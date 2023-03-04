Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials 2022: Featuring DMC, Fujifilm, Laava, OQ Chemicals & More
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to connected packaging and industrial applications. Innovations related to enzymatic technology for manufacture of sustainable materials and fermentation processes are also featured in the issue.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insihts on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Fermentation Processes and Bio-based Materials
Smart Fingerprint Secure Connected Packaging Technology
Laava Value Proposition
Laava - Investor Dashboard
Fermentation Technology for Manufacturing Food and Feed from CO2
Value Proposition of NovoNutrients
NovoNutrients - Investor Dashboard
Precision Fermentation Technology to Produce Bio-based Chemicals
Value Proposition of DMC
DMC - Investor Dashboard
Recombinant Protein Expression Using Microbial Hosts
Value Proposition of FUJIFILM Diosynth
FUJIFILM Diosynth - Investor Dashboard
Biodegradable Ester Base Oil To Improve EV Performance
Value Proposition of OQ Chemicals
OQ Chemicals - Investor Dashboard
Bioprocess Fermentation for Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Synthesis
Ingenza Ltd.-Value Proposition
Ingenza Ltd. -Investor Dashboard
Microbial Enzymatic Platform for Manufacturing Dyes
PILI Inc.- Value Proposition
PILI Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Functional Food Ingredients Developed Using Fermentation
Planetary Group - Value Proposition
Planetary Group -Investor Dashboard
Key Contacts
Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
DMC
FUJIFILM Diosynth
Ingenza Ltd.
Laava
NovoNutrients
OQ Chemicals
PILI Inc.
Planetary Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgys4k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-fermentation-processes-and-bio-based-materials-2022-featuring-dmc-fujifilm-laava-oq-chemicals--more-301762200.html
SOURCE Research and Markets