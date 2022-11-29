Growth Opportunities in Collaborative Robots, Inkjet Printers, Additive Manufacturing, and Humanoid-Sensing Robots: Featuring Novarc, Cybe Construction, Mitsubishi & More
Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Collaborative Robots, Inkjet Printers, Additive Manufacturing, and Humanoid-Sensing Robots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine for March 2022 covers innovations pertaining to collaborative, inket printers, additive manufacturing and humanoid sending robots among others. Some of the interesting innovations profiled include collaborative welding robots for industrial applications, shape-shifting robots for nanoscale manufacturing, innovative inkjet printers, multi-carton picking robots, metal 3D printing and 3D Bio printing among others.
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
Collaborative Welding Robot for Industrial Applications
Novarc's Value Proposition
Novarc - Investor Dashboard
3D Printer for the Construction Industry
Cybe Construction's Value Proposition
Cybe Construction - Investor Dashboard
Shape-Shifting Robots for Nanoscale Manufacturing
A Nanoscale-Level Robot That Can Morph According to Industry Requirements - A Disruptive Technology
3D Printed Soft Robot
The Robotics Industry Developing Soft Robots for Varied Applications
Inkjet Printers Designed With Wireless Lan & Usb 2.0
Value Proposition of Canon
Canon - Investor Dashboard
Multi-Carton Picking Mobile Robots With a Vertical Design
Value Proposition of Addverb Technologies
Addverb Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Wire-Laser Metal 3D Printers for Stable, High-Quality Printing
Value Proposition of Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric - Investor Dashboard
3D Bioprinters Using Liquid Nanomolecules Technology
Value Proposition of Tel Aviv University
Humanoid-Sensing Robots With 3D Printable Origami Sensors
Value Proposition of Simon Fraser University
Universal Amr Controllers for Mobile Robots
Value Proposition of Seer
Seer - Investor Dashboard
Novel Robotic Operating System for Industrial Robots
Value Proposition of Drag and Bot
Drag and Bot - Investor Dashboard
Ai-Based Autonomous Navigation Technology for Mobile Robots
Value Proposition of Sevensense Robotics
Sevensense Robotics - Investor Dashboard
