Growth Opportunities in the Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market to 2027: Strong Growth in Furniture and Interiors Industry Fueling Demand
Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, By Application F, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyols and polyurethane market accounted for US$ 24,986.9 Million in terms of value and 11,289.4 Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019. Polyurethanes are available in different types such as rigid forms, elastomers, flexible foams, and solid compositions. Polyols and polyurethane are used in various end use industries such as furniture, construction, interiors, and automotive.
The electronics industry is the third-largest end-user market for polyurethane and is accounted for around 12% of the total volume consumption of the polyols and polyurethane products. In addition, strong growth in the furniture and interiors industry is primarily fueling the market growth of the polyols and polyurethane. The aforesaid reasons are key factors propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of global polyols and polyurethane market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020 - 2027), considering 2019 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global polyols and polyurethane market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Chemtura Corporation, COIM, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd, Huntsman corporation, Kumlo Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global Polyols and polyurethane market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global polyols and polyurethane manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Company Profiles
BASF SE
Bayer MaterialScience AG
Chemtura Corporation
COIM
Dow Chemical Company
E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)
Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd.
Huntsman Corporation
Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
Key Developments
4. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Factors Affecting Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- COVID-19
5. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
Segment Trends
Polyether Polyols
Polyester Polyols
6. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Application, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
Segment Trends
Flexible Foam
Rigid Foam
Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Elastomers
7. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Region, 2017- 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
