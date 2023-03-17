Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Advanced NanoTech Lab, Buderus Guss, NEXT Energy & More

Company Logo

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to sustainable coatings and nanocoating's for agriculture, automotive, F&B, and industrial applications. Innovations related to energy harvesting, solar panel, packaging, paint, and edible coatings are featured in the issue.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:





Innovations in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications

Carbide Coating to Reduce Brake Wear and Tear

Buderus Guss - Value Proposition

Buderus Guss - Investor Dashboard

Eco-friendly Coating Process to Prevent Brake Wear

HPL Technologies - Value Proposition

HPL Technologies - Investor Dashboard

HVOF Based Coatings for Brake Pads

Brembo - Value Proposition

Brembo - Investor Dashboard

Smart Coating Technology To Accelerate Germination of Seeds

SeedEFE - Value Proposition

SeedEFE - Investor Dashboard

Sustainable Energy-harvesting Technology for Commercial Buildings

Value Proposition of NEXT Energy Technologies

NEXT Energy Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Super-hydrophobic Nanocoating Solution for Solar Panels

Value Proposition of Advanced NanoTech Lab

Advanced NanoTech Lab - Investor Dashboard

Seaweed Coated Packaging for Food and Beverage and Retail Sectors

Notpla Limited--Value Proposition

Notpla Limited - Investor Dashboard

Polymer Coating Solution Reducing Plastic Weight in Food Service Packaging

Stora Enso Oyj -Value Proposition

Stora Enso Oyj - Investor Dashboard

Multifunctional Nanocoating for Reducing the Operation and Maintenance Costs of Solar Modules

Rads Global Business BV -Value Proposition

Rads Global Business BV - Investor Dashboard

Hybrid Organosilicon-based Coating for Increasing Surface Durability

BGSU- - Value Proposition

Hexagonal Boron Nitride-incorporated Nanoporous Ultra-white Paint

Purdue University - Value Proposition

Powdered Edible Coating Made from Passion Fruit Peel Waste

University of Johannesburg - Value Proposition

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advanced NanoTech Lab

BGSU

Brembo

Buderus Guss

HPL Technologies

NEXT Energy Technologies

Notpla Limited

Purdue University

Rads Global Business BV

SeedEFE

Stora Enso Oyj

University of Johannesburg





