Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine 2022
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers few interesting innovations in gene editing technologies and recent advances such as base editing, prime editing which are being applied to develop therapeutics across multiple indications. In addition, innovations in biomanufacturing including novel plant-based production platform and recombinant proteins for separation of biologics has been discussed. Advances in precision diagnostics for infectious disease management has been captured.
The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, and Precision Medicine
Broadly Applicable Prime Editing for Precise and Efficient Gene Editing Applications
Prime Medicines - Value Proposition
Prime Medicines - Investor Dashboard
Dual gRNA Based CRISPR Enabling Large Viral Genome Deletions as a Potential Curative Antiviral Therapy
Excision - Value Proposition
Excision - Investor Dashboard
CRISPR-Engineered Bacteriophages for Targeted Antibacterial Therapy
Locus Biosciences - Value Proposition
Locus Biosciences - Investor Dashboard
Broadly Applicable CRISPR-Cas Gene Editing Platform with Improved Delivery
ToolGen - Value Proposition
ToolGen - Investor Dashboard
Machine Learning Enabled Drug Discovery to Develop Precision Medicines for Treating Immuno-oncology and Inflammatory Diseases
Value Proposition of Odyssey Therapeutics
Odyssey Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
Highly Efficient Base Editing Approach to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.'s Value Proposition
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
ML-based Algorithm Based Precision Diagnostics to Guide Sepsis Management
Prenosis's Value Proposition
Prenosis - Investor Dashboard
Organ-on-chip with Microfluidics Channel Simulating Human Body Circulation
Value Proposition of Bi/ond
Bi/ond - Investor Dashboard
Cloud-based Software to reduce Defective Interfering Particles (DIPs) during the Vaccine manufacturing process
OVO Biomanufacturing - Value Proposition
OVO Biomanufacturing - Investor Dashboard
All-in-human Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform for CNS Drug Discovery
Verge Genomics - Value Proposition Verge
Verge Genomics - Investor Dashboard
Scalable and Cost-effective Purification of Biologics using Recyclable Recombinant Proteins as an Alternative to Chromatography
Isolere Bio - Value Proposition
Isolere Bio - Investor Dashboard
Plant Molecular Farming to Express Growth Factors and Cytokines for Next-generation therapies
Core Biogenesis - Value Proposition
Core Biogenesis - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Bi/ond
Core Biogenesis
Excision
Isolere Bio
Locus Biosciences
Odyssey Therapeutics
OVO Biomanufacturing
Prenosis
Prime Medicines
ToolGen
Verge Genomics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
