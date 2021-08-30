U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Growth in US Manufacturing Shipments to Boost Gains in Industrial Supplies Sales

·3 min read

Rising construction and retail spending will also support demand

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US sales of industrial supplies at the wholesale level are forecast to rise 3.9% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Industrial Supplies Wholesale: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The largest driver of growth will be 3.8% annual gains in manufacturing shipments. This growth, originating in multiple categories of durable and nondurable goods, will support demand for a wide variety of industrial supplies. To a lesser extent, upticks in construction and retail spending will encourage sales of products such as pipe, fasteners, and hardware to construction firms, and packaging to manufacturers, other wholesalers, and retailers. As more manufacturers adopt automation and connected (i.e., Internet-of-Things enabled) machinery, industrial supply wholesalers will sell higher value robotics and automation tools, as well as benefit from manufacturing process automation services. Mature markets for these products, in addition to strong competition from factory direct sales and Amazon's Amazon Business unit, will restrain faster gains.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Sales of industrial containers and supplies are anticipated to remain the largest segment. Increases in manufacturing output will boost demand for chemicals and other goods that use rigid bulk packaging such as pails, drums, and bulk boxes. Sales of abrasives are expected to be the fastest growing segment, expanding 5.4% per annum to 2025. Rising shipments of transport equipment, machinery, and metal products will propel growth. Value gains will be supported by growing use of superabrasives (such as diamond and cubic boron nitride grinding wheels), driven by rising specialization and increasingly demanding performance requirements in manufacturing applications.

These and other key insights are featured in Industrial Supplies Wholesale: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US sales of industrial supplies in nominal US dollars at the wholesale level. Total sales are segmented by product in terms of:

  • industrial containers

  • industrial valves and fittings

  • mechanical power transmission

  • strapping and tape

  • welding supplies

  • abrasives

  • mechanical rubber goods

  • ink and printing

  • hardware

  • other supplies such as automotive parts, pipes and tubing, and pumps and compressors

To illustrate historical trends, total sales are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

This report presents total sales of industrial supply wholesalers, including those of products that are not strictly considered industrial supplies. For example, sales of food items and laboratory equipment are considered in-scope, if sold by an industrial supply wholesaler. Conversely, sales of industrial supplies from manufacturers, retailers, or other wholesalers not classified as industrial supply wholesalers are excluded from the scope of this report.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Industrial-Supplies-Wholesale-United-States-FF95084/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-in-us-manufacturing-shipments-to-boost-gains-in-industrial-supplies-sales-301362558.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

