Growth Opportunities in the Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market to 2027: Strong Growth in Furniture and Interiors Industry Fueling Demand

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, By Application F, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyols and polyurethane market accounted for US$ 24,986.9 Million in terms of value and 11,289.4 Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019. Polyurethanes are available in different types such as rigid forms, elastomers, flexible foams, and solid compositions. Polyols and polyurethane are used in various end use industries such as furniture, construction, interiors, and automotive.

The electronics industry is the third-largest end-user market for polyurethane and is accounted for around 12% of the total volume consumption of the polyols and polyurethane products. In addition, strong growth in the furniture and interiors industry is primarily fueling the market growth of the polyols and polyurethane. The aforesaid reasons are key factors propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of global polyols and polyurethane market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020 - 2027), considering 2019 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global polyols and polyurethane market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Chemtura Corporation, COIM, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd, Huntsman corporation, Kumlo Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global Polyols and polyurethane market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global polyols and polyurethane manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer MaterialScience AG

  • Chemtura Corporation

  • COIM

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

  • Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Type

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Analysis

  • Key Developments

4. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • Factors Affecting Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- COVID-19

5. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

  • Segment Trends

  • Polyether Polyols

  • Polyester Polyols

6. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Application, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

  • Segment Trends

  • Flexible Foam

  • Rigid Foam

  • Coatings

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Elastomers

7. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Region, 2017- 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer MaterialScience AG

  • Chemtura Corporation

  • COIM

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

  • Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnp4fh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


