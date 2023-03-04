U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.48 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,354.37
    -17.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Coachair, Landsdowne Labs, Loambio, Mussels Polymers & More

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to agriculture, carbon capture and industrial applications. Innovations related to photocatalytic coating, microalgae-based coatings, dental fillings, and cell battery are featured in the issue.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Carbon Capture and Industrial Applications

  • High Performance Photocatalyst Coating for Mass Transit Industry

  • Value Proposition of Coachair

  • Coachair - Investor Dashboard

  • Microalgae-based Coatings for Carbon Capture

  • Value Proposition of Reactive Surfaces

  • Reactive Surfaces - Investor Dashboard

  • Microbial Inoculants for Improved Carbon Sequestration in Soil

  • Value Proposition of Loambio

  • Loambio - Investor Dashboard

  • Polymeric Adhesive to Enhance the Performance of Dental Fillers

  • Value Proposition of Mussels Polymers Inc

  • Mussels Polymers Inc - Investor Dashboard

  • Organic Coating for Enhancing the Quality of Crops

  • Performance Enhanced Delivery - Value Proposition

  • Performance Enhanced Delivery - Investor Dashboard

  • Coating to Reducing the Risk of Electrostatic Effect of Coin Cell Battery

  • Value Proposition of Landsdowne Labs LLC, The United States

  • Landsdowne Labs LLC - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Coachair

  • Landsdowne Labs LLC

  • Loambio

  • Mussels Polymers Inc

  • Performance Enhanced Delivery

  • Reactive Surfaces

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7pva4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-coatings-for-agriculture-carbon-capture-and-industrial-applications-2022-featuring-coachair-landsdowne-labs-loambio-mussels-polymers--more-301762251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Is Making a $2 Billion Bet on This Bizarre New Vehicle

    Volkswagen's Scout brand says it will build a plant near Columbia, S.C. that could create 4,000 jobs and produce 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Petrobras could face lawsuits for breach of contract after the company halted planned asset sales at the request of Brazilian leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, specialist lawyers said on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known, was asked this week to halt for 90 days divestitures worth more than $2 billion, with the government saying it was reevaluating the country's national energy policy. Lula appointee Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates told reporters on Thursday "everything is halted for analysis."

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

    The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly. The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming. A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once.

  • UPDATE 1-Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina

    Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors said on Friday it would build a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, for trucks and SUVs. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). Scout, an independent U.S. company owned by Volkswagen Group, is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment.

  • Tesla Rival BYD Leads Push to Sell Chinese EV Brands Around the World

    Outselling foreign brands at home, China’s EV manufacturers are targeting buyers from Europe to Australia with new models and fast delivery times.

  • Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says a ‘new generation’ of employee has never worked in an office—and it’s totally transforming management

    “You say to somebody, ‘Look, you gotta get this done by next Friday at noon.’ You don’t really care when they do it," said O'Leary.

  • Put Zscaler at the End of the List

    Shares of cybersecurity firm Zscaler are sharply lower Friday, despite an earnings and revenue beat Thursday night. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of ZS, below, I see that prices have gapped below the 50-day moving average line today.

  • Here's How I'm Playing the Copper Rally

    China consumes more copper than any country on earth, and demand for the red metal rises as its economy improves.

  • The Boom Time for Farmers Can Last. Who Will Reap the Rewards.

    Agriculture is getting its biggest tech upgrade in generations. Deere, AGCO, and other industry giants stand to benefit.

  • Oil Prices Fall On Rumors Of An OPEC Split

    Oil prices fell on Friday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported the UAE had considered leaving OPEC and boosting its production.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • C3.ai CEO Siebel says other tech companies’ AI hype is ‘just talk’ as stock spikes toward $3 billion valuation

    Tom Siebel has some animated words for all the tech CEOs now pontificating on the virtues of AI, the industry’s latest buzzword — or hype. A day earlier, his software company, which deals in enterprise artificial intelligence, issued an upbeat forecast and cited “substantially improving” market sentiment, catapulting C3.ai shares up more than 25% Friday. The jump was pushing the company’s market capitalization back toward $3 billion.

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars

    Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.

  • The Knives Are Out in China’s EV Industry

    China’s new-energy passenger vehicle market nearly doubled in size last year. But 2023 is shaping up quite differently.

  • Top Tech Stocks for March 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Ericsson Brings 2019 DPA Breaches To An End, Agrees To Pay $206.7M Fine

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) agrees to enter a guilty plea regarding deferred charges relating to conduct before 2017 and to pay ~$207 Million in settlement to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The entry of the plea agreement brings the 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) to an end. In 2019, Ericsson entered into the DPA to resolve previously disclosed Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations relating to conduct in several countries between 2010 and 2016. Related: Ericsson Sells Of R

  • The Rise and Fall of Silvergate’s Crypto Business

    Silvergate Bank lost more than $8 billion in deposits from its crypto customers in the final months of 2022 as its core block of business crumbled under the industry’s implosion – just as the bank’s regulators had predicted might happen for such institutions.