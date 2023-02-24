U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.53
    -51.79 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,781.14
    -372.77 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.54
    -217.86 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.35
    -20.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    +0.77 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    -0.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9710
    +0.0920 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4010
    +1.7500 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,189.73
    -678.45 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    -16.87 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE index hits tech stocks like Apple, Tesla

Growth Opportunities for Fibers in the Composites Market 2023: Featuring Developments in Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers & Natural Fibers

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Fibers in the Composites Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This study presents an assessment of the fibers for composites market in 2022 and evaluates future prospects, including discussion of the different tiers of the value chain as well as volume and revenue estimates.

The market segments covered include carbon fiber (CF), glass fiber (GF), and natural fiber (NF). The subsegments include the following:

  • End-use application: automotive, aerospace, construction (including renewable energy infrastructure), industrial, and others (consumer goods, marine, electricals, and electronics).

  • Matrix: thermosets (polymer), thermoplastics (also polymer), and others (ceramic, metal, and concrete).

  • Process: thermoplastic molding (injection molding, extrusion, and pultrusion); layup; resin transfer molding (RTM); other thermoset processes (injection molding, extrusion and pultrusion, drape forming, automated fiber placement, laminates, and prepregs); and others (thermoplastic laminates and prepregs)

The study is segmented into four regions:

  • The Americas includes the United States, Canada, and LATAM (including Mexico).

  • Europe includes all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states (including the United Kingdom), Commonwealth of Independent States (including Ukraine), and Israel.

  • MEASA includes Africa, all Middle Eastern countries (including Turkiye), and all South Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal).

  • APAC includes China, Japan, South Korea, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Area, Australia, New Zealand, and all other Southeast Asian states.

The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and subsegment from 2019 to 2029. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and competitive environment at the subsegment level but includes competitive structure (CF and GF) and market share data at the overall level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on expected compound annual growth rates, in which the base year is 2022 and the forecast period is 2023 to 2029.

Key market participants and a discussion of the critical competitive factors for achieving organic growth and to gain a solid foothold in the market are discussed. The current size of the fibers for composites market is assessed in consideration of factors such as carbon neutrality; legislative and consumer drivers; material substitution potential; and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis. The study analyzes the role wind energy in the increasing demand for composites, in turn driving growth in the fibers space. Moreover, the study offers an in-depth scenario for the substitution potential of composites to replace metals in structural applications. The analysis concludes with discussion of the top growth opportunities for fiber manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8T

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Fibers for Composites Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Market Definitions - Geographic Scope

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Fibers for Composites Value Chain Analysis

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Volume Forecast by Fiber

  • Revenue Forecast by Fiber

  • Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

  • Volume Forecast by End Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by End Industry

  • Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Industry

  • Volume Forecast by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast by Process

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Process and Matrix

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Competitive Environment for CF and GF

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Carbon Fiber

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

  • Volume Forecast by End Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by End Industry

  • Volume and Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Industry

  • Volume Forecast by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast by Process

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Process

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Glass Fiber

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

  • Volume Forecast by End Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by End Industry

  • Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by End Industry

  • Volume Forecast by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast by Process

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Process

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Natural Fiber

  • Segment Characteristics and Overview

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Volume Forecast

  • Average Price Forecast

  • Volume Forecast by End Industry

  • Revenue Forecast by End Industry

  • Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

  • Volume Forecast by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast Analysis by Matrix

  • Volume Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

6 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Cut Costs to Enhance CF Penetration

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborate with Resin Manufacturers to Produce Thermoplastic Composites

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Develop Bio-based CF for Sustainability

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Develop a Reliable NF Value Chain

7 Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • About the Publisher

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayv1vv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-for-fibers-in-the-composites-market-2023-featuring-developments-in-carbon-fibers-glass-fibers--natural-fibers-301755387.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Boeing Once Again Suspends Deliveries Of 787 Dreamliners: What You Need To Know

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners following a new issue that was found in a component used near the front of the plane, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Boeing said that in reviewing certification records, it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation." Deliveries of the long-haul plane hav

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • How much money did India save in a year by buying Russian fuel?

    The West-led sanctions on Russia’s oil trade following the Ukraine invasion benefited India the most. In less than a year, the country has saved an estimated $4 billion (30,000 crore rupees) by importing Russian crude oil.

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

    (Reuters) -Shares of Boeing Co fell 3.9% on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component. Boeing, while reviewing certification records, on Thursday said it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August. The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead that was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to the delivery stoppage.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • US Announces Tariffs on Russian Metals Including Aluminum

    (Bloomberg) -- The US announced new action against Russia’s metals and mining sector that include measures it said will significantly increase the cost of importing Russian aluminum.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • We’re in our 60s and have lost $250,000 in our 401(k) plans — can we still retire?

    See: At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age? It is wonderful to hear how much you and your husband have saved for retirement, though I am so sorry to hear about your 401(k) losses. You certainly are not alone — many retirement savers have seen losses in their investment accounts in the last year, and it is a very hard sight to see.

  • Putin’s energy war has flopped (so far)

    Russia is waging an energy war with Ukraine's allies in parallel with the military war on the ground. It's losing.

  • Ford Motor Turns to Industry Outsider to Reverse China Slump

    Ford Motor promoted Sam Wu to head its China business as the American car maker struggles to reverse its dwindling market share in the world’s biggest car market.

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • BASF to Cut 2,600 Jobs as Energy Crisis Hits German Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- BASF SE plans to cut 2,600 jobs and reduce production in Germany as Europe’s biggest chemical producer braces itself for a future without cheap Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Big Tech hit $1.5 trillion in sales last year, but the days of mega growth seem to be over

    It's looking like 2021 was the peak growth year for Big Tech and any profit growth currently projected for 2023 is going to be fueled by cost cuts.

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid

  • Tesla still the ‘category king’ in EVs, but beware shrinking margins: Analyst

    Tesla shares have been rallying well into 2023, and it’s for all the right reasons, at least for investors who took a bath last year.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is H