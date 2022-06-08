Growth of Networked Devices and IoT in Arcade to Boost the Demand for Patch Management Market worth US$ 2 billion by 2032; Fact.MR Research

FACT.MR

A Wide-Spread Use of Hyper Automation in Patch Management Along With Various Developments in Automation Will Further Grow the Market for This Sector In The Future

United States, Rockville MD, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has recently published a report on patch management for the forecast period of 2022-2032. According to the study, the patch management market will hit US$ 2 Billion in 2032, increasing at a staggering rate of 9.4% over the next decade.



A never-ending arms race between software companies today is to provide users with the best applications available on the market. As a result, they spend a great deal of resources developing improved versions of the software they already have. A majority of IT corporations use a Software as a Service (SaaS) model which charges a flat fee for updated versions of their products.

In order to ensure high standards of cyber security, the government has published several mandatory laws in the market. Patching can assist organization in meeting regulatory compliance and safety standards. Testing patches before deployment can prevent conflicts between the patch and software, and negatively affect IT infrastructure.

For Critical Insights on Patch Management Market, Get a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7320

By addressing multiple kinds of vulnerabilities in a company's systems and software, patch management can dramatically improve security issues in any application. Missing patches can have serious security consequences within an organization. Updating security software protects the organization from issues such as data loss, identity theft, and software damage. The installation of appropriate patches can handle most of these problems and allow employees to perform their duties uninterrupted, resulting in improved productivity for the company.

What is the Growth Rate of the patch management market in the United States?

Managing patches is viewed today as an essential component of sustaining IT services, especially considering the increase in cybersecurity threats in these region. As a result of rapid adoption of the latest technology in the market, the United States holds the largest share of the market. Cybercriminals become easier to target when organizations let their network security guard down. The patch management market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Story continues

Additionally, the IT sector has been supporting the development of various software applications efficiently in the U.S. market. Further market demand for patch management will be boosted by technological innovation and the enormous number of data centers in these regions. Increasing demand for patch management services will be further stimulated by the growth of healthcare centers and expansion of businesses in the market.

To learn more about Patch Management Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7320

Key Segments Covered in the Patch Management Industry Survey

Patch Management Market by Component :



Patch Management Software Market

Patch Management Services Market Patch Management Support and Integration Services Market Patch Management Training and Education Services Market Patch Management Consulting Services Market





Patch Management Market by Deployment :



Patch Management On-premises Market

Patch Management Cloud Market



Patch Management Market by Vertical :



Patch Management for BFSI

Patch Management for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Patch Management for Healthcare Patch Management for Government and Defense Patch Management for Retail Patch Management for Education Patch Management for Other Verticals







Competitive Landscape

Collaboration between manufacturers increases production and meets consumer demand, resulting in higher profits and market shares. The biggest suppliers of passenger services systems make sure they have top-of-the-line management services and software. Some of these companies have been actively engaged in collaborating with various governmental agencies.

In August 2021, Ivanti acquired RiskSense for the purpose of revolutionizing the patch management market. The threat intelligence provided by Ivanti and RiskSense will enable security and IT teams to identify which vulnerabilities in their organization are being actively exploited, including any vulnerabilities related to ransomware, and then respond quickly to those threats. In taking a proactive, risk-based approach to patch management, organizations will be able to reduce their attack surface, prioritize vulnerabilities for remediation, and will be less vulnerable to cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

In January 2022, Emerson announced that its newest weapon in the fight against cybercrime would be launched. The Integrated Patch Management System manages patches and implements them onto DeltaV distributed control systems (DCS) by integrating with Windows and McAfee anti-virus and security software. Keeping up-to-date critical software is more important than ever in an environment where continuous cybersecurity threats persist. In addition to increasing confidence in the overall cybersecurity posture, integrated patch management can be used to apply more patches, more easily, more securely, and more often.

Get Customization on Patch Management Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7320

Key players in the Patch Management Market

IBM Corporation

Symantec (NortonLifeLock Inc.)

Micro Focus

Qualys Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Ivanti

ManageEngine

ConnectWise

Avast

Automox

Key Takeaways from Patch Management Market Study

Global market for patch management to be worth 800 Million US dollars by 2022

By component type, patch management software is are expected to acquire a lucrative market share of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

On-premises is slated to have the highest CAGR of 8.6% by the end of the forecast period.

The U.S. market growth is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.2% with a market value of US$ 698.7 million at the end of the forecast period.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Cryptocurrency Market- Improved clarity of information about different types of cryptocurrencies available in the market is expected to be the foremost driving factor for the cryptocurrency market. The use of cryptocurrency wallets on online platforms has become a new trend among youngsters.

Computer Aided Engineering Market Forecast – Cloud computing's flexibility and cost-effectiveness are key factors in the increasing adoption of computer-aided engineering. For computer aided engineering systems, cloud computing avoids the significant expenses of hardware procurement, installation, and support infrastructure.

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and check-ups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Facility Management Market Forecast- Rising penetration of big data technologies, cloud computing and other advanced technologies have prompted Facility management to transform services into a whole new level.

Digital Experience Platform Market- The advent of Digital Experience Platforms or DXP has fully integrated the different channels to reach the customers through various multimedia devices with the help of digital experience platform service providers.

Commercial Drones Market Sales- According to Fact.MR, the global commercial drones market was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is expected to exhibit incremental growth over the coming years. Manufacturers have recognized the application potential, and are introducing a variety of innovative product lines, offering highly customized solutions to meet specific industry needs.

Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis- As per the market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact. MR, the electronic design automation market witnessed a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015-2021. As the demand for complex integrated circuits (ICs) rises, the market for electronic design automation is strengthening.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



