U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.97
    +28.86 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,505.12
    +136.65 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,634.95
    +128.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.43
    +9.21 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.71
    +1.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +15.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.44 (+1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    -0.0130 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3380
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,477.31
    +1,007.37 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.25
    +44.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

GrubMarket Expands into Nevada through Acquisition of Terra Exports

·3 min read

GrubMarket acquires Terra Exports, a highly respected global fresh produce provider, to expand to Nevada and strengthen its footprint in the global food supply chain industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Terra Exports, a Las Vegas, Nevada-based company that distributes fresh produce to and from over 65 countries around the world, while handling a very diverse commodity produce portfolio.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket)
GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket)

Founded in 2012 by Nils Goldschmidt, Terra Exports is a global fresh produce company that imports and exports fresh fruits and vegetables across 65+ countries, with team members physically located in 13 of these. In addition, Terra has been featured 4 times on the INC 5000's list of fastest growing U.S. private companies, coming in at 1,086 in 2021. Their tremendous growth over the years has been attributed to its incredibly diverse team, which is made up of people from multiple backgrounds. While Terra handles over 50 different products, the company is particularly strong in avocados, cherries, apples, grapes, and berries. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current strong and mission-driven leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce supply and demand network. We want to continue being one of the most high-quality and reliable fresh food distributors for our global customers and are thrilled that GrubMarket shares this goal. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing more grower-direct and premium quality goods to GrubMarket's suppliers and end customers," said Nils Goldschmidt, CEO of Terra Exports.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Terra Exports has such a strong distribution network across the world and offers a catalogue of high quality specialty produce. Nils and the top-notch team at Terra have grown the company to do hundreds of millions in sales, which shows how capable the team is and how valuable the company is to their customers and partners. In addition, it has been great to see Terra think outside the box with their Avolicious in-house avocado brand. They've also been recognized by INC 5000 several times as a fast-growing company so we're thrilled to welcome Terra Exports to the GrubMarket family and achieve rapid sustainable growth together."

Lastly, Terra Exports will now be able to utilize GrubMarket's innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and British Columbia (Canada), with plans to expand to other parts of the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team
media@grubmarket.com
(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket
1925 Jerrold Ave.
San Francisco, CA. 94124

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubmarket-expands-into-nevada-through-acquisition-of-terra-exports-301463548.html

SOURCE GrubMarket

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Bank of America, Morgan Stanley stocks rise after Q4 profits beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Live show to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Life Science Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Business is booming for these life science businesses, but their stock prices have been slashed to bargain prices.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    A look at the shareholders of General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Nasdaq is on the brink of plunging into correction territory. Here’s why Wall Street predicts more pain ahead

    If pre-market trading volumes are any indication, the Nasdaq could hit this low point as soon as this morning.

  • My 3 Favorite Value Stocks to Buy in January

    Volatility seems to be rising in the U.S. stock market lately. Yet even with its muted results, Caterpillar is still generating sizable profits and raking in plenty of free cash flow (FCF) to support its dividend thanks to high oil and gas prices, demand for raw materials, a healthy residential construction market, and an improving commercial construction market.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Rocket Is a ‘Clear Industry Leader.’ The Stock Receives a Double Upgrade.

    The personal loans company could bring efficiency and scale to a fragmented market, J.P. Morgan says.

  • More Banks Report Mixed Results, but This Fintech Disruptor's Stock Soared Wednesday

    2022 has gotten off to an ugly start for the stock market, but Wednesday morning, market participants seemed ready to claw back at least a little bit of the ground major market benchmarks have lost in the first few weeks of the year. Read on to see how Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) fared at the end of 2021, and then find out why SoFi's on the move higher.

  • Expect a major market sell-off in first half of year: Strategist

    Expect a sell-off in stocks so significant that the Fed will likely "not carry through" with all of its expected rate hikes this year, predicts macro investor Felix Zulauf.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has (at least) two major revenue drivers that could power its share price higher: Its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Paxlovid. Comirnaty is responsible for a sizable portion of its trailing revenue of $69.3 billion, and it's doubtlessly why the pharma's quarterly sales have grown by 134.4% as of Q3 in 2021. Pfizer also plans to invest more in the mRNA technology behind Comirnaty to build out its pipeline of vaccines and therapeutics.

  • 13 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The cloud sector has been pummeled in recent weeks after the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate hikes are on […]