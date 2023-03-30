Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services 2022: OEMs Focus on Convenience to Enhance EV and Autonomous Vehicle Customer Experience

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Passenger Vehicle Connected Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American connected car market is incorporating technologically advanced services into vehicles. By initiating connected services, such as vehicle DTC and eCall, into the present-day remote car-to-home and biometric authentications, automakers focus on increasing awareness of these services among users to improve connected vehicle penetration.

With the shift in vehicle usage during the pandemic, automakers have quickly changed business models, particularly across premium OEMs, to adopt a feature-on-demand post-service trial period; however, the mass market still relies on active subscribers.

The North American connected car report discusses OEMs with the highest sales in North America, focusing on embedded and tethered connectivity. The connected services provided by each OEM are categorized into 8 segments.

The growing market of connected services will influence the support for electric vehicle (EV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adoption by aiding remote services, such as EV charging status and control, charging station availability, drive monitoring, and map data and intelligent traffic management. Connected car data is crucial for smart cities and the autonomous era, as it conveys vehicle and consumer usage.

While the US and Canada are predominant in contributing to the revenue of connected cars in North America, Mexico is in tandem with smartphone integrations, such as CarPlay and Android Auto, and embedded services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Service Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

CC Sales Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity

Percentage Connectivity Penetration Forecast

Vehicle Parc Forecast by Connectivity

Active CCs and CC Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Connectivity

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, CC Market

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Embedded Connectivity

Growth Metrics

Active Embedded CCs and CC Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis: The Embedded CC Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tethered Connectivity

Growth Metrics

Active Tethered CCs and CC Revenue Forecast

Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis, Tethered CC Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: OEM Strategies

Connected Service Categories

Connected Services in Premium Brands

Connected Services Features in Volume Brands

Audi Connected Platform Services

Audi Connected Services Platform Availability

BMW Connected Platform Services

BMW Connected Services Platform Availability

Chevrolet Connected Platform Services

Chevrolet Connected Services Platform Availability

Ford Connected Platform Services

Ford Connected Services Platform Availability

Honda Connected Platform Services

Honda Connected Services Platform Availability

Lexus Connected Platform Services

Lexus Connected Services Platform Availability

Mercedes-Benz Connected Platform Services

Mercedes-Benz Connected Services Platform Availability

Nissan Connected Platform Services

Nissan Connected Services Market Platform Availability

Tesla Connected Platform Services

Tesla Connected Services Platform Availability

Toyota Connected Platform Services

Toyota Connected Services Platform Availability

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Future of Connectivity - Convenience Services

Growth Opportunity 2: EV Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Connected Services

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Audi

BMW

Chevrolet

Ford

Honda

Lexus

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Tesla

Toyota

