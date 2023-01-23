Growth Opportunities in the North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market, Forecasts to 2028

ReportLinker

This study delivers market sizing, growth forecasts and market share analysis in the next-generation voice access services market comprising: • Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) trunking. • Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking.

• Basic VoIP access services

• Cloud Calling PlansVoIP access and VoIP/SIP trunking services involve the provision of integrated circuits using VoIP or SIP technologies to businesses that have implemented premises-based business telephony solutions (private branch exchanges (PBXs)/IP PBXs or key systems), businesses that require a small number of telephony lines at the premises, or increasingly, businesses that want to manage telephony access to cloud-based PBX services.



These services enable companies deploying enterprise telephony customer premises equipment (CPE) to converge their voice, video, and data access networks.VoIP access or SIP trunking service bundles typically include local dial tone, long-distance calling, and a limited set of call-management and control features such as simplified extension dialing among office locations.Cloud calling plans are an alternative carrier offering that providers now offer to provision telephone numbers from their network directly into their customers’ cloud PBX platform tenant.



In the scope of this research, cloud calling plans only include those plans served by a third-party carrier or other communications service provider.



Calling plans provided by the cloud PBX provider are specifically excluded.This research study discusses market drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively impacting the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market, as well as overall market and technology trends.



For VoIP access and SIP trunking services, modern on-premises unified communications platforms are already optimized for SIP trunking rather than legacy communications services becomes a significant factor pushing businesses to the service.



Likewise, aggressive pricing and feature-rich value-added services encouraging customers to migrate to IP-based voice services.



However, passive migration strategies on the part of some providers and the encroachment of alternative services, such as compelling cloud-based UC services, are holding the market back from its fullest potential.



This research includes the estimated market size, demand analysis that identifies the popularity of IP-based services across various business sizes, as well as forecasts for future growth This research study also provides comprehensive market share analysis, identifying the current leaders in the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market.This research study also drills down into the impact of the success that Microsoft Teams is having in the UCaaS market, and offers suggestions on how service providers can capitalize on businesses standardizing on the collaboration and communications platform.Finally, the study includes seven growth opportunities that The analyst has identified for North American IP-based voice access providers.



These opportunities represent areas that The analyst believes service providers that are committed to the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.



Through this research, service providers will be able to identity successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as we discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own business.

Author: Michael Brandenburg

