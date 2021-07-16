U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.69 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,619.08
    -135.54 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Growth marketing roundup: SEO for 2021, pitch tactics, reviews and more

Miranda Halpern
·3 min read

Google favors large sites more than ever, basically because it is trying to avoid providing misinformation in our polarized age. But sometimes the small sites have key new information — like the content that your startup is trying to share with the world. How can you stand out in the right search results, as algorithms continue to change?

Growth marketing expert Mark Spera writes that AI-driven content generators, careful trend tracking, great UX/UI and graphics, and inspiration from your competitors’ ads can all give you an edge. His article for Extra Crunch this week was one of our more popular ones with subscribers, but it’s not alone.

Check out our latest coverage of growth-related topics, below, plus a few of the many reviews we’ve received this week in our ongoing growth marketer survey. (Please fill it out if you haven’t already, we’re using founder recommendations to find the best growth experts around the world, and sharing the results back with all of our readers.)

Marketer: Maya Moufarek, Marketing Cube
Recommended by: Nikki O’Farrell, www.KatKin.club
Testimonial: “Expert ear and eye from the world of start ups/scale ups and growth. Her functional and direct approach allows you to execute at speed and see results quickly.”

Marketer: MuteSix
Recommended by: Rhoda Ullmann, Sense
Testimonial: “We’ve tried a number of different agencies, they demonstrate best in class expertise with Facebook and Google paid ad platforms. They also have a very smart and efficient approach to creative development that was critical to helping us scale.”

Marketer: Mitch Causey, Demandwell
Recommended by: Drew Beechler, High Alpha
Testimonial: “Mitch and the Demandwell team are some of the smartest content, SEO, and digital marketers I've ever met, and their results speak for themselves. Their process, proprietary software, and expertise around organic search and content is some of the best out there in helping companies think about organic search as a repeatable, proven method for growth and demand gen. Mitch and the Demandwell playbook worked so well that after being a client for two years and recommending to many in our portfolio, High Alpha ended up bringing Demandwell into the portfolio to turn their playbook into a scalable software platform.”

How pitch training can help startups get their story right: Anna Heim talks with Alex Barrera, Spanish marketing expert, about his consulting work and how he sets his clients up for success.

Kenya’s AIfluence closes $1M for its AI-powered influencer marketing platform: Tage Kene-Okafor dives into the seed funding of AIfluence, which has been developing software to run brand and performance campaigns for a range of global advertisers across Africa and Asia.

Announcing the agenda for the Disrupt Stage this September: Come hear from top founders and investors about how to build a company.

(Extra Crunch) 5 advanced-ish SEO tactics in 2021: Growth expert Mark Spera discusses using content generators, how to do keyword research and other ways to increase your SEO.

(Extra Crunch) How we got 75% more e-commerce orders in a single A/B test for this major brand: Managing partner of The Conversion Wizards, Jasper Kuria, pushed the limits of optimizing a page for conversions which led to a 75% increase in sales. Read the guest post to find out how.

Do you have a top-tier growth marketer who works with startups that you want us to know about? Let us know by filling out this quick survey.

