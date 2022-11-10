GrubMarket Acquires Notable Provider of Produce Software, Fresh Software Solutions

GrubMarket acquires Fresh Software Solutions, a trusted software provider that specializes in building enterprise-grade software solutions for the produce distribution industry, to further enhance GrubMarket's comprehensive portfolio of technology offerings for food supply chain businesses worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Naperville, Illinois-based Fresh Software Solutions ("FSS"), a proven and respected enterprise software provider that specializes in building solutions for fresh produce distributors, wholesalers, repackers and food service suppliers across North America.

Founded nearly 15 years ago, FSS is still run by its original owner Steve Reilly, a 20-year veteran of the food supply chain software industry. The company's core product is Thyme Software, a fully-integrated cloud-based ERP system that enables owners and managers to handle all key business functions in one place. In addition to core features such as traceability and lot tracking; repacking and processing; sales order management, shipping, and routing; AR/AP; detailed reporting; and EDI, Thyme Software also supports comprehensive warehouse management, eCommerce capabilities for 24/7 online ordering via its WEB Order Entry solution, and electronic document imaging and management solutions. FSS has dozens of loyal customers, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. After the acquisition, FSS will continue to be managed by its talented leadership team, and FSS customers will have the opportunity to expand their software capabilities through additional modules offered by GrubMarket's Orders IO and WholesaleWare products.

"We pride ourselves on providing outstanding customer service and going above and beyond to develop lasting relationships with clients. For us, the decision to join GrubMarket came down to what was best for our customers and our employees, and how we could positively impact the future of the food supply chain industry. We were approached by many potential acquirers and investors, but we felt that GrubMarket's unique combination of fast growth, strong vision, dedicated team, and unmatched technology expertise presented the most promising and meaningful opportunity for our next evolution," said Steve Reilly, owner of Fresh Software Solutions.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "FSS has an unparalleled reputation in the fresh produce industry's software development community. They've been in business for nearly two decades, have achieved double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and are a profitable business with high customer satisfaction and impeccable reviews. Several FSS customers were thrilled to share that they saw double-digit gross profit dollar and margin increases since implementing Thyme Software. Furthermore, FSS is complementary with WholesaleWare, so we're excited to bring Steve's industry know-how to GrubMarket, and we warmly welcome him to the team that is building best-in-class eCommerce and software experiences for all our customers. This acquisition is another big step that drives forward our mission to digitize the food supply chain."

FSS's software offerings will become an addition to GrubMarket's eCommerce and software product family, which already includes the innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, powerful sales, and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics, as well as Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom branded mobile eCommerce solution.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in all 50 U.S. States; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of the U.S., Canada, South America, and other parts of the world.

