Growth Opportunities in the Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market

·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Commercial buses are essential contributors to carrying large numbers of passengers and their belongings, operating within or between cities.Countries with large populations and vast geographies (e.g.

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Southeast Asian Commercial Bus Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419215/?utm_source=GNW
, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand) have significant demand for commercial buses in metropolitan areas (e.g., Jakarta, Bangkok) or rural areas with weaker infrastructure.Although Singapore has a smaller geographical landscape, due to the low rate of private vehicle ownership, public transport solutions, including buses, are the primary mode of transportation.Frost & Sullivan presents the total size of the respective commercial bus markets for Southeast Asian countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) and forecasts up to 2027. The report also describes the commercial bus market in 2021, including regional snapshots with key green targets, emission regulations, EV incentives, race to zero targets, powertrain breakdown, and sales performance of leading commercial bus OEMs.
Author: Ming Lih Chan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419215/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


  • Nvidia’s stock could win big amid ‘AI arms race,’ says BofA analyst

    Instead of placing bets on which companies will rise to the top in artificial-intelligence-powered search, perhaps investors should look below the surface.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Airbus Plans to Boost Production of Biggest Jets Amid Rebounding Demand

    LONDON— Airbus SE buoyed by its latest deal to sell widebodies to Air India Ltd., is planning to boost production rates of its two biggest models as it tries to capitalize on resurgent demand for long-haul travel, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Gas Pipeline Restart Is Set to Bring Price Relief to California

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline supplying natural gas to California is returning to service, signaling some price relief after an 18-month interruption that helped propel a surge in heating and power costs in the state. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?These Are the $439,00

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • New car prices push higher as used vehicle prices keep slipping

    It was a mixed picture for the autos market as prices overall ticked up slightly month over month in the U.S. in January. The BLS reported in its January CPI report that new vehicle prices rose 0.2% (up 5.8% y-o-y), and used vehicle prices fell 1.9%, (down 11.6% y-o-y). While used prices have fallen for seven straight months, new car prices have steadily risen every month since March 2021 (using revised CPI).

  • Apple's Indian Expansion Hit By Infrastructure and Logistics Woes, Still Experts See Exports Crossing $1T By 2028

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit stumbling blocks to unwind its dependence on a China-centered supply chain strategy, following months of Covid-19 disruption that led to it reporting its first decline in quarterly revenues in three and a half years earlier this month. The iPhone maker sent product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in southern India, to train locals and help establish production, Financial Times reports. At a casings factory in Hosur run by Tata Group, ju

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Further Gains Look Likely for Steel Dynamics

    Steel Dynamics has been in a strong rally from early 2020 and further gains look likely. Let's check out the condition of the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of STLD, below, I can see that prices broke out on the upside from a seven month triangle formation in October.

  • A tech CEO spent almost $600,000 on a Super Bowl ad to warn America about Tesla’s self-driving technology

    Dan O’Dowd came out of nowhere at the start of last year to campaign against Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving feature, which he claims is highly dangerous.

  • Oil prices fall after U.S. crude release lifts supply concerns

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, lifting some supply concerns from the market. Brent futures for April delivery fell $1.22, or 1.4%, to $85.39 a barrel by 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT). Both benchmarks were down by more than $2 a barrel earlier in the session, but pared some losses after data showed the U.S consumer price index accelerated at its slowest annual pace since late 2021, raising the likelihood of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Boeing, Airbus Sell 470 Planes to Air India in Record Deal

    The airline ordered 470 jets from Boeing and Airbus, marking the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history.

  • Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97

    Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets has died. Toyoda, the company's honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.