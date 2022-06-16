U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Growth Opportunities in Nanoadditives, Antimicrobial Technologies, and Conductive Materials

·3 min read

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanoadditives, Antimicrobial Technologies, and Conductive Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine covers growth opportunities in nanoadditives, antimicrobial technologies, and conductive materials

The TOE focuses on fully recyclable barrier coatings using cellulose nanocrystal, a long-lasting nanocomposite-based antimicrobial shield, a greener alternative for hydrophobic coating, a lightweight yet high-performing conductive technology, a technology to address critical supply and sustainability issues in lithium extraction, and a nanosurface technology to mitigate challenges associated with implant contamination.

The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Technology Advances in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanomaterials

  • Fully Recyclable Barrier Coatings Using Cellulose Nanocrystal

  • Melodea's Barrier Coating Offers Superior Oxygen-, Water Vapor-, and Oil-Resistant Properties Comparable to Oil-Based Coatings

  • Melodea - Investor Dashboard

  • Long-Lasting Nanocomposite-Based Antimicrobial Shield

  • Eco-Friendly Nanocrystallite Additive Transforms Any Material Surface with An Antimicrobial Property

  • Nanosono - Investor Dashboard

  • Greener Alternative for Hydrophobic Coating

  • Signo-Nanocare's Value Proposition - Provide Environment Friendly Hydrophobic Coatings

  • Signo Nano-Care Ltd - Investor Dashboard

  • Lightweight Yet High-Performing Conductive Technology

  • Ocsial's Value Proposition - Accommodating Electronics' Heat Demands Through Graphene Nanotubes

  • Ocsial S.A. - Investor Dashboard

  • Technology to Address the Critical Supply and Sustainability Issue in Lithium Extraction

  • The Direct Extraction Technology Promises a Better Alternative for Lithium Extraction from Lithium Brine Solutions

  • Summit Nanotech Corporation - Investor Dashboard

  • Nanosurface Technology to Mitigate Challenges Associated with Implant Contamination

  • Antimicrobial Nanosurface Treatment Prevents Growth of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Implants

  • Orthobond Corporation - Investor Dashboard

  • Low Voc, Durability, Moisture, and Water Resistance Are Among the Core Properties That Make Pvc Nanocomposite Panels the Materials of Choice

  • Cost-Effectiveness and Recyclability Make Pvc Nanocomposite Material-Based Panels Potential Replacements for Traditional Drywall Panels

  • Trusscore - Investor Dashboard

  • Microfluidic Chip Isolates Circulating Tumor Cells from Unprocessed Whole Blood Samples in a Highly Efficient Manner

  • The Technology Offers a Real-Time Snapshot of Cancer Progression Through Non-Invasive Monitoring

  • Rubynanomed - Investor Dashboard

  • Broad Cmyk Color Gamut, Ultra-Sharp Dots with High Uniformity and Ultrafast Printing is Propelling Nanographic Printing Technology

  • High Productivity and Cost Efficiency of Nanographic Printing Technology Drives Its Adoption Over Conventional Methods

  • Landa Digital Printing - Investor Dashboard

  • Recycled Raw Material and Closed-Loop Automated Fabrication Technique Helps Developing Sustainable Metallic Nanoparticles

  • Recyclability Provides Immunity to the Company from Raw Material Scarcity and Helps to Keep Price in Check

  • Nanoscientifica Scandinavia Ab - Investor Dashboard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l95xff

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-nanoadditives-antimicrobial-technologies-and-conductive-materials-301569437.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

