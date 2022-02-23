U.S. markets closed

Growth Opportunities in the United States Infection Prevention and Control in Outpatient Care Facilities: Innovative Chemicals and Materials Solutions for Outpatient Settings

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in Outpatient Care Facilities Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research shows that environmental surfaces in healthcare settings play a crucial role in pathogen transmission, leading to healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs), which have a considerable cost burden. Outpatient settings also pose significant infection risks. In the United States, millions of patients frequent outpatient facilities such as ambulatory surgical centers, endoscopy suites, community healthcare centers, hospital outpatient clinics, and physician offices annually. Over three-quarters of all surgeries in the country are performed in 'outside hospital' settings. Infection prevention and control (IPC) in outpatient settings is of huge concern as the shift from inpatient to outpatient settings increases rapidly.

The analyst sections the study into two. The first section analyzes existing IPC solutions, segmented as surface disinfection technologies; patient, staff, and equipment tracking and monitoring technologies; and IPC robotic solutions. The second part studies how healthcare facilities can use non-clinical chemicals and materials for IPC in outpatient settings, such as antimicrobial paints in ICU walls to prevent nosocomial infections.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Why IPC in Outpatient Care Facilities is the Current Focus?

  • Healthcare Facilities by Segment

3. Need for Advanced IPC Solutions in Outpatient Settings

  • Infection Hotspots in Outpatient Care Settings

  • Rising Labour Shortage Worldwide Lead to Increased Infection Risk

4. Advanced IPC Solutions for Outpatient Settings

  • Infection Prevention in Healthcare Settings - An Analysis of Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario

  • RTLS Technology - Is It Only the Care Facility's Security Friend or Also the Foe against Infection Spread?

  • IPC Solutions - Surface Disinfection Technologies

  • IPC Solutions - Tracking and Monitoring Technologies

  • IPC Solutions - Telepresence Robots and other Robotic Innovations

5. Non-clinical Chemicals and Materials for IPC in Outpatient Facilities

  • Solution Providers Ecosystem

  • Analysis of Non-clinical Solution Vendors/Suppliers

  • Target Areas in Outpatient Settings for Non-clinical Vendors

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Modified Inpatient IPC Solutions for Outpatient Care Settings

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Chemicals and Materials Solutions for Outpatient Settings

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - IPC in Home-based Care


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c98k53

