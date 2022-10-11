U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Growth Opportunities for Telcos in Brazilian ICT Services

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This This research service offers an analysis of the information and communications technology (ICT) services market, providing market sizing and forecasts by service, in terms of revenue.

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for Telcos in Brazilian ICT Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327089/?utm_source=GNW
Frost & Sullivan presents an in-depth analysis of the following markets: fixed telephony, enterprise data communications, fixed broadband, pay-TV, mobile services, data center services, cloud services, managed security services (MSS), and IT outsourcing (ITO) services.

Market trends examined include regulations, macro-economic trends, technological developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and general trends in the country.

The study explores growth opportunities that ICT service providers will create and identifies potential business models.

It evaluates ICT service providers’ future focus on infrastructure, technologies, services, and business models.

The analysis includes measurements for the type of service breakdown; growth rates are also provided.

The base year for the study is 2021, with 2022–2027as the forecast period.

Telecommunication services will lose market presence until 2027, as IT services grow at a much higher compound annual growth rate.

IT decentralization and the rise of hybrid computing put new demands on the corporate network.

As businesses seek more capacity they can allocate flexibly to meet changing demands, network providers will need to introduce new consumption models that offer the benefits of cloud at the network level.

Network providers are increasingly evolving their networks, leveraging technologies like SD-WAN and 5G combined with automation and orchestration to meet demand for flexible and secure business networking.

In the next 2 to 4 years, providers will introduce new network services that enable hybrid cloud, including multi-access edge compute and orchestration platforms that span the entire IT stack.

Leveraging wireless networking to increase corporate reach that includes remote sensors or branch offices will drive growth for new applications, including IoT and edge compute.

Author: Renato Pasquini
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06327089/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

