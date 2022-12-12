U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.74
    +35.36 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,841.83
    +365.37 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.57
    +82.95 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.70
    +16.04 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +2.12 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -19.10 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.24 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6080
    +0.0410 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7710
    +1.2210 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,041.15
    -145.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.28
    +2.62 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup to Shape Sector Moving Forward

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.

By ingredient type, the global specialty active ingredients market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, collagen and collagen peptide, coenzyme q10 (coq10), botanical extracts, marine ingredients, amino acids, and synthetic acids peptides, biotics, and others. The others segment is subdivided into the plant and animal-derived proteins and peptides, and ceramides. Ingredients derived through fermentation processes such as biotics, collagen peptide, algae extracts, and botanical extracts hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Geographically, this study covers North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in the specialty active ingredients and cosmetics market in 2021, owing to significant demand from high-growth markets such as South Korea, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Moreover, with the increasing penetration of Korean beauty (K-beauty) and Japanese (J-beauty) brands in North America and Europe, this global market is poised to experience steady growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Overall Landscape for Active Personal Care and Cosmetics Ingredients Market

  • Segmentation

  • Segmentation

  • Definitions by Ingredient Type

  • Definitions by Application

  • Key Competitors

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Drivers Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Key Trends

  • Source and Primary Benefits

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Value Chain

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Ingredient Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Sources of Projected Growth for Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022

  • Key Ingredient Launches, 2021-2022 - Upcycled Ingredients

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen & Collagen Peptide

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Botanical Extracts

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Marine Ingredients

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Marine Ingredients - Overview

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Pearl and Coral Extracts/Powder

  • Others (Sea Fennel, Jellyfish, and Sea Minerals)

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amino Acids & Synthetic Peptides

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Biotics

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Type

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others

  • Growth Metrics

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Type

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis by Type

  • Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Forecast Analysis by Region

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Biotechnology-derived Ingredients

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Portfolio Diversification to Meet Rising Demand for Affordable, Efficient, and Sustainable Specialty Actives

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Trend of Skincare-infused Makeup

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

13. Next Steps

  • Your Next Steps

  • Why Frost, Why Now?

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st1gup

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-for-global-specialty-active-ingredients-in-the-personal-care-and-cosmetics-market-growing-trend-of-skincare-infused-makeup-to-shape-sector-moving-forward-301700623.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Higher On Air India Aircraft Sale Report, JPMorgan Price Target Boost

    Reports suggest Boeing could close out the year with two major aircraft orders, including a multi-billion deal with Air India.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Why Weber Stock Is Sizzling Today

    The private equity firm that took Weber (NYSE: WEBR) public last year has made a deal to take the grill maker private again. The offer price is well above Weber's closing price on Friday, and shares were up by as much as 25.2% on Monday morning as a result. Weber makes great grills, but the company's tenure in the public markets has been underwhelming.

  • ‘Chinese Stocks Are Primed for a Multi-Quarter Recovery’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Names to Buy

    Is China's zero-Covid strategy finally over? While most Western nations have prioritized a return to normal and an end to COVID pandemic restrictions, China was the standout for maintaining its strongly restrictive lockdown policies. But there is mounting evidence that Beijing is looking for a way to back off from the lockdowns – and Chinese policymakers appear to be edging toward reopening their economy. That’s good news for investors, as a pullback from the zero-COVID controls in such major ci

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock dove this morning after the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer pulled the plug on a potential deal with the world's most popular luxury car brand barely three months after announcing an agreement. Rivian stock dropped 5.2% within minutes of the market's opening Monday. In early September, Rivian and Mercedes-Benz announced a joint venture to build affordable commercial electric vans, with initial plans including two large vans.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...