Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection, Remediation and Authentication Solutions: Helping to Prevent Threats, Data Breaches & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Vulnerability Management, Threat Detection, Remediation and Authentication Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations related to emerging cyber security solutions. These include Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Remediation Platforms, Authentication Solutions, Asset Vulnerability Management, Security Testing Correlation, and Digital Risk Detection. The identified innovations can help companies to handle threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.

Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.

These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. The analyst's global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, they also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Cybersecurity Training Platforms, Threat Detection, and Authentication Solutions

Bringing Large Enterprise Data Security to SMBs

SecurityMetrics' Value Proposition

SecurityMetrics - Investor Dashboard

Cybersecurity Learning from an API Platform

Cybrary's Value Proposition

Cybrary - Investor Dashboard

AI-enabled Experience-based Cybersecurity Learning

HacWare's Value Proposition

HacWare - Investor Dashboard

SaaS-based Behavior-led Platform to Manage Security

CybSafe's Value Proposition

CybSafe - Investor Dashboard

Cost-effective Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solution

Acronis' Value Proposition

Acronis - Investor Dashboard

Vulnerability Solution that Quantifies Risk and Automates Remediation

Qualys' Value Proposition

Qualys - Investor Dashboard

Continuously Monitored Passwordless Authentication

SecureAuth's Value Proposition

SecureAuth - Investor Dashboard

Cybersecurity Posture Management Platform

Balbix's Value Proposition

Balbix - Investor Dashboard

Zero-trust Edge Cloud Security

iboss's Value Proposition

iboss - Investor Dashboard

Insider Threat Detection, Risk Management, and Response

Code42's Value Proposition

Code42 - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

2. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Companies Mentioned

Acronis

Balbix

Code42

Cybrary

CybSafe

HacWare

iboss

Qualys

SecureAuth

SecurityMetrics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvddiz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



