U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.53
    +2.37 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,793.06
    +85.12 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,127.98
    -63.86 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.22
    -2.22 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.59
    -1.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.00
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.35 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4420
    +0.1010 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1080
    -0.2120 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,956.68
    +1,936.27 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.26
    +18.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.00
    +26.62 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Growth Opportunities for Platform Approaches in Healthcare, Global

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Despite being one of the largest and fastest-growing industries, healthcare is too often slow to innovate. Healthcare services and data are both extremely fragmented, often work in silos, create process inefficiencies, and constrain access and affordability.

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Platform Approaches in Healthcare, Global" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247553/?utm_source=GNW


Digital platforms offer integration and interoperability between applications and solutions to provide a customized healthcare approach to drive better outcomes and patient experience.Although integration is the key element of platforms, no standard definition of a platform exists.

Platform architecture is decided based in the end goal and customer segment to which it caters.In fact, the perfect healthcare platform remains a work in progress and has different applications for different stakeholders (integrated delivery networks [IDNs], payers, and consumers).

This study identifies the different platform approaches currently taken in the healthcare market, the prevalent strategies, and the future outlook on each. It outlines what drives the adoption of a platform strategy and the typical approaches that OEMs and notable stakeholders take. The research includes information about what a typical platform looks like and how core stakeholders will benefit from it.
Author: Chandni Mathur
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247553/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

    The move reflects airlines’ continuing efforts in recent years to carve their offerings into ever narrower niches, embracing an a-la-carte pricing model to get customers to spend more.

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union shied away from banning Russian crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupBrent f

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Stocks edge higher as Biden arrives in Brussels to offer US gas to EU

    European stock markets chopped around the flatline early on Friday.

  • Europe shuns Putin’s gas with US supply deal - live updates

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Spiralling prices risk sparking riots across Britain, warns French bank FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What would it take for U.S. oil companies to ramp up production? A lot.

    Companies are focused on keeping production steady and rewarding shareholders after two recent crashes.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Wabtec secures another order to modernize hundreds of Norfolk Southern locomotives

    It's the third of such modernization orders in recent years from Norfolk Southern for Wabtec, which will see Wabtec modernize an additional 330 Norfolk Southern locomotives in the next few years.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Celsius Holdings CEO on the company’s growth in the sports drink market: ‘If it’s cold, it’s sold’

    Celsius Holdings CEO John Fieldly sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the brand's standing within the energy drink space, appealing to consumers as a healthy alternative, distribution, and the growth seen amid the pandemic.