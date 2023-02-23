Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception 2022
Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Carbon Capture, Lidar, Electric Bikes, Wireless Charger, Fleet Management, Fuel Cells, Predictive Perception" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mobility TOE focusses on innovations related to vehicle navigation automation solution, line of code intelligence technology, carbon capture, wireless charging, LiDAR technology, fleet management SaaS solution, predictive perception technology, and fuel cells
The purpose of the Mobility Technology TOE is to raise awareness of global technology innovations in self-propelled ground-based mobile platforms that are not only technically significant, but potentially offering commercial value. Each monthly TOE provides subscribers valuable descriptions and analyses of 10 noteworthy innovations. The main focus is on highway-licensed motor vehicles (light, medium and heavy).
Passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, scooters and railway locomotives are within the product scope, energized by any fuel. Many of the innovations concern powertrains (internal combustion engines, turbines, battery electrics, fuel cell electrics, hybrid-electrics), as well as drivetrains (including transmissions), interiors - seating and displays, advanced materials - as for body/chassis, wireless connectivity, and self-driving technology that is currently receiving so much attention.
The Mobility TOE outlines and evaluates each innovation, notes which organizations and developers are involved, projects the likely timing for commercialization, furnishes a patent analysis, and provides valuable strategic insights for industry stakeholders.
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster.
The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Mobility
Automation Solution Assists Rail Vehicle Navigation in a Complex Environment
OTIV's Value Proposition
OTIV - Investor Dashboard
Line-of-code Intelligence Technology Aids Vehicle Software Development Process
Aurora Labs' Value Proposition
Aurora Labs - Investor Dashboard
Carbon Capture Improves the Sustainability of Zero-emission Vehicles
Eindhoven University of Technology's Value Proposition
Wireless Charger that Fuels Electric Vehicles While in Motion
Cornell University of Technology's Value Proposition
LiDAR Technology for Autonomous Driving
Hesai's Value Proposition
Hesai - Investor Dashboard
Fleet Management SaaS Solution for Vehicle Tracking Systems
Vimcar's Value Proposition
Vimcar - Investor Dashboard
eBikes Aiding Pavement Detection and Smart Parking in Micromobility
Dott's Value Proposition
Dott - Investor Dashboard
Predictive Perception Technology in the AV Industry
BlueSpace.ai's Value Proposition
BlueSpace.ai - Investor Dashboard
Rotor Sails That Reduce Marine Fuel Usage And Emissions
Norsepower - Value Proposition
Norsepower - Investor Dashboard
Fuel Cells that Eliminate Cargo Ship Emissions
Boundary Layer Technologies - Value Proposition
Boundary Layer Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Development Kit That Eliminates Radar and Lidar Adas
Compound Eye - Value Proposition
Compound Eye - Investor Dashboard
Fuel Cells That Extend Auvs' Operating Range
Cellula Robotics - Value Proposition
Cellula Robotics - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Aurora Labs
BlueSpace.ai
Boundary Layer Technologies
Cellula Robotics
Compound Eye
Cornell University of Technology
Dott
Eindhoven University of Technology
Hesai
Norsepower
OTIV
Vimcar
