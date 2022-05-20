U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    +46.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,491.00
    +289.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.00
    +190.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.80
    +25.90 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.79
    +0.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0578
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.56
    -2.40 (-7.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0190
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,383.97
    +971.93 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.96
    +26.72 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.44
    +140.70 (+1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Healthcare

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

A digital twin (DT) is a simulated clone of a tangible item or an intangible system/process that users can study independent from its real-world counterpart to aid decision-making. DT technology initially saw application in the production and engineering fields with Industry 4.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Digital Twins in Global Healthcare" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279644/?utm_source=GNW
0, but it has advanced and become revolutionary in the healthcare industry. In healthcare, developers can create a DT for a human or organ, device, process, or healthcare delivery center. Healthcare executives in the United States and Europe increasingly acknowledge DTs as a viable solution for better clinical decision-making in building more efficiency, improving performance, hastening processes, predicting and pre-empting maintenance issues, supporting quality control, and cutting costs. The most critical component to the success of DTs is coordinating all of these elements via interoperability and data integration. The Internet of Things, extended reality, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics are key technologies that can enhance the value of DTs. Healthcare is a relatively newer application for DTs, so it is critical to understand the nuances and opportunities they offer, which this study aims to address.
Author: Chandni Mathur
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279644/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Finland Loses Main Gas Supply After Refusing Payment in Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is cutting Finland off from its natural gas supplies as relations between the two neighbors sour over the Nordic nation’s decision to join defense alliance NATO.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainAge of Scarcity Begins With

  • Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

    ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI. It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

  • Procter & Gamble Is Still Firing on All Cylinders, But It May Not Last

    Procter & Gamble turned in an incredible quarter, with a truly astounding performance, but this can't go on forever.

  • China quietly increases purchases of low-priced Russian oil

    China is quietly ramping up purchases of oil from Russia at bargain prices, according to shipping data and oil traders who spoke to Reuters, filling the vacuum left by Western buyers backing away from business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February. The move by the world's biggest oil importer comes a month after it initially cut back on Russian supplies, for fear of appearing to openly support Moscow and potentially expose its state oil giants to sanctions. China's seaborne Russian oil imports will jump to a near-record 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, up from 750,000 bpd in the first quarter and 800,000 bpd in 2021, according to an estimate by Vortexa Analytics.

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • Lordstown Motors gets 2 new independent directors, combine CEO and chairman roles

    A week ago, Lordstown Motors erased some uncertainties about its future by selling its plant in Lordstown Township, Ohio, and closing on manufacturing and joint venture agreements with Foxconn.

  • SQM Stock Pops as Earnings Surge on Soaring Lithium Demand

    Lithium stock SQM has returned 81% so far in 2022, thanks in large part to robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Oil prices drift lower, while natural gas sees sharper fall

    Oil prices are set to end the eek with gains, while natural-gas futures are slumping, though still facing a strong weekly rise.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • Why a windfall tax on oil companies will be a disaster for your bank balance

    A windfall tax on oil companies to fund cheaper energy bills for consumers could in fact leave people worse off and drive up the price of gas in the future.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Google is the target of a new Senate bill that seeks to break up online-ad businesses

    As the clock ticks down on congressional attempts to rewrite antitrust laws in the tech industry this year, arguably the most aggressive bill yet emerged Thursday to rein in the digital advertising market. The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act, supported by Senate Republicans and Democrats, targets the most dominant online-ad player, Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and could force each to splinter their labyrinth business operations.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • China robot unicorn Hai Robotics eyes international expansion as market for warehouse automation cranks up

    Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics, which counts Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com among its clients, is speeding up international expansion with the goal of having half its business coming from outside China this year, the company's co-founder told the Post in an interview. Hai Robotics, founded in 2015, makes robots for moving and sorting boxes in warehouses, a market estimated to reach US$41 billion globally by 2027 amid widespread automation, accord

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Now After Q1 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?