Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings: Featuring Arylla, Daicel Corporation, Glonatech, Hemprise, Meta Materials, Nanoseen, Peak Nanosystems & Skynano
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine covers growth opportunities in nanomaterials and nanocoatings. The TOE focuses on multi-walled carbon nanotubes that promise enhanced dispersibility in a wide range of organic solvents, a silver nanoparticle ink that delivers low electrical resistance and temperature sintering, an electrochemical technique for producing low-cost carbon nanotubes from carbon dioxide, and a water-based multilayer nanocoating that promises desired mechanical properties in textile substrates.
The TOE also covers an invisible fluorescent nano-ink-based identifier/tag, a nanomaterial-based cost-effective water purification unit, a recyclable and durable dielectric nanolayer film, and a nano emulsion technology for manufacture of cannabidiol-based beverages.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Advances in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings
Nanomaterials Offering An Alternative to Rare Earth Metals and Delivering High Conductivity and Transparency
Environmental and Energy Benefits Driving Technological Advancement
Meta Materials Inc. - Investor Dashboard
Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Promising Enhanced Dispersibility in a Wide Range of Organic Solvents
Developed Mwnt Can Potentially Reduce Processing Time and Cost in Industrial Applications
Glonatech - Investor Dashboard
Silver Nanoparticle Ink Delivering Low Electrical Resistance and Temperature Sintering
Nanoparticle Based Ink Offering An Alternative to Commercial Silver Inks for Screen Printing and Inkjet Printing
Daicel Corporation - Investor Dashboard
Electrochemical Technique Promising to Produce Low-Cost Carbon Nanotubes from Carbon Dioxide
Electrochemical Process Offering a Cost-Effective and Less Energy-Intensive Process for Converting Co2 to Cnt
Skynano - Investor Dashboard
Fullerite Gel Offers Superhydrophobic Surfaces
Superhydrophobic Nanomaterials with Easy Fabrication and Processing from Ucf
Water-Based Multilayer Nanocoating Promising Desired Mechanical Properties in Textile Substrates
Nanocoating Offering Multi-Protective Characteristics for Textiles
Invisible Fluorescent Nano-Ink-Based Identifier/Tag
Arylla's Invisible Identifier/Tag for Seamless Integration with Product Labels and Software for Digital Tracking
Arylla - Investor Dashboard
Nanomaterial-Based Cost-Effective Water Purification Unit
Nanomembrane Filtration Technology for Rapidly Purifying Sea and Brackish Water in Less Than 5 Minutes
Nanoseen - Investor Dashboard
Recyclable, Durable Dielectric Nanolayer Film
Sustainable Yet Highly Effective Dielectric Film That is in Par with Other Competing Technologies
Peak Nanosystems - Investor Dashboard
Nanoemulsion Technology for Manufacturing Cbd-Basedbeverage
Nanoemulsion Technology Can be Used for Manufacture of Various Cannabis-Based Products
Hemprise - Investor Dashboard
