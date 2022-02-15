U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.13
    +66.46 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,030.11
    +463.94 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,060.06
    +269.14 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.62
    +37.83 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    -4.62 (-4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    -20.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.64 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0060 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7200
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,221.58
    +1,554.79 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.55
    +21.97 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.09
    +68.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Grubhub expands its 'Grubhub Goods' convenience offering nationwide

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Food delivery app GrubHub is expanding its branded convenience offering nationwide, the company announced on Tuesday. The convenience offering, which is called Grubhub Goods, is now available across the country and offers on-demand convenience delivery from more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations.

The nationwide expansion is launching in collaboration with 7-Eleven. The expansion follows a pilot in New York of more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations offered with 7-Eleven. The Grubhub Goods locations with 7-Eleven feature popular convenience items, including energy drinks, ice cream, personal care products and more.

“Diners have come to expect more choices when they land on Grubhub, including convenience options, which we see as a natural extension of our marketplace and a way to bring more value to the entire Grubhub ecosystem," said Kyle Goings, the director of growth and new verticals at Grubhub, in a statement. "We’ve been working with 7-Eleven for years to offer their locations on the Grubhub marketplace, and it was a no-brainer to team up with the convenience leader again and bring their operational expertise and scale to Grubhub Goods. Together we are making it even easier for diners to order convenience items and satisfy any quick cravings right from the Grubhub app.”

The company says it sees a huge opportunity in convenience as an adjacent market to provide customers with more occasions to order from the app.

Grubhub isn't the only food delivery company to launch a branded convenience offering. Doordash launched DashMart, its digital convenience store channel, in April 2020. DashMarts sell household items, as well as the types of things you’d find at a convenience store. However, Doordash's offering is different than Grubhub's because Dashmarts are essentially micro-fulfillment centers that carry around 2,000 items, where DashMart warehouse associates pick and pack the orders, and then delivery workers, known as Dashers, come to collect the order and deliver to the customer.

Today's announcement comes eight months after Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway completed its acquisition of Grubhub in an all-share deal for an enterprise value of $7.3 billion. The acquisition was not just a big piece of M&A in the food delivery space, but also represented a major competitive swipe, as Uber Eats had also been trying to acquire the company.

Recommended Stories

  • Grubhub Wants to Deliver Your Energy Drinks and Ice Cream With Help From 7-Eleven

    (Bloomberg) -- Grubhub is expanding its convenience delivery service in collaboration with 7-Eleven Inc. and considering adding urban warehouses in a bid to boost customer retention amid intense competition from DoorDash Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting:

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Peloton’s Supply-Chain and Business Chiefs Exit in Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc.’s sweeping overhaul, which brought new management and layoffs to the fitness company last week, included the departures of executives running operations, its supply chain and other functions, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis fo

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Farmers Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

    Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Meta to Pay $90 Million to Settle Decade-Old Facebook Data Privacy Lawsuit

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to pay $90 million to settle a long-running data privacy lawsuit over its use of cookies in 2010-11 to track users’ internet use even after they had logged off. The settlement was submitted for approval late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. […]

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.