U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.70
    -17.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.98
    -262.48 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,100.91
    -7.90 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.78
    -12.56 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.08
    +5.81 (+5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.30
    +9.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3640
    -0.0090 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3202
    -0.0061 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0580
    +0.2420 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,488.49
    -195.68 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.75
    +12.14 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.77
    -8.95 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Washington DC Attorney General sues Grubhub over hidden fees

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read
Brett_Hondow via Getty Images

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against Grubhub over alleged hidden fees and other "deceptive trade practices." His office has accused Grubhub of violating the jurisdiction's Consumer Protection Procedures Act in eight separate ways.

"We're suing Grubhub for misleading District residents and taking advantage of local restaurants to boost its own profits," Racine wrote on Twitter. "Grubhub charges hidden fees and uses bait-and-switch tactics, all while pretending to help local businesses during the pandemic. This needs to stop."

Racine's office also claims the app charged users higher prices than they'd pay in restaurants and that it misrepresented an offer of "unlimited free delivery" with a Grubhub+ subscription, since customers still need to pay a service fee.

The suit alleges that Grubhub offered deliveries from more than 1,000 eateries in the area without restaurants' permission. It accused the company of listing phone numbers for restaurants that were actually routed to Grubhub workers and creating websites for restaurants without their consent or clearly disclosing that it operated the sites. Grubhub has ended those practices, as TechCrunch notes.

"In one of Grubhub’s most shameless moves, at the beginning of the pandemic, it ran a discount called 'Supper for Support,' ginning up business by claiming to help struggling restaurants, and then stuck restaurants with the bill," Racine said. "This program cut into struggling restaurants’ profit margins while padding Grubhub’s bottom line."

The promotion allowed restaurants to offer a $10 discount on orders over $30, but they had to cover the cost. Grubhub later offered them a $250 credit, as the suit notes.

"We are disappointed [the AG’s office has] moved forward with this lawsuit because our practices have always complied with DC law, and in any event, many of the practices at issue have been discontinued," Grubhub said in a statement. "We will aggressively defend our business in court and look forward to continuing to serve DC restaurants and diners.”

Grubhub says it has worked with Racine and his office over the last year to address concerns. In the wake of the lawsuit, the service is adding disclaimers about service fees for Grubhub+ subscribers and the fact prices may be lower at restaurants than in its app. Grubhub will also make it clearer that users can place orders for free through its app and website as long as they pick up food themselves. These changes will apply to everyone, not only users in DC.

The DC lawsuit is the latest in a number of legal battles over delivery apps' business practices. Chicago has also sued Grubhub (and DoorDash) over alleged deceptive delivery fees and charging higher prices for menu items than restaurants themselves do. In September, those two services and Uber Eats filed suit against New York City for placing limits on the fees they can charge restaurants.

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Homebuyers ‘should move faster’ amid sky high inflation: Barbara Corcoran

    The Corcoran Group founder, Barbara Corcoran, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share her outlook for real estate in 2022.

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Tencent’s Profits Surge to $35 Billion Despite ‘Challenging Year’

    Net profits at Tencent climbed by 41% to $35 billion at Tencent, China’s social media, games and streaming giant, in the year to December. Revenues were up by 16% to RMB560 billion ($87.8 billion). Despite the profits surge, the company’s management described 2021 as a “challenging year.” They were not being disingenuous. China’s tech sector […]

  • Oil price jumps as Russia warns on pipeline squeeze

    The price of oil has jumped higher after Russia warned that supplies from one of the world’s biggest oil pipelines would be cut.

  • This chart reveals how much cryptocurrency interest has plunged

    Has cryptocurrency interest peaked?

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.