U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.58
    -18.57 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.40
    -126.13 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,697.32
    -80.94 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.58
    -10.45 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    +0.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -18.40 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.28 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2320
    -0.0370 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    -0.0054 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,047.51
    -764.59 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.96
    -22.94 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Growth is not enough

Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·2 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

We were a smaller team this week, with Natasha and Alex joined by Grace and Chris to sort through a week that brought together both this quarter's earnings cycle and the Q3 IPO rush. So, it was just a little busy!

Before we get to topics, however, a note that we are having a lot of fun recording these live on Twitter Spaces. We've found a hacky way to capture local audio and also share the chats live. So, hit us up on Twitter so you can hang out with us. It's fun -- and we may even bring you up on stage to play guest host.

OK, now, to the Great List of Subjects:

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Wednesday, and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories