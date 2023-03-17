Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial Applications 2022: Featuring Advanced NanoTech Lab, Buderus Guss, NEXT Energy & More
Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine profiles innovations related to sustainable coatings and nanocoating's for agriculture, automotive, F&B, and industrial applications. Innovations related to energy harvesting, solar panel, packaging, paint, and edible coatings are featured in the issue.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Sustainable Coatings and Nanocoating's for Agriculture, F&B, Energy and Industrial applications
Carbide Coating to Reduce Brake Wear and Tear
Buderus Guss - Value Proposition
Buderus Guss - Investor Dashboard
Eco-friendly Coating Process to Prevent Brake Wear
HPL Technologies - Value Proposition
HPL Technologies - Investor Dashboard
HVOF Based Coatings for Brake Pads
Brembo - Value Proposition
Brembo - Investor Dashboard
Smart Coating Technology To Accelerate Germination of Seeds
SeedEFE - Value Proposition
SeedEFE - Investor Dashboard
Sustainable Energy-harvesting Technology for Commercial Buildings
Value Proposition of NEXT Energy Technologies
NEXT Energy Technologies - Investor Dashboard
Super-hydrophobic Nanocoating Solution for Solar Panels
Value Proposition of Advanced NanoTech Lab
Advanced NanoTech Lab - Investor Dashboard
Seaweed Coated Packaging for Food and Beverage and Retail Sectors
Notpla Limited--Value Proposition
Notpla Limited - Investor Dashboard
Polymer Coating Solution Reducing Plastic Weight in Food Service Packaging
Stora Enso Oyj -Value Proposition
Stora Enso Oyj - Investor Dashboard
Multifunctional Nanocoating for Reducing the Operation and Maintenance Costs of Solar Modules
Rads Global Business BV -Value Proposition
Rads Global Business BV - Investor Dashboard
Hybrid Organosilicon-based Coating for Increasing Surface Durability
BGSU- - Value Proposition
Hexagonal Boron Nitride-incorporated Nanoporous Ultra-white Paint
Purdue University - Value Proposition
Powdered Edible Coating Made from Passion Fruit Peel Waste
University of Johannesburg - Value Proposition
Key Contacts
Appendix
Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
Legal disclaimer
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Advanced NanoTech Lab
BGSU
Brembo
Buderus Guss
HPL Technologies
NEXT Energy Technologies
Notpla Limited
Purdue University
Rads Global Business BV
SeedEFE
Stora Enso Oyj
University of Johannesburg
