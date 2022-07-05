U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.00
    -22.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,897.00
    -164.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.00
    -84.25 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.40
    -12.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.04
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    -0.0117 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    -0.72 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6100
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.24
    +658.44 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.13
    +11.99 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.91
    -86.74 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Growth Opportunities in AI for Drug Target Discovery and Validation

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in AI for Drug Target Discovery and Validation" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290223/?utm_source=GNW
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290223/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore workers began a strike on Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Brent oil falls as recession fears increase fuel demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway. "Oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note. Investors are becoming more concerned about demand amid a broad tightening in global financial conditions as the U.S. Federal Reserve fights rampant inflation with rapid interest rate increases.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • India’s reluctance to raise fuel prices has created a major domestic shortage

    The Indian government has cut excise duty on petroleum products twice over the past year to make things easy for Indian households grappling with high consumer prices. Under these circumstances, oil marketing firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas, among others, have resorted to export of petroleum products to Europe and Australia for better monetary returns. This, however, has resulted in a fuel shortage domestically, with many petrol pumps in several states even shutting down.

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • Cost of living: Firms warned consumers want more than low prices

    As complaints and prices rise, experts say businesses need to concentrate on offering choice and value.

  • Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales, Crypto Rout

    Intel and Nvidia are among the semiconductor makers warning of rockier times ahead after two years of surging demand across their product lineups, pointing to a chillier consumer climate.