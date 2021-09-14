U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

GrubMarket Acquires Farmigo to Expand Software Offerings to American Farms

GrubMarket acquires Farmigo, a major provider of community supported agriculture software for American farms to grow and manage their consumer-facing businesses online.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Farmigo, a provider of community supported agriculture ("CSA") software to farms to manage their business online and reach more consumers. Using technology and a community-based business model, Farmigo connects local farms directly to consumers through food communities—such as workplaces, schools, apartment complexes and community centers. Once a food community is established, members can order their selection online from a variety of local farms and have it delivered weekly or bi-weekly to their food community site.

Farmigo was founded in 2009 by Benzi Ronen and Yossi Pik as a cloud-based software system for farms to manage their CSA subscriptions. Farmigo has provided technology to hundreds of CSA farms in 25 states and has connected them to more than 3,000 communities. Since 2009, Farmigo has helped CSA farms deliver more than 30 million pounds of produce to over 100,000 families. Farmigo food communities leverage their existing relationships with farms to accelerate the adoption of an "alternative food system" beyond the 1 percent of American people participating in CSAs. Since July 2016, Farmigo's business focuses exclusively on its CSA Software Management platform.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's strong network and technology team. We are constantly striving for the best software product for farmers. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same goals. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket Team and bringing Farmigo to the next level of success." said Benzi Ronen, Founder and CEO of Farmigo.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Farmigo is a pioneer in building the business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce platform for farms. As a profitable cloud-based software platform, it serves hundreds of farms in the U.S. and is a major player in this space. Benzi and team have built a terrific software product that farms and their customers love. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further deepen its software domain knowledge in working with growers and offer our producer partners additional software to help reach more customers and grow their profits. Moreover, this acquisition opens the door for GrubMarket to become a software platform for B2C side of the American food supply chain industry. This completes our software offering to power up both B2B and B2C activities in this industry. We are excited to welcome the Farmigo team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger producer network in the food ecosystem nationwide."

Farmigo's CSA software will become an addition to GrubMarket's software product family which already includes the innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's B2B Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food ecommerce both to business and to consumer as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S. and Canada.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team
media@grubmarket.com
(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket
1925 Jerrold Ave.
San Francisco, CA. 94124

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubmarket-acquires-farmigo-to-expand-software-offerings-to-american-farms-301376111.html

SOURCE GrubMarket

