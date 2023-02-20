Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP & Synthetic Data: Featuring AAEON, Neurolabs, Tonic.ai & More
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, Software Defined Networks - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI
Stress-testing Solution to Identify Vulnerabilities and Improve Accuracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models
Robust Intelligence's Value Proposition
Robust Intelligence - Investor Dashboard
Voice-based Biometrics Solutions to Accelerate User Identity Verification Process
Clearspeed's Value Proposition
Clearspeed - Investor Dashboard
ML and Computer Vision to Label Data for the Retail Industry
Neurolabs's Value Proposition
Neurolabs - Investor Dashboard
AI-enabled Product Package Design and Marketing
Neurons Inc.'s Value Proposition
Neurons Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Improved SDN Connectivity for IoT and Entertainment Business
SolidRun - Value Proposition
SolidRun - Investor Dashboard
Compact and Powerful CPU Board for Industry 4.0 and IoT Applications
AAEON Technology - Value Proposition
AAEON Technology - Investor Dashboard
AI-based Electricity Purchase Optimization Platform for Businesses
Frequenz - Value Proposition
Frequenz - Investor Dashboard
Fake Data for Software Developers and Quality Assurance (QA) Professionals
Tonic.ai - Value Proposition
Tonic.ai - Investor Dashboard
ML-based Computing Solutions for Data Transportation
Celestial AI's Value Proposition
Celestial AI - Investor Dashboard
AI Based Multimedia Processing Platform Using Neural Networks
Clarifai's Value Proposition
Clarifai - Investor Dashboard
ML-based High Performance Computing Solutions for Fashion Business
Veesual's Value Proposition
Veesual - Investor Dashboard
Conversational AI Platform for Accelerating Customer Support in Financial Sector
CogniCor's Value Proposition
CogniCor - Investor Dashboard
NLP Based Word Prediction Engine aiding in Boosting Productivity
Typewise AI's Value Proposition
Typewise AI - Investor Dashboard
CV Platform Helps Solve Problems on Embedded Devices
Pilot AI's Value Proposition
Pilot AI - Investor Dashboard
