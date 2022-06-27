Growth Opportunities in the Global Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings Market 2022: Focus on BNNano, Cello Therapeutics, Colloids, Encellin, Nanolumi, NPMC and Zwitterco

Company Logo

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to nanomaterials that can be used for both structural and non-structural applications. The issue also highlights innovations related to nano-additives that can be used for imparting antimicrobial and protective characteristics for coatings and profiles developments related to nano-processing for increasing the functionality of materials and coatings.



The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin-films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.



Key Topics Covered:



Innovations in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings

Zwitterion, Polymer-Based Self-Assembled Water Filtration Membrane

Hydrophilic Membrane That Efficiently Blocks Organic Matter, Leading to Minimal Membrane Fouling

Zwitterco - Investor Dashboard

Long-Lasting Spray Formulation for Antiviral and Antibacterial Treatment

Spray Formulation for Coating of Textile, Fabrics, and Irregular Surfaces

Nanoveu Limited - Investor Dashboard

Antifouling Coating With Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Nanodomain Structure

Controlling the Resin Structure of the Surficial Film to Reduce Biocide Formation and Improve Fuel Efficiency

NPMC - Investor Dashboard

Graphene Nanocomposites for Thermoplastic Materials

Complexity in Achieving Optimal Synthetic Processes for Incorporating Graphene in Polymer Matrix to Limit Commercialization

Colloids - Investor Dashboard

Cellular Nanoparticle (CNP) Platform for Enhanced Drug Delivery for Cancer Treatment

CNP Platform to Reduce Harmful Side Effects of Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Agents

Cello Therapeutics' Investor Dashboard

Silicon Nanowires to Reduce the Dependence on Heavy Transition Metal Components for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Enwires' Aim to Enhance Electric Vehicle Driving Time With a Reduced Charging Cycle

Enwires' Investor Dashboard

Enhanced Concrete Sulphate Resistance Through Nano Alumina Particles

Reva University's Value Proposition in Fabricating Sulphate-Resistant Concrete

Cost Effective Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems

Damghan University's Value Proposition in Fabricating a Sustainable Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems

Biocompatible Polymeric Nanoporous Cell Encapsulation for Implants

Micropatterned Soft CED for Holding Cells in Segregated Pockets, Inhibiting Aggregation

Encellin - Investor Dashboard

Green Perovskite Color Enhancement Films to Emit a Wide Range of Highly Saturated Colors

Halide Semiconductor Nanocrystals With All the Superior QD Advantages and Minimum Hazardous Impact

Nanolumi- Investor Dashboard

Integration of Carbon Nano-Additive for Improved Physical and Mechanical Properties

Ready-To-Use Additives for Enabling Easy Integration of Existing Production Line and Ensuring Even Distribution and Dispersion of Nano-Additives

Nemo Nanomaterials - Investor Dashboard

Boron Nitride Nanotubes for Increasing the Efficiency of Electronics and Military Equipment

Tailored Synthesis Platform for Improving Cost Efficiency and Reducing R&D Expenses

BNNano - Investor Dashboard

Story continues

Companies Mentioned

BNNano

Cello Therapeutics

Colloids

Encellin

Enwires'

Nanolumi

Nanoveu Limited

Nemo Nanomaterials

NPMC

Zwitterco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xurjha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



