool makes Asia Pacific significant region in the life care solution services market. Besides this, focus of companies to engage in business expansion to contribute toward increased market share of life care solution services market of the region.

  • OEMs held the leading share of life care solution services market in 2021. Investments by manufacturers to expand their service offerings and technological advancements leading to rapid processing and shorter test time fuel the growth of OEMs service provider segment.

  • The anesthesia/respiratory devices application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring, increase in number of surgeries, and rising incidence of airway and other lung disorders fuel the growth of anesthesia/respiratory devices segment of life care solution services market.

  • Strategic collaborations between key players in the life care solution services market provides impetus to anesthesia/respiratory devices application segment

  • Hospitals end user segment led the life care solution services market in 2021. Substantial practice of adoption of equipment maintenance services fuels the growth of hospitals end user segment of life care solutions and services market.

  • North America held the leading nearly 60% share of life care solution services market in 2021 vis-à-vis volume. Investments in R&D for innovative solutions, large patient pool with chronic diseases, and presence of several prominent medical equipment manufacturers make North America dominant in the life care solution services market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Life Care Solution Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84854

Life Care Solution Services Market – Growth Drivers

  • Solid demand for technologically advanced and duly maintained medical equipment for improved patient experience fuels the growth of life care solution services market

  • Role of manufacturers of medical equipment to closely follow hospitals to service and repair products creates ample opportunities

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Life Care Solution Services Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84854

Life Care Solution Services Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the life care solution services market are;

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hill-Rom Services Inc.

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Medtronic plc

  • Atom Medical Corporation

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

  • Getinge AB

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Natus Medical Incorporated

  • Shenzhen Mindriay Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84854

The life care solution services market is segmented as follows;

Life Care Solution Services Market, by Product Type

  • Patient Monitoring Devices

  • Maternal & Infant Care Devices

  • Consumables

  • Diagnostic Cardiology Devices

  • Anesthesia/Respiratory Devices

Life Care Solution Services Market, by Service Provider

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers

  • Independent Service Providers

Life Care Solution Services Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Centers

  • Others

Life Care Solution Services Market, by Region

  • North America

  • EMEA

  • China

  • Intercontinental

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: The global remote patient monitoring devices market was valued at US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2030.

Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market: The global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market was valued at US$ 3.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market: The global market for patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display is anticipated to expand at a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during 2017 – 2025. The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market is expected to reach US$ 4,605.4 Mn by 2025.

Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market: Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing adoption of state of the art technologies in the healthcare systems are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare informatics and patient monitoring market.

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to reach the value of US$ 68.58 Bn by the end of 2028. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market: The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market was valued at US$ 1,500 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 2,500 Mn by 2026.

Respiratory Devices Market: The global respiratory devices market is set to chart a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50% from 2018 to 2026. This will translate to a higher market share over the period – from USD 17 billion in 2017 to USD 31 billion by the end of the year 2026.

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market: The global depth of anesthesia monitoring devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 382.4 Mn by the end of 2031. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-of-life-care-solution-services-market-estimated-at-cagr-of-6-3-from-2022-to-2031--tmr-report-301580328.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

