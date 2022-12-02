U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

Growth Opportunities in the Global Connected Vehicle Regulatory Environment

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

This study analyzes the regulatory framework of the connected vehicle (CV) sectorâ€™s various segments in Europe, North America (NA), and China.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368654/?utm_source=PRN



The increase in embedded navigation systems and fifth-generation (5G) technology will drive several new CV features through an app or service.

The deployment of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and personal information sharing for a personalized experience will grow.

This technological shift will require regulations to prevent security risks, such as the unauthorized access of personal data, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.This research discusses regulations/standards on the following technologies: eCall, next-generation (NG) eCall, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular (C)-V2X, cybersecurity, 5G connectivity, personal data security, intelligent speed assistance (ISA), web services, and internet of vehicles.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368654/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-the-global-connected-vehicle-regulatory-environment-301691464.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

