Grupo Aeromexico Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Publication Date

In this article:
  • GRPAF

MEXICO CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX), Mexico's global airline, will publish its Second Quarter 2022 earnings report on:

Tuesday July 19th, 2022
After market close.

The financial report of the Second Quarter 2022 can be accessed via Grupo Aeromexico's Investor Relations website:

https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet include Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.
www.aeromexico.com
www.skyteam.com

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-aeromexico-announces-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-publication-date-301585038.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V.

