Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services 2022: OEMs Focus on Convenience to Enhance EV and Autonomous Vehicle Customer Experience
The North American connected car market is incorporating technologically advanced services into vehicles. By initiating connected services, such as vehicle DTC and eCall, into the present-day remote car-to-home and biometric authentications, automakers focus on increasing awareness of these services among users to improve connected vehicle penetration.
With the shift in vehicle usage during the pandemic, automakers have quickly changed business models, particularly across premium OEMs, to adopt a feature-on-demand post-service trial period; however, the mass market still relies on active subscribers.
The North American connected car report discusses OEMs with the highest sales in North America, focusing on embedded and tethered connectivity. The connected services provided by each OEM are categorized into 8 segments.
The growing market of connected services will influence the support for electric vehicle (EV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption by aiding remote services, such as EV charging status and control, charging station availability, drive monitoring, and map data and intelligent traffic management. Connected car data is crucial for smart cities and the autonomous era, as it conveys vehicle and consumer usage.
While the US and Canada are predominant in contributing to the revenue of connected cars in North America, Mexico is in tandem with smartphone integrations, such as CarPlay and Android Auto, and embedded services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Service Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
CC Sales Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity
Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast
Vehicle Parc Forecast by Connectivity
Active CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Connectivity
Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, CC Market
Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Embedded Connectivity
Growth Metrics
Active Embedded CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis: The Embedded CC Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tethered Connectivity
Growth Metrics
Active Tethered CCs and CC Revenue Forecast
Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Tethered CC Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Strategies
Connected Service Categories
Connected Services in Premium Brands
Connected Services Features in Volume Brands
Audi Connected Platform Services
Audi Connected Services Platform Availability
BMW Connected Platform Services
BMW Connected Services Platform Availability
Chevrolet Connected Platform Services
Chevrolet Connected Services Platform Availability
Ford Connected Platform Services
Ford Connected Services Platform Availability
Honda Connected Platform Services
Honda Connected Services Platform Availability
Lexus Connected Platform Services
Lexus Connected Services Platform Availability
Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services
Mercedes-Benz Connected Services Platform Availability
Nissan Connected Platform Services
Nissan Connected Services Market Platform Availability
Tesla Connected Platform Services
Tesla Connected Services Platform Availability
Toyota Connected Platform Services
Toyota Connected Services Platform Availability
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Future of Connectivity - Convenience Services
Growth Opportunity 2: EV Connected Services
Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Connected Services
7. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Audi
BMW
Chevrolet
Ford
Honda
Lexus
Mercedes-Benz
Nissan
Tesla
Toyota
