Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud Workload Protection Market 2022: Need to Integrate CWP with xDR and Threat Intelligence Services

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud workload protection market is undergoing a digital transformation, with companies worldwide gradually moving their infrastructure to the cloud.

The rise in the adoption of cloud computing and the ineffectiveness of legacy security solutions have presented growth opportunities for the global cloud workload protection market, which is expected to experience a surge in demand for modern and unified cloud-native security platforms. Solutions will be increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence/machine learning platforms, driving the automation and efficiency of the global cloud workload protection market.



This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the global cloud workload protection market, with a specific focus on four regional segments:

North America

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Latin America

The Asia-Pacific

The study provides insights into the global cloud workload protection landscape. It includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, segmentation by product type and across verticals, growth driver and restraint analyses, and an assessment of future market opportunities.

The study also provides pertinent details about Aqua Security, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Qingteng, Sysdig, Sophos, Trend Micro, and VMware.



Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key trends in the cloud workload protection market? What are the main requirements emerging out of the market? What are the different approaches to growth being adopted by market players?

What are the innovations disrupting the industry?

What are the growth opportunities that are emerging as a result of these innovations and trends in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CWP

Global CWP Market Scope of Analysis

Global CWP Market Segmentation

CWP Architecture - Comparison of Agent-based and Agentless/API-based Solutions

CWP Architecture - Hybrid Monitoring and Protection Model

Recommendations for CWP

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Findings on Cloud Strategy among Businesses

Why Move to the Cloud?

Workloads Increasingly Move to Public Cloud

Soaring Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Models

Repatriating Workloads from Public Cloud to Premises

Workloads by Cloud Type

Future of CWP

Key Growth Metrics - Global

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions - Global

Revenue Forecast - Global

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - Global

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Global

Revenue Share by Verticals - Global

Revenue Share by Vendors - Global

Total Global CWP Landscape

Competitive Environment - Global

3. Vendor Analysis

Aqua Security

Broadcom

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Crowdstrike

Kaspersky

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Qingteng

Sysdig

Sophos

Trend Micro

VMware

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA

Key Growth Metrics - NA

Revenue Forecast - NA

Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA

Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA

Revenue Share by Vendors - NA

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA

Key Growth Metrics - EMEA

Revenue Forecast - EMEA

Revenue Forecast - EMEA

Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - EMEA

Revenue Share by Vendors - EMEA

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC

Key Growth Metrics - APAC

Revenue Forecast - APAC

Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC

Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC

Revenue Share by Vendors - APAC

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM

Key Growth Metrics for CWP Market - LATAM

Revenue Forecast - LATAM

Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM

Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM

Revenue Share by Vendors - LATAM

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for Cloud Security Training

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services around CWP

Growth Opportunity 3: Need to Integrate CWP with xDR and Threat Intelligence Services

Key Success Factors

The Last Word

