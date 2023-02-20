U.S. markets closed

Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market, Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Medical imaging informatics solution deployment is shifting from the on-premises model to a cloud-based infrastructure. The conventional on-premises model, which requires every enterprise to buy, operate, and maintain its own cumbersome IT infrastructure and solutions, proves unsustainable in the era of big data.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421086/?utm_source=GNW
Medical imaging informatics solution deployment is shifting from the on-premises model to a cloud-based infrastructure.

The conventional on-premises model, which requires every enterprise to buy, operate, and maintain its own cumbersome IT infrastructure and solutions, proves unsustainable in the era of big data.

It is also short-sighted given the pace of IT innovations, irrelevant under the interoperability imperative, and not the wisest economic choice. There is a growing need for cost-effective medical imaging informatics solutions that can perform more efficient image storage, distribution, analysis, and diagnosis with a faster turnaround time for results.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also led healthcare providers to seek more efficient and cost-effective medical informatics solutions to address the rising demand for quality care globally.

In addition, hospital budgets may not be sufficient for huge investments amid the ongoing recession.

Due to all these factors, cloud-based medical imaging solutions are advancing and becoming an alternative to on-premises solutions.However, the analyst expects the radiology and cardiology specialties to be more resilient to the economic impact due to the emergency procedures required.

In these times, the cloud-based medical imaging informatics market may also get a positive thrust as healthcare providers might not be willing to pay enormous prices for on-premises models.

Instead, they may look for flexible service and pay-per-use options during this period and in the future.Frost & Sullivan overviews the global cloud-based medical imaging informatics market in this research service, with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2022 to 2026. The geographical scope is North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW). We segment the study forecast into Cloud-based Storage & Distribution Solutions, Cloud-based Diagnostic Informatics, and Cloud-based Workflow Solutions.

The submodules under each segment are:
• Storage and Distribution Solutions: Image sharing and archiving, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and vendor-neutral archive (VNA)
• Diagnostic Informatics: Diagnostics viewing and image analysis
• Workflow Solutions: Radiology information systems (RIS), medical imaging workflow orchestration, and speech recognition and reportingOther vital information includes:
• Growth environment and market trends
• Drivers and restraints
• Revenue forecast and analysis by modules and regions
• Competitive environment, including prominent participants’ profiles, products, and revenuesThrough this report, Frost & Sullivan seeks to provide stakeholders with insights into the market and enable them to capture the opportunities available over the forecast period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421086/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


