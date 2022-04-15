Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud Workload Protection Market 2022: Need to Integrate CWP with xDR and Threat Intelligence Services
The global cloud workload protection market is undergoing a digital transformation, with companies worldwide gradually moving their infrastructure to the cloud.
The rise in the adoption of cloud computing and the ineffectiveness of legacy security solutions have presented growth opportunities for the global cloud workload protection market, which is expected to experience a surge in demand for modern and unified cloud-native security platforms. Solutions will be increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence/machine learning platforms, driving the automation and efficiency of the global cloud workload protection market.
This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the global cloud workload protection market, with a specific focus on four regional segments:
North America
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
Latin America
The Asia-Pacific
The study provides insights into the global cloud workload protection landscape. It includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, segmentation by product type and across verticals, growth driver and restraint analyses, and an assessment of future market opportunities.
The study also provides pertinent details about Aqua Security, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Qingteng, Sysdig, Sophos, Trend Micro, and VMware.
Key Issues Addressed:
What are the key trends in the cloud workload protection market? What are the main requirements emerging out of the market? What are the different approaches to growth being adopted by market players?
What are the innovations disrupting the industry?
What are the growth opportunities that are emerging as a result of these innovations and trends in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CWP
Global CWP Market Scope of Analysis
Global CWP Market Segmentation
CWP Architecture - Comparison of Agent-based and Agentless/API-based Solutions
CWP Architecture - Hybrid Monitoring and Protection Model
Recommendations for CWP
Customer Segmentation
Research Methodology
Market Segmentation
Key Competitors
Key Findings on Cloud Strategy among Businesses
Why Move to the Cloud?
Workloads Increasingly Move to Public Cloud
Soaring Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Models
Repatriating Workloads from Public Cloud to Premises
Workloads by Cloud Type
Future of CWP
Key Growth Metrics - Global
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions - Global
Revenue Forecast - Global
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global
Revenue Forecast by Region - Global
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - Global
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Global
Revenue Share by Verticals - Global
Revenue Share by Vendors - Global
Total Global CWP Landscape
Competitive Environment - Global
3. Vendor Analysis
Aqua Security
Broadcom
Check Point Software Technologies
Cisco Systems
Crowdstrike
Kaspersky
McAfee
Palo Alto Networks
Qingteng
Sysdig
Sophos
Trend Micro
VMware
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA
Key Growth Metrics - NA
Revenue Forecast - NA
Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA
Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA
Revenue Share by Vendors - NA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
Key Growth Metrics - EMEA
Revenue Forecast - EMEA
Revenue Forecast - EMEA
Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - EMEA
Revenue Share by Vendors - EMEA
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
Key Growth Metrics - APAC
Revenue Forecast - APAC
Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC
Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC
Revenue Share by Vendors - APAC
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM
Key Growth Metrics for CWP Market - LATAM
Revenue Forecast - LATAM
Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM
Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM
Revenue Share by Vendors - LATAM
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for Cloud Security Training
Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services around CWP
Growth Opportunity 3: Need to Integrate CWP with xDR and Threat Intelligence Services
Key Success Factors
The Last Word
