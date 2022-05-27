Growth Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in the Global Space Industry: Customized AI Solutions for NewSpace Missions, Deep Space Missions and Downstream Services
The multiple NewSpace start-ups entering the space industry as downstream services providers have created a fragmented market with increasing competition. Services providers are evolving their capabilities, including AI, to differentiate themselves.
AI-enabled space services will become an industry-wide trend, particularly in the downstream and satellite operations areas. The competition is slowly developing in the market and will increase in the next 5 years.
If you are an AI developer or interested in understanding how ICT capabilities such as AI, this study will help you get started with your research.
The study provides an assessment of the state of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment in the global space industry. The analysis covers key segments of the space industry where AI deployment could add value and explores the potential impact of the growing NewSpace economy. The research lists important satellite constellations and discusses their influence on the need for suitable AI capabilities.
Key Issues Addressed:
What are the key satellite constellations slated for launch up to 2040?
What are the drivers and restraints that will impact deployment of AI in the space industry?
Which segments of the space industry will gain value from AI capabilities?
What are the growth opportunities in the space industry for ICT market participants that specialize in AI?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Space Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Satellite Constellations
AI in Automated Constellation Operations
AI in Space Situational Awareness Capabilities
AI in Satellite Data Processing
AI in Deep Space Missions
3. Growth Opportunity Universe - AI in Space
Growth Opportunity 1: Customized AI Solutions for NewSpace Missions
Growth Opportunity 2: Customized AI Solutions for Deep Space Missions
Growth Opportunity 3: Customized AI Solutions for Downstream Services
