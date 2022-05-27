U.S. markets closed

Growth Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in the Global Space Industry: Customized AI Solutions for NewSpace Missions, Deep Space Missions and Downstream Services

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Space Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multiple NewSpace start-ups entering the space industry as downstream services providers have created a fragmented market with increasing competition. Services providers are evolving their capabilities, including AI, to differentiate themselves.

AI-enabled space services will become an industry-wide trend, particularly in the downstream and satellite operations areas. The competition is slowly developing in the market and will increase in the next 5 years.

If you are an AI developer or interested in understanding how ICT capabilities such as AI, this study will help you get started with your research.

The study provides an assessment of the state of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment in the global space industry. The analysis covers key segments of the space industry where AI deployment could add value and explores the potential impact of the growing NewSpace economy. The research lists important satellite constellations and discusses their influence on the need for suitable AI capabilities.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What are the key satellite constellations slated for launch up to 2040?

  • What are the drivers and restraints that will impact deployment of AI in the space industry?

  • Which segments of the space industry will gain value from AI capabilities?

  • What are the growth opportunities in the space industry for ICT market participants that specialize in AI?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Space Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Satellite Constellations

  • AI in Automated Constellation Operations

  • AI in Space Situational Awareness Capabilities

  • AI in Satellite Data Processing

  • AI in Deep Space Missions

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - AI in Space

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Customized AI Solutions for NewSpace Missions

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Customized AI Solutions for Deep Space Missions

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Customized AI Solutions for Downstream Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5aw7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

