JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Growth Momentum Leaders: CEO’s of Lightspeed Commerce, ESE Entertainment, WELL Health, and AI/ML Scaling Revenue Growth with Innovation, New Markets and M&A

Wall Street Reporter
·6 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) (OTC: WLYYF) and AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML).

Growth momentum is a priority for investors more than ever. Wall Street Reporter highlights leaders in healthtech, e-commerce, and e-sports driving explosive revenue growth through new market expansions, savvy acquisitions, and innovation at scale.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) CEO, Dax Dasilva: “Lightspeed: a True One-Stop Commerce Platform”
“...As economies reopen around the world and new business creation accelerates, we believe Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform remains a crucial lifeline for independent businesses. Our goal is to help them simplify their operations, provide them unparalleled opportunities to scale and equip them to deliver exceptional customer experiences...We continue to see great opportunities. Payments adoption can go higher. Delivering a unified solution in retail and hospitality should allow for greater software adoption amongst our customer base. Our capital business is still very much in its infancy and the potential from the B2B side with NuORDER and our supplier network has not yet even begun to impact our top line...There remains a lot of heavy lifting and long hours ahead but the potential for Lightspeed as a true one-stop commerce platform has never been greater and the probability of success has in my mind never been higher.”
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3z4JdRC

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”
ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $20 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just closed the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.
Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.
Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem - Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities”
NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) is rapidly expanding its portfolio of HealthTech assets. AIMLF chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline.
Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3dAI6k9

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering its services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Watch AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://bit.ly/3dAI6k9

WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL) (OTC: WLYYF) “The ‘Berkshire Hathaway’ of Tech-Enabled Health Care - On Track to $400 Million Revenues”
“...We regard ourselves, aspirationally, as the Berkshire Hathaway tech-enabled health care. Much like Berkshire Hathaway, our goal is to make investments in highly successful and resilient companies run by top-notch management teams that have a superior track record of delivering results. The main difference here is that Berkshire, has a very wide mandate and ours is very much focused on the theme of tech-enabled healthcare, as we see this as a pivotal time, where digitization and modernization are occurring in one of the largest sectors in the world….”

“... WELL’s goals for 2021: One, is to drive organic growth across all our business units and again, using the opportunity to cross-fertilize and leverage new opportunities through the network effects brought about by our growing network. Two, continue to follow a very disciplined acquisition and capital allocation strategy. Three, increase EBITDA throughout the year. Four, increase operating cash flows through acquisitions, optimizing costs and digitizing clinical assets. And five, increasing our market share of digital health and virtual care-related products and programs.

“Our outlook remains very positive across all our business units. We continue to have approximately 9 executed LOIs signed and pending for execution. The value of these LOIs when combined with our existing deals propels us to well over $400 million in revenue and over $100 million in EBITDA. Given the strong scale, WELL continues to seriously evaluate the prospects and feasibility of a U.S. IPO in the next few months….”
WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTC: WLYYF) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3604nnc

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:
WALL STREET REPORTER
(212) 871-2057 ext 7
www.WallStreetReporter.com


