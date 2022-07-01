Growth Opportunities in SaaS, IoT and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations: IoT Device Management and Security Automation

Company Logo

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in SaaS-, IoT-, and Machine Learning-based Security Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by SaaS, IoT and Machine Learning-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure and various other network layers.



The report aims to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. It offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations in SaaS, IoT, And Machine Learning-based Security

Axonius' Platform Manages Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Risk and Security

Axonius' Value Proposition Optimizes SaaS Use and Minimizes Risk With 1 Seamless Deployment

Axonius - Investor Dashboard

Deepwatch Deploys Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services for Medium-Sized Businesses

Deepwatch's Value Proposition Supports Automated Functions With a Team of Experts 24/7

Deepwatch - Investor Dashboard

Ceva Secures Data Between Chiplets

Ceva's Value Proposition Provides Vendor Agnostic Data Security for Diverse Chiplets

Ceva - Investor Dashboard

Slashnet Solution Bolsters Email Detection and Response

Slashnext's Value Proposition Tightens Gaps in Email Security and Speeds Threat Remediation

Slashnext - Investor Dashboard

Internet of Things (IoT) Device Management and Security Automation

Helping IT Teams Achieve In-Depth Visibility and Control of Their IoT Devices

Phosphorus - Investor Dashboard

Security Testing Platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

Helping MSPs Maintain Real-Time Visibility of the Client's Security Posture

Cynomi - Investor Dashboard

Offers Low-/No-Code Automation With Agentless Quick Integration to Secure Vulnerable Assets

Provides Access Management for Third-Party App Integrations

Astrix Security - Investor Dashboard

Upgraded Security Solution Uses Machine Learning

Hillstone Networks' Value Proposition to Keep Users Ahead of Threats and Improve Performance

Hillstone Networks - Investor Dashboard

Companies Mentioned

Astrix Security

Axonius

Ceva

Cynomi

Deepwatch

Hillstone Networks

Phosphorus

Slashnext

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxj41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



