Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection, Remediation and Authentication Solutions: Helping to Prevent Threats, Data Breaches & More

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection, Remediation and Authentication Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations related to emerging cyber security solutions. These include Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Remediation Platforms, Authentication Solutions, Asset Vulnerability Management, Security Testing Correlation, and Digital Risk Detection. The identified innovations can help companies to handle threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.

Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.

These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. The analyst's global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, they also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Threat Detection, and Authentication Solutions

  • Bringing Large Enterprise Data Security to SMBs

  • SecurityMetrics' Value Proposition

  • SecurityMetrics - Investor Dashboard

  • Cybersecurity Learning from an API Platform

  • Cybrary's Value Proposition

  • Cybrary - Investor Dashboard

  • AI-enabled Experience-based Cybersecurity Learning

  • HacWare's Value Proposition

  • HacWare - Investor Dashboard

  • SaaS-based Behavior-led Platform to Manage Security

  • CybSafe's Value Proposition

  • CybSafe - Investor Dashboard

  • Cost-effective Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution

  • Acronis' Value Proposition

  • Acronis - Investor Dashboard

  • Vulnerability Solution that Quantifies Risk and Automates Remediation

  • Qualys' Value Proposition

  • Qualys - Investor Dashboard

  • Continuously Monitored Passwordless Authentication

  • SecureAuth's Value Proposition

  • SecureAuth - Investor Dashboard

  • Cybersecurity Posture Management Platform

  • Balbix's Value Proposition

  • Balbix - Investor Dashboard

  • Zero-trust Edge Cloud Security

  • iboss's Value Proposition

  • iboss - Investor Dashboard

  • Insider Threat Detection, Risk Management, and Response

  • Code42's Value Proposition

  • Code42 - Investor Dashboard

  • Key Contacts

2. Appendix

  • Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Companies Mentioned

  • Acronis

  • Balbix

  • Code42

  • Cybrary

  • CybSafe

  • HacWare

  • iboss

  • Qualys

  • SecureAuth

  • SecurityMetrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvddiz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvddiz


