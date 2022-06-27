Growth Opportunities in the Global Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings Market 2022: Focus on BNNano, Cello Therapeutics, Colloids, Encellin, Nanolumi, NPMC and Zwitterco
Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to nanomaterials that can be used for both structural and non-structural applications. The issue also highlights innovations related to nano-additives that can be used for imparting antimicrobial and protective characteristics for coatings and profiles developments related to nano-processing for increasing the functionality of materials and coatings.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin-films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings
Zwitterion, Polymer-Based Self-Assembled Water Filtration Membrane
Hydrophilic Membrane That Efficiently Blocks Organic Matter, Leading to Minimal Membrane Fouling
Zwitterco - Investor Dashboard
Long-Lasting Spray Formulation for Antiviral and Antibacterial Treatment
Spray Formulation for Coating of Textile, Fabrics, and Irregular Surfaces
Nanoveu Limited - Investor Dashboard
Antifouling Coating With Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Nanodomain Structure
Controlling the Resin Structure of the Surficial Film to Reduce Biocide Formation and Improve Fuel Efficiency
NPMC - Investor Dashboard
Graphene Nanocomposites for Thermoplastic Materials
Complexity in Achieving Optimal Synthetic Processes for Incorporating Graphene in Polymer Matrix to Limit Commercialization
Colloids - Investor Dashboard
Cellular Nanoparticle (CNP) Platform for Enhanced Drug Delivery for Cancer Treatment
CNP Platform to Reduce Harmful Side Effects of Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Agents
Cello Therapeutics' Investor Dashboard
Silicon Nanowires to Reduce the Dependence on Heavy Transition Metal Components for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Enwires' Aim to Enhance Electric Vehicle Driving Time With a Reduced Charging Cycle
Enwires' Investor Dashboard
Enhanced Concrete Sulphate Resistance Through Nano Alumina Particles
Reva University's Value Proposition in Fabricating Sulphate-Resistant Concrete
Cost Effective Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems
Damghan University's Value Proposition in Fabricating a Sustainable Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems
Biocompatible Polymeric Nanoporous Cell Encapsulation for Implants
Micropatterned Soft CED for Holding Cells in Segregated Pockets, Inhibiting Aggregation
Encellin - Investor Dashboard
Green Perovskite Color Enhancement Films to Emit a Wide Range of Highly Saturated Colors
Halide Semiconductor Nanocrystals With All the Superior QD Advantages and Minimum Hazardous Impact
Nanolumi- Investor Dashboard
Integration of Carbon Nano-Additive for Improved Physical and Mechanical Properties
Ready-To-Use Additives for Enabling Easy Integration of Existing Production Line and Ensuring Even Distribution and Dispersion of Nano-Additives
Nemo Nanomaterials - Investor Dashboard
Boron Nitride Nanotubes for Increasing the Efficiency of Electronics and Military Equipment
Tailored Synthesis Platform for Improving Cost Efficiency and Reducing R&D Expenses
BNNano - Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
BNNano
Cello Therapeutics
Colloids
Encellin
Enwires'
Nanolumi
Nanoveu Limited
Nemo Nanomaterials
NPMC
Zwitterco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xurjha
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900