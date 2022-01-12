U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovations in Wastewater Management

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Globally, the increase in population and industrial activity results in a growing volume of water consumption and wastewater generation. UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) estimates that about half of the global population will face water scarcity by 2025, and by 2030, about 700 million people will be displaced by intense water scarcity.

New York, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Sustainable Innovations in Wastewater Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218434/?utm_source=GNW


As wastewater treatment prevents contamination of valuable water sources and tertiary treatments allow reuse of water, wastewater treatment is one of the most powerful tools to address the water scarcity challenges anticipated during the next 10 years.This study explores the sustainable innovations in wastewater management that aim to improve the efficiency, economics, and water quality after treatment for the industrial and public infrastructure sectors.

It describes the major treatment technologies and reviews their potential for use in the future wastewater treatment industry.Moreover, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in technology development and the innovative approaches they are taking.

It also features the global patent landscape for wastewater treatment technologies, highlighting key patent owners/assignees and patent jurisdictions that demonstrate the most activity. The study covers the following topics:Identification of wastewater technology applications Identification of major wastewater treatment technologies experiencing improvements, owing to sustainable innovationKey stakeholders in the wastewater treatment industryPatent landscape of sustainable technologies in wastewater managementGrowth opportunities for the adoption of wastewater technology
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06218434/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


