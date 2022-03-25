ReportLinker

Despite being one of the largest and fastest-growing industries, healthcare is too often slow to innovate. Healthcare services and data are both extremely fragmented, often work in silos, create process inefficiencies, and constrain access and affordability.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Platform Approaches in Healthcare, Global" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247553/?utm_source=GNW





Digital platforms offer integration and interoperability between applications and solutions to provide a customized healthcare approach to drive better outcomes and patient experience.Although integration is the key element of platforms, no standard definition of a platform exists.



Platform architecture is decided based in the end goal and customer segment to which it caters.In fact, the perfect healthcare platform remains a work in progress and has different applications for different stakeholders (integrated delivery networks [IDNs], payers, and consumers).



This study identifies the different platform approaches currently taken in the healthcare market, the prevalent strategies, and the future outlook on each. It outlines what drives the adoption of a platform strategy and the typical approaches that OEMs and notable stakeholders take. The research includes information about what a typical platform looks like and how core stakeholders will benefit from it.

Author: Chandni Mathur

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



