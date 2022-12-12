Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup to Shape Sector Moving Forward
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.
By ingredient type, the global specialty active ingredients market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen and collagen peptide, coenzyme q10 (coq10), botanical extracts, marine ingredients, amino acids, and synthetic acids peptides, biotics, and others. The others segment is subdivided into the plant and animal-derived proteins and peptides, and ceramides. Ingredients derived through fermentation processes such as biotics, collagen peptide, algae extracts, and botanical extracts hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Geographically, this study covers North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the specialty active ingredients and cosmetics market in 2021, owing to significant demand from high-growth markets such as South Korea, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Moreover, with the increasing penetration of Korean beauty (K-beauty) and Japanese (J-beauty) brands in North America and Europe, this global market is poised to experience steady growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Overall Landscape for Active Personal Care and Cosmetics Ingredients Market
Segmentation
Segmentation
Definitions by Ingredient Type
Definitions by Application
Key Competitors
Forecast Assumptions
Growth Drivers
Growth Drivers Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Key Trends
Source and Primary Benefits
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Value Chain
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredient Type
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific
Unit Shipment Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Sources of Projected Growth for Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Competitive Benchmarking
Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022
Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022 - Upcycled Ingredients
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen & Collagen Peptide
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Botanical Extracts
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Marine Ingredients
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Marine Ingredients - Overview
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
Pearl and Coral Extracts/Powder
Others (Sea Fennel, Jellyfish, and Sea Minerals)
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amino Acids & Synthetic Peptides
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biotics
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Type
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Type
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Type
Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
Revenue Forecast by Application
Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Type
Forecast Analysis by Application
Forecast Analysis by Region
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Biotechnology-derived Ingredients
Growth Opportunity 2: Portfolio Diversification to Meet Rising Demand for Affordable, Efficient, and Sustainable Specialty Actives
Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup
Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions
13. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Frost, Why Now?
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st1gup
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-for-global-specialty-active-ingredients-in-the-personal-care-and-cosmetics-market-growing-trend-of-skincare-infused-makeup-to-shape-sector-moving-forward-301700623.html
SOURCE Research and Markets