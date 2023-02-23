U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.75
    +16.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,139.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,199.00
    +101.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    +0.85 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.20
    -10.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9740
    +0.0510 (+1.30%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    -0.88 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3160
    +0.4540 (+0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,103.78
    -19.66 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    547.02
    +1.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,913.31
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception 2022

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobility TOE focusses on innovations related to vehicle navigation automation solution, line of code intelligence technology, carbon capture, wireless charging, LiDAR technology, fleet management SaaS solution, predictive perception technology, and fuel cells

The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).

Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors - seating and displays, advanced materials - as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention.

The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.

The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Mobility

  • Automation Solution Assists Rail Vehicle Navigation in a Complex Environment

  • OTIV's Value Proposition

  • OTIV - Investor Dashboard

  • Line-of-code Intelligence Technology Aids Vehicle Software Development Process

  • Aurora Labs' Value Proposition

  • Aurora Labs - Investor Dashboard

  • Carbon Capture Improves the Sustainability of Zero-emission Vehicles

  • Eindhoven University of Technology's Value Proposition

  • Wireless Charger that Fuels Electric Vehicles While in Motion

  • Cornell University of Technology's Value Proposition

  • LiDAR Technology for Autonomous Driving

  • Hesai's Value Proposition

  • Hesai - Investor Dashboard

  • Fleet Management SaaS Solution for Vehicle Tracking Systems

  • Vimcar's Value Proposition

  • Vimcar - Investor Dashboard

  • eBikes Aiding Pavement Detection and Smart Parking in Micromobility

  • Dott's Value Proposition

  • Dott - Investor Dashboard

  • Predictive Perception Technology in the AV Industry

  • BlueSpace.ai's Value Proposition

  • BlueSpace.ai - Investor Dashboard

  • Rotor Sails That Reduce Marine Fuel Usage And Emissions

  • Norsepower - Value Proposition

  • Norsepower - Investor Dashboard

  • Fuel Cells that Eliminate Cargo Ship Emissions

  • Boundary Layer Technologies - Value Proposition

  • Boundary Layer Technologies - Investor Dashboard

  • Development Kit That Eliminates Radar and Lidar Adas

  • Compound Eye - Value Proposition

  • Compound Eye - Investor Dashboard

  • Fuel Cells That Extend Auvs' Operating Range

  • Cellula Robotics - Value Proposition

  • Cellula Robotics - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aurora Labs

  • BlueSpace.ai

  • Boundary Layer Technologies

  • Cellula Robotics

  • Compound Eye

  • Cornell University of Technology

  • Dott

  • Eindhoven University of Technology

  • Hesai

  • Norsepower

  • OTIV

  • Vimcar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8700un

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Domino's Pizza Q4 posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Oil prices firm, but rise in U.S. inventories looms

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices firmed on Thursday after Brent crude posted its biggest one-day loss for seven weeks in the previous session, with gains on Russian supply curbs capped by an expected rise in U.S. inventories. Brent crude futures rose 84 cents, or 1%, to $81.44 a barrel by 1248 GMT, compared with about $98 a barrel on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) advanced 80 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.75 after six sessions of losses.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChi

  • Oil attempts to snap 6-day losing streak as inventory data looms

    Oil futures move higher early Thursday, trimming weekly losses as traders await data expected to show another rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race

    As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms. AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets. The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp.

  • China's Big Tech firms set for fierce price wars as business lines blur, with JD taking on PDD while Douyin squares up to Meituan

    Just as the dust settles on the end of a long regulatory crackdown, analysts say China's Big Tech firms now face a new challenge - a period of brutal price wars in a sector with increasingly blurred business lines, pointing to thinner profits and a tough outlook ahead. JD.com, the e-commerce giant controlled by its billionaire founder Richard Liu Qiangdong, is lumbering up for the first round of these price wars after setting aside 10 billion yuan (US$1.45 billion) in subsidies for consumers sta

  • Oil Stems Run of Declines as Pressure From Hawkish Fed Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $74 — after the longest run of losses this year — as prices swung with a fluctuating dollar and traders looked toward US inventory figures due later.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data Ri

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Taiwan's Delta Electronics sees EVs powering its double-digit growth

    Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Tesla Inc, sees "at least" double-digit annual growth for the next five years driven by the electric vehicle (EV) boom, it said on Thursday. Chairman Yancey Hai, in bullish comments on a fourth-quarter earnings call, said the company was benefiting from the shift away from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. Components like fans, which had previously mostly gone into goods like personal computers, are now increasingly going into EVs instead, Hai added, after the company reported its fourth-quarter gross profit leapt 32% year-on-year to T$29.6 billion ($974.55 million).

  • To Plan Your Retirement Properly, You Need to Answer This Key Question

    The biggest question when it comes to retirement is also one that can be difficult to answer: how long will you live? This question, and the assumptions that people make when answering it, influences many financial aspects of their lives. … Continue reading → The post To Plan Your Retirement Properly, You Need to Answer This Key Question appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.