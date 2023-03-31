Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications 2022

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations from academia and companies related to smart coatings and inks that can be used for medical devices, packaging, and agriculture industries. It also profiles innovations related to protective coatings for polymeric, wood, and other surfaces.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Coatings for Agriculture, Industrial, Packaging and Commercial Applications

Non-toxic Printing Inks for Testing the Integrity of Medical Devices

Colorcon-Value Proposition

Colorcon-Investor Dashboard

Decorative Dispersions for Wood Coatings to Minimize VOCs

Synthos-Value Proposition

Synthos-Investor Dashboard

Conductive Inks for Low-temperature (LT) Sensitive Surfaces

C3Nano-Value Proposition

C3Nano-Investor Dashboard

Fracture-controlled Surface Technology to Prevent Ice Buildup

University of Houston's Value Proposition

Smart Coating With Enhanced Cleaning Properties for Ceramic Flooring

University of Sao Paulo's Value Proposition

Nonchemical Transparent Film Enhances Perishables' Shelf Life

Eden Agritech's Value Proposition

Eden Agritech-Investor Dashboard

Unique, Random, and Highly Secure Unit-level Smart Packaging Label

Laava's Value Proposition

Laava-Investor Dashboard

Biodegradable Release Technology for Controlled-release Fertilizers

ICL- Value Proposition

ICL-Investor Dashboard

Self-cooling Technology with Engineered Metaparticles for Residential and Commercial Spaces

PARC--Value Proposition

PARC-Investor Dashboard

Anticorrosion Coating Using Flame Spray Process for Industrial Application

Axalta - Value Proposition

Axalta-Investor Dashboard

Biological Analytical Platform to Streamline Biomolecular Interaction

PBI-- Value Proposition

PBI-Investor Dashboard

Base Tricanter System (BTS)TM for Oil Recovery

ICM-Value Proposition

ICM-Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Axalta

C3Nano

Colorcon

Eden Agritech

ICL

ICM

Laava

PARC

PBI

Synthos

University of Houston

University of Sao Paulo

