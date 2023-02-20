Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP & Synthetic Data: Featuring AAEON, Neurolabs, Tonic.ai & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI, NLP, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, Software Defined Networks - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Innovations in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Data Labeling, Conversational AI

Stress-testing Solution to Identify Vulnerabilities and Improve Accuracy of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models

Robust Intelligence's Value Proposition

Robust Intelligence - Investor Dashboard

Voice-based Biometrics Solutions to Accelerate User Identity Verification Process

Clearspeed's Value Proposition

Clearspeed - Investor Dashboard

ML and Computer Vision to Label Data for the Retail Industry

Neurolabs's Value Proposition

Neurolabs - Investor Dashboard

AI-enabled Product Package Design and Marketing

Neurons Inc.'s Value Proposition

Neurons Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Improved SDN Connectivity for IoT and Entertainment Business

SolidRun - Value Proposition

SolidRun - Investor Dashboard

Compact and Powerful CPU Board for Industry 4.0 and IoT Applications

AAEON Technology - Value Proposition

AAEON Technology - Investor Dashboard

AI-based Electricity Purchase Optimization Platform for Businesses

Frequenz - Value Proposition

Frequenz - Investor Dashboard

Fake Data for Software Developers and Quality Assurance (QA) Professionals

Tonic.ai - Value Proposition

Tonic.ai - Investor Dashboard

ML-based Computing Solutions for Data Transportation

Celestial AI's Value Proposition

Celestial AI - Investor Dashboard

AI Based Multimedia Processing Platform Using Neural Networks

Clarifai's Value Proposition

Clarifai - Investor Dashboard

ML-based High Performance Computing Solutions for Fashion Business

Veesual's Value Proposition

Veesual - Investor Dashboard

Conversational AI Platform for Accelerating Customer Support in Financial Sector

CogniCor's Value Proposition

CogniCor - Investor Dashboard

NLP Based Word Prediction Engine aiding in Boosting Productivity

Typewise AI's Value Proposition

Typewise AI - Investor Dashboard

CV Platform Helps Solve Problems on Embedded Devices

Pilot AI's Value Proposition

Pilot AI - Investor Dashboard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AAEON Technology

Celestial AI

Clarifai

Clearspeed

CogniCor

Frequenz

Neurolabs

Neurons Inc.

Pilot AI

Robust Intelligence

SolidRun

Tonic.ai

Typewise AI

Veesual

