Growth Opportunities for GPS & PNT in the US Department of Defense

·1 min read
For more than 40 years, global positioning system (GPS) has been the main source of continuous and real-time position, navigation, and timing (PNT) information for more than 40 years. Today, numerous industries depend on this type of information, and the defense sector is no exception.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for GPS & PNT in the US Department of Defense" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419214/?utm_source=GNW
Today, numerous industries depend on this type of information, and the defense sector is no exception.

Today, numerous industries depend on this type of information, and the defense sector is no exception.In this study, Frost & Sullivan provides an overview and a 5-year forecast of the US Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) spending on GPS and PNT technologies, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study also outlines the Department’s most relevant contracts as well as some up-and-coming companies.

Among the industry’s most persistent challenges are jamming and spoofing risks, GPS/PNT being a low priority for the government, and PNT data leaks to adversaries. The DoD is looking into alternative PNT sources to satisfy mission requirements, regardless of threat environments, and conducting missions in GPS-denied areas.

The Joint All-Domain Command and Control Strategy (JADC2) will accelerate the development of these alternatives.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419214/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

