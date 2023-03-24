Growth Opportunities for the Aviation Industry in the Middle East 2022: Featuring Big Data Analytics, Total Airport Management, 3D Printing & More
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the global aviation industry, with airlines and airports bearing the brunt of the downturn. Limited domestic travel and heavy reliance on international air traffic have had a greater impact on Middle Eastern airlines' and airports' business operations than their global counterparts.
Airlines operating in the Middle East are heavily dependent on international traffic flow. This, coupled with the absence of a domestic market in nearly every regional country, means that the region's airlines are solely dependent on the rate of international traffic recovery. Specifically, the region's full service global connectors are affected by the uncertainty of when business demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels, in terms of volume and yield. Low-cost airlines in the region, as with their global counterparts, have been faster at adapting to the new market realities, in large part because of their more competitive business models and point-to-point networks.
The region's airports have also been challenged by border closures and market accessibility. Furthermore, the airports that serve as a hub or as focus cities for regional airlines have seen great decline in passenger volumes. While the Middle East has been successful in both curbing and battling the COVID-19 pandemic, airport recovery is closely tied to regional airline recovery.
Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) spending in the Middle East has also seen a significant decline, due to a reduction in demand for maintenance. MRO segment recovery will relate directly to the return of the region's airlines to previous flight volumes and fleet sizes. This analysis of the Middle Eastern aviation industry covers the passenger volumes of airports and annual revenues for airlines and MROs. The study period is 2018-2026 with forecast spanning 2022-2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle Eastern Aviation Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Middle Eastern Aviation
General Observations on Passenger Traffic Recovery
Number of Commercial Flights-A Global Perspective
Airline Demand and Profitability-Middle East vs. Global
Airlines' Active Fleets by Country, Middle East-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now
Airlines' Active Fleets by Business Model-Pre-Pandemic vs. Now
In-scope Middle East Airlines-Annual Passengers
In-scope Middle East Airports-Annual Passengers
In-scope Middle East MROs
Impact on Leading Airlines in the Middle East
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors in the Middle Eastern Aviation Ecosystem
Key Growth Metrics for Airlines
Growth Drivers for Airlines
Growth Restraints for Airlines
Revenue Forecast Analysis for Airlines
Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airlines
Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airlines
Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airlines
Conservative, Baseline, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines
Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airlines
Competitive Environment for Airlines
Key Growth Metrics for Airports
Growth Drivers for Airports
Growth Restraints for Airports
Forecast Assumptions for Airports
Scenario 1: Conservative Forecast for Airports
Scenario 2: Baseline Forecast for Airports
Scenario 3: Aspirational Forecast for Airports
Conservative, Standard, and Aspirational Forecasts for Airports
Competitive Environment for Airports
Revenue Share for Airports
Key Growth Metrics for MROs
Growth Drivers for MROs
Growth Restraints for MROs
Revenue Forecast Assumptions for MROs
Revenue Forecast for MRO Spending
Competitive Environment for MROs
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Big Data Analytics for Optimized Operations and Enhanced Revenue
Growth Opportunity 2: Total Airport Management Concept with Improved Operational Efficiency and Increased Revenue Potential
Growth Opportunity 3: Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) in MRO Sector to Reduce Delays in Sourcing Critical Parts
5. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
