Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Coachair, Landsdowne Labs, Loambio, Mussels Polymers & More
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to agriculture, carbon capture and industrial applications. Innovations related to photocatalytic coating, microalgae-based coatings, dental fillings, and cell battery are featured in the issue.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications
High Performance Photocatalyst Coating for Mass Transit Industry
Value Proposition of Coachair
Coachair - Investor Dashboard
Microalgae-based Coatings for Carbon Capture
Value Proposition of Reactive Surfaces
Reactive Surfaces - Investor Dashboard
Microbial Inoculants for Improved Carbon Sequestration in Soil
Value Proposition of Loambio
Loambio - Investor Dashboard
Polymeric Adhesive to Enhance the Performance of Dental Fillers
Value Proposition of Mussels Polymers Inc
Mussels Polymers Inc - Investor Dashboard
Organic Coating for Enhancing the Quality of Crops
Performance Enhanced Delivery - Value Proposition
Performance Enhanced Delivery - Investor Dashboard
Coating to Reducing the Risk of Electrostatic Effect of Coin Cell Battery
Value Proposition of Landsdowne Labs LLC, The United States
Landsdowne Labs LLC - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Coachair
Landsdowne Labs LLC
Loambio
Mussels Polymers Inc
Performance Enhanced Delivery
Reactive Surfaces
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7pva4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-coatings-for-agriculture-carbon-capture-and-industrial-applications-2022-featuring-coachair-landsdowne-labs-loambio-mussels-polymers--more-301762251.html
SOURCE Research and Markets