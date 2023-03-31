Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications 2022
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations from academia and companies related to smart coatings and inks that can be used for medical devices, packaging, and agriculture industries. It also profiles innovations related to protective coatings for polymeric, wood, and other surfaces.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications
Non-toxic Printing Inks for Testing the Integrity of Medical Devices
Colorcon-Value Proposition
Colorcon-Investor Dashboard
Decorative Dispersions for Wood Coatings to Minimize VOCs
Synthos-Value Proposition
Synthos-Investor Dashboard
Conductive Inks for Low-temperature (LT) Sensitive Surfaces
C3Nano-Value Proposition
C3Nano-Investor Dashboard
Fracture-controlled Surface Technology to Prevent Ice Buildup
University of Houston's Value Proposition
Smart Coating With Enhanced Cleaning Properties for Ceramic Flooring
University of Sao Paulo's Value Proposition
Nonchemical Transparent Film Enhances Perishables' Shelf Life
Eden Agritech's Value Proposition
Eden Agritech-Investor Dashboard
Unique, Random, and Highly Secure Unit-level Smart Packaging Label
Laava's Value Proposition
Laava-Investor Dashboard
Biodegradable Release Technology for Controlled-release Fertilizers
ICL- Value Proposition
ICL-Investor Dashboard
Self-cooling Technology with Engineered Metaparticles for Residential and Commercial Spaces
PARC--Value Proposition
PARC-Investor Dashboard
Anticorrosion Coating Using Flame Spray Process for Industrial Application
Axalta - Value Proposition
Axalta-Investor Dashboard
Biological Analytical Platform to Streamline Biomolecular Interaction
PBI-- Value Proposition
PBI-Investor Dashboard
Base Tricanter System (BTS)TM for Oil Recovery
ICM-Value Proposition
ICM-Investor Dashboard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Axalta
C3Nano
Colorcon
Eden Agritech
ICL
ICM
Laava
PARC
PBI
Synthos
University of Houston
University of Sao Paulo
