Growth Natives Achieves Salesforce Ridge Partner Status

·2 min read

Recognized for exceptional delivery quality, digitization, and dedication to customer success

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Natives, a leading modern marketing and customer engagement agency, is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Salesforce Ridge Partner distinction. This recognition is a testament to the agency's consistent dedication, outstanding innovation, and sustainable business development achievements.

Growth Natives logo
Growth Natives logo

The Salesforce Partner Program sets a high bar for quality, and to achieve the Ridge partnership level, consulting partners must showcase a proven understanding of the Salesforce ecosystem.

Growth Natives has achieved this status by providing differentiated and customer-centric end-to-end consulting, development, integration, analytics, and support solutions. The agency owes this milestone achievement to a 4.9/5 rating on Salesforce AppExchange, 80+ certifications across multiple Salesforce practices, and the successful delivery of 2500+ hours of consulting.

The new partnership will enable Growth Natives to leverage the power of Salesforce's cutting-edge technology and expertise to offer its clients unparalleled marketing and customer engagement solutions.

Taran Nandha, CEO and Founder of Growth Natives, said, "We are thrilled to have achieved Salesforce Ridge Partner status. This partnership represents an important milestone for our company, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients by leveraging the power of Salesforce's technology and expertise. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Salesforce and taking advantage of this opportunity to deliver outstanding client results."

As a Salesforce Ridge Partner, Growth Natives is now better equipped to deliver quality Salesforce-led solutions to its clients, meet growth and expansion goals, and stand apart from the competition. The partnership will also enable Growth Natives to access exclusive resources, training, and support from Salesforce, helping the agency to enhance its capabilities further and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

About Growth Natives

Growth Natives is a modern marketing and customer engagement agency offering full-stack full-funnel services. With our state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise, we help our customers adapt to shifts in customer behavior, technology, and business. We work with global B2B and B2C brands, building 360 marketing automation and CRM solutions for them to scale faster.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034337/Growth_Natives_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-natives-achieves-salesforce-ridge-partner-status-301773862.html

SOURCE Growth Natives

