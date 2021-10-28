Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (3Q21) (at the end of this report, tables are presented comparing passenger traffic and consolidated results for 2021 compared to 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery of these metrics and their trend). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).
COVID-19 Impact
During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (9M21), passenger traffic increased 57.9% as compared to the same period of 2020 and decreased 16.1% as compared to 2019, demonstrating a better-than-expected recovery, despite continuing restrictions on international travel. The Canadian Government reopened non-essential flights beginning on September 7 for passengers meeting certain eligibility requirements including being fully vaccinated and presenting a negative COVID-19 PCR test. For its part, the United States Government announced that beginning in November it would begin gradually reopening land-border crossings to fully vaccinated individuals, this could bring a positive result for the Tijuana airport.
Company measures during 3Q21:
The Company continued supporting commercial clients during the quarter by granting discounts on guaranteed minimum rent amounts in accordance with the percentage decrease in passenger traffic at each airport as compared to 3Q19, while maintaining our revenue share. With regards to support for the airlines, the Company continued its incentive program in accordance with the reactivation of routes and frequencies that were held prior to the pandemic.
Operating cost control measures were maintained; however, because of the trend in passenger traffic during 3Q21, we have gradually increased certain costs such as maintenance, security, personnel, cleaning services, among others related with the quality and passenger experience.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s Financial Position:
During 3Q21, results were significantly better as compared to 3Q20. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 3,098.4 million as a result of a 72.5% increase in total revenues and an increase in cost of services of 16.8%.
In 3Q21, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021, of Ps. 10,650.8 million (30.0% lower than the 3Q20 balance). During 3Q21, the Company made a capital reduction payment of Ps. 7.80 per share outstanding for a total of Ps. 4,014.7 million and a maturity payment on the “GAP16” debt securities of Ps. 1,500.0 million from the proceeds of the issuance of debt securities during 2Q21. Additionally, Ps. 1,151.3 million in share repurchases were made during 3Q21.
In 3Q21, the Company performed an assessment of the portfolio risk of our airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Because of this assessment, the Company recognized a reserve provision of Ps. 11.6 million for expected credit losses in costs of operation.
During 3Q21, the Company continued evaluating the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on its financial condition and operating results. The Company also reviewed key indicators and impairment tests of significant long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium, and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee a business interruption or closing operations at any of its airports. However, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will continue decreasing in the coming quarter, nor can it ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can also not predict the availability of financing, or what general credit conditions will be. The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic’s adverse effects on the results of operations and will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates on airport operations and the measures adopted for preserving liquidity and ensuring business continuity.
Summary of Results 3Q21 vs. 3Q20 (and 3Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):
The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 2,382.9 million, or 120.9% (Ps. 835.8 million, or 23.8%, as compared to 3Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,224.7 million, or 72.5% (Ps. 977.4 million, or 22.6%, as compared to 3Q19).
Cost of services increased by Ps. 109.1 million, or 16.8% (cost of services increased Ps. 89.0 million, or 13.3%, as compared to 3Q19).
Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,994.2 million, or 340.2% (Ps. 578.0 million, or 28.9%, as compared to 3Q19).
EBITDA increased by Ps. 2,005.2 million, or 183.4% (Ps. 656.4 million, or 26.9%, as compared to 3Q19), going from Ps. 1,093.2 million in 3Q20 to Ps. 3,098.4 million in 3Q21. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) increased from 55.6% in 3Q20 to 71.3% in 3Q21 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) was 69.5% in 3Q19).
Net comprehensive income increased Ps. 1,743.0 million, or 641.5% (Ps. 558.7 million, or 38.4%, as compared to 3Q19), from Ps. 271.7 million in 3Q20 to Ps. 2,014.7 million in 3Q21.
Passenger Traffic
During 3Q21, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 6,010.9 thousand passengers, an increase of 105.1%, compared to 3Q20 (total passengers decreased by 133.9 thousand passengers, or 1.1%, as compared to 3Q19). During 3Q21, the following new routes were opened:
National:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Aeromar
Aguascalientes
Monterrey
July 1, 2021
2 weekly frequencies
Aeromar
La Paz
Mazatlán
July 2, 2021
3 weekly frequencies
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
International:
Airline
Departure
Arrival
Opening date
Frequencies
Spirit
Puerto Vallarta
Dallas Fort Worth
July 1, 2021
3 weekly frequencies
Spirit
Puerto Vallarta
Houston
July 1, 2021
3 weekly frequencies
Spirit
Puerto Vallarta
Los Ángeles
July 1, 2021
7 weekly frequencies
Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.
Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Guadalajara
1,260.0
2,246.8
78.3
%
3,990.3
5,998.2
50.3
%
Tijuana *
1,211.0
1,837.2
51.7
%
3,091.3
5,021.2
62.4
%
Los Cabos
305.8
558.0
82.5
%
784.6
1,445.4
84.2
%
Puerto Vallarta
230.7
540.6
134.3
%
632.5
1,294.2
104.6
%
Guanajuato
241.5
401.8
66.4
%
722.0
1,082.7
50.0
%
Montego Bay
0.0
0.0
0.0
%
1.0
0.0
(100.0
%)
Hermosillo
194.5
390.0
100.5
%
649.1
1,008.3
55.4
%
Mexicali
151.7
300.9
98.4
%
475.5
764.1
60.7
%
Morelia
97.3
138.4
42.3
%
269.2
394.1
46.4
%
La Paz
127.1
237.4
86.8
%
374.1
635.1
69.7
%
Aguascalientes
87.7
162.3
85.1
%
245.3
404.7
65.0
%
Kingston
0.0
0.3
100.0
%
1.3
1.0
(26.5
%)
Los Mochis
38.3
89.4
133.6
%
135.7
252.0
85.8
%
Manzanillo
9.2
20.8
126.7
%
34.3
61.0
78.1
%
Total
3,954.7
6,924.0
75.1
%
11,406.2
18,362.1
61.0
%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Guadalajara
528.4
1,098.9
108.0
%
1,646.2
2,643.2
60.6
%
Tijuana *
382.1
738.5
93.3
%
1,207.1
1,901.1
57.5
%
Los Cabos
284.2
944.3
232.3
%
1,259.4
2,462.1
95.5
%
Puerto Vallarta
118.5
529.7
347.1
%
1,229.8
1,457.9
18.5
%
Guanajuato
68.7
198.5
189.2
%
233.8
447.3
91.4
%
Montego Bay
174.5
799.0
357.9
%
1,324.1
1,760.6
33.0
%
Hermosillo
8.1
30.7
280.7
%
28.7
76.6
166.5
%
Mexicali
0.3
1.8
419.0
%
1.6
3.6
120.1
%
Morelia
53.2
116.1
118.1
%
162.1
292.9
80.7
%
La Paz
0.9
5.4
483.7
%
4.7
13.7
191.7
%
Aguascalientes
22.6
63.4
180.2
%
77.9
152.0
95.0
%
Kingston
119.3
268.0
124.7
%
494.4
566.8
14.6
%
Los Mochis
0.3
3.1
874.1
%
1.6
7.1
329.7
%
Manzanillo
3.0
8.2
170.5
%
32.6
29.7
(8.9
%)
Total
1,764.2
4,805.8
172.4
%
7,704.1
11,814.5
53.4
%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Guadalajara
1,788.4
3,345.7
87.1
%
5,636.5
8,641.5
53.3
%
Tijuana *
1,593.1
2,575.7
61.7
%
4,298.4
6,922.3
61.0
%
Los Cabos
590.0
1,502.3
154.6
%
2,044.0
3,907.5
91.2
%
Puerto Vallarta
349.2
1,070.3
206.5
%
1,862.3
2,752.1
47.8
%
Guanajuato
310.1
600.3
93.6
%
955.8
1,530.0
60.1
%
Montego Bay
174.5
799.0
357.9
%
1,325.1
1,760.6
32.9
%
Hermosillo
202.5
420.7
107.7
%
677.8
1,084.9
60.1
%
Mexicali
152.0
302.7
99.2
%
477.2
767.8
60.9
%
Morelia
150.5
254.5
69.1
%
431.3
687.0
59.3
%
La Paz
128.0
242.8
89.7
%
378.8
648.8
71.3
%
Aguascalientes
110.3
225.7
104.6
%
323.2
556.7
72.2
%
Kingston
119.3
268.3
124.9
%
495.7
567.7
14.5
%
Los Mochis
38.6
92.5
139.7
%
137.3
259.1
88.7
%
Manzanillo
12.2
29.0
137.6
%
66.8
90.7
35.7
%
Total
5,718.9
11,729.8
105.1
%
19,110.2
30,176.6
57.9
%
*CBX users are classified as international passengers.
CBX Users (in thousands):
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Tijuana
380.3
725.5
90.8
%
1,198.0
1,878.2
56.8
%
Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 (in thousands of pesos):
3Q20
3Q21
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
1,526,645
3,316,240
117.2
%
Non-aeronautical services
444,126
1,037,416
133.6
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
1,097,300
939,145
(14.4
%)
Total revenues
3,068,071
5,292,801
72.5
%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
650,245
759,323
16.8
%
Employee costs
248,704
276,236
11.1
%
Maintenance
83,742
136,477
63.0
%
Safety, security & insurance
108,553
124,716
14.9
%
Utilities
101,137
111,739
10.5
%
Other operating expenses
108,109
110,155
1.9
%
Technical assistance fees
58,254
146,706
151.8
%
Concession taxes
176,469
353,984
100.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
506,982
518,005
2.2
%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
1,097,300
939,145
(14.4
%)
Other (income)
(7,387
)
(4,735
)
(35.9
%)
Total operating costs
2,481,863
2,712,428
9.3
%
Income from operations
586,209
2,580,373
340.2
%
Financial Result
(241,200
)
(214,047
)
(11.3
%)
Income before income taxes
345,009
2,366,325
585.9
%
Income taxes
7,432
(586,599
)
7992.9
%
Net income
352,441
1,779,726
405.0
%
Currency translation effect
(127,539
)
60,978
(147.8
%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
58,447
164,213
181.0
%
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(11,633
)
9,777
184.0
%
Comprehensive income
271,716
2,014,694
641.5
%
Non-controlling interest
55,306
(45,769
)
(182.8
%)
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
327,021
1,968,925
502.1
%
3Q20
3Q21
Change
EBITDA
1,093,190
3,098,378
183.4
%
Comprehensive income
271,716
2,014,694
641.5
%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
0.5170
3.9143
657.1
%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
0.2514
1.9036
657.1
%
Operating income margin
19.1
%
48.8
%
155.2
%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
29.7
%
59.3
%
99.3
%
EBITDA margin
35.6
%
58.5
%
64.3
%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
55.6
%
71.3
%
28.2
%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
57.0
%
32.1
%
(43.7
%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
33.0
%
17.4
%
(47.1
%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 3Q21 were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and for 3Q20 were calculated based on 525,575,547 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.5620 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2021, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay and Kingston airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.0092 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was used.
Revenues (3Q21 vs. 3Q20)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,789.6 million, or 117.2%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 593.3 million, or 133.6%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets decreased by Ps. 158.2 million, or 14.4%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,224.7 million, or 72.5%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:
Revenues at the Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,497.6 million or 110.5% compared to 3Q20, mainly as a result of the 96.5% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 225.5 million, or 274.5%, compared to 3Q20. This was mainly due to the 357.9% increase in passenger traffic. The passenger traffic increase was partially offset by the 9.5% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar during 3Q21, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 22.1055 in 3Q20 to Ps. 20.0092 in 3Q21.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 66.4 million, or 74.4% compared to 3Q20, mainly due to a 124.9% increase in passenger traffic. The appreciation of the peso versus the dollar partially offset the increase in passenger traffic.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors :
The Company’s revenues from the Mexican airports increased by Ps. 499.2 million, or 135.7%, compared to 3Q20. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 353.7 million. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in the gradual phase-out of discounts to our tenants. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, duty-free stores, retail, car rentals, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 329.3 million, or 180.0%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 137.0 million, or 145.0%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 8.4 million, or 30.2%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 72.4 million, or 138.8%, compared to 3Q20. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$ 3.9 million, or 163.8%. However, the 9.5% appreciation of the peso versus the dollar partially offset the revenue increase in 3Q21.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 21.7 million, or 89.8%, compared to 3Q20. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$ 1.2 million, or 109.7%.
3Q20
3Q21
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
54,116
153,167
183.0
%
Food and beverage
44,320
163,585
269.1
%
Retail
43,445
119,901
176.0
%
Car rentals
51,512
112,400
118.2
%
Leasing of space
48,312
65,596
35.8
%
Time shares
20,612
54,657
165.2
%
Ground transportation
18,720
36,733
96.2
%
Communications and financial services
11,082
22,325
101.4
%
Other commercial revenues
16,612
24,357
46.6
%
Total
308,731
752,719
143.8
%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
58,820
106,057
80.3
%
VIP lounges
11,887
60,774
411.3
%
Advertising
9,432
11,813
25.2
%
Convenience stores
18,017
59,391
229.6
%
Total
98,156
238,034
142.5
%
Recovery of costs
37,239
46,661
25.3
%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
444,126
1,037,416
133.6
%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) decreased by Ps. 158.2 million, or 14.4%, compared to 3Q20, mainly in:
The Company’s Mexican airports, which decreased by Ps. 151.8 million, or 14.1%, as a result of the adjustment in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport decreased Ps. 6.4 million, or 30.1%. During 3Q21, no investments in improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.
________________________
[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 230.6 million, or 9.3%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 266.0 million, or 113.3%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 109.1 million, or 16.8% increase in cost of services. This increase was partially offset by a Ps. 158.2 million, or 14.4%, decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 388.8 million, or 28.1%. This was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 173.5 million, or 8.4%, compared to 3Q20, primarily due to a combined Ps. 184.1 million, or 127.9%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, a Ps. 115.4 million, or 24.3%, increase in cost of services and a Ps. 23.6 million, or 6.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization. This increase was partially offset by a Ps. 151.8 million, or 14.1%, decrease in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12). Excluding this cost, operating costs increased by Ps. 325.3 million or 32.9%.
The increase in the cost of services during 3Q21 was mainly due to:
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 51.4 million, or 83.5%, compared to 3Q20.
Employee costs increased Ps. 24.1 million, or 11.8%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to the recognition of labor provisions in accordance with the Labor Reform Law and the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.
Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 23.9 million, or 35.7%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff as compared to 3Q20 when the partial closure of some operating areas reduced the need for personnel.
Utilities increased by Ps. 12.3 million or 19.4%, compared to 3Q20.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 18.7 million, or 7.3%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 36.8 million, or 281.1%, increase in concession taxes. The increase was partially offset by a Ps. 6.3 million, or 30.1%, decrease in cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 12.9 million, or 9.8%, decrease in depreciation and amortization as a result of the 9.5% appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar.
Kingston Airport:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 38.4 million, or 24.1% compared to 3Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 45.1 million, or 58.0%, increase in concession taxes and was partially offset by a Ps. 6.9 million, or 8.7%, decrease in the cost of services.
Operating margin went from 19.1% in 3Q20 to 48.8% in 3Q21. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 29.7% to 59.3% in 3Q21. Operating income increased Ps. 1,994.2 million, or 340.2%, compared to 3Q20.
EBITDA margin went from 35.6% in 3Q20 to 58.5% in 3Q21. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 55.6% in 3Q20 to 71.3% in 3Q21. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 2,005.2 million, or 183.4%, compared to 3Q20.
Financial cost decreased by Ps. 27.2 million, or 11.3%, from a net expense of Ps. 241.2 million in 3Q20 to a net expense of Ps. 214.0 million in 3Q21. This decrease was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from income of Ps. 12.4 million in 3Q20 to income of Ps. 87.6 million in 3Q21. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 75.2 million. The currency translation effect income increased Ps. 188.5 million, compared to 3Q20.
An increase in interest expenses of Ps. 22.5 million, or 5.9%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term bonds.
Interest income decreased by Ps. 25.5 million, or 20.1%, compared to 3Q20, mainly due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents during 3Q21 as compared to 3Q20.
In 3Q21, comprehensive income increased Ps. 1,743.0 million, or 641.5%, compared to 3Q20. This increase was mainly due to the Ps. 2,021.3 million increase in profit before taxes derived from the significant increase in passenger traffic, as well as the Ps. 188.5 million increase in currency translation effect. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 594.0 million.
During 3Q21, net income increased by Ps. 1,427.3 million, or 405.0%, compared to 3Q20. Income taxes increased by Ps. 487.7 million and the benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 106.3 million, mainly due to the application of tax losses in Ps. 62.9 million and a decrease in the inflation rate, that went from 1.7% in 3Q20 to 1.5% in 3Q21.
Consolidated Results for the First Nine Months of 2021 (in thousands of pesos):
9M20
9M21
Change
Revenues
Aeronautical services
5,202,303
8,412,610
61.7
%
Non-aeronautical services
1,797,608
2,584,554
43.8
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)
2,522,058
2,829,371
12.2
%
Total revenues
9,521,968
13,826,535
45.2
%
Operating costs
Costs of services:
2,030,357
2,107,665
3.8
%
Employee costs
735,170
809,698
10.1
%
Maintenance
295,547
339,953
15.0
%
Safety, security & insurance
337,958
373,147
10.4
%
Utilities
272,456
284,503
4.4
%
Other operating expenses
389,226
300,364
(22.8
%)
Technical assistance fees
199,296
370,504
85.9
%
Concession taxes
714,896
871,641
21.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
1,494,213
1,531,129
2.5
%
Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
2,522,058
2,829,371
12.2
%
Other expense (income)
1,635
(5,372
)
(428.5
%)
Total operating costs
6,962,454
7,704,938
10.7
%
Income from operations
2,559,514
6,121,597
139.2
%
Financial Result
(567,380
)
(699,548
)
23.3
%
Income before income taxes
1,992,134
5,422,049
172.2
%
Income taxes
(413,839
)
(1,180,768
)
185.3
%
Net income
1,578,295
4,241,281
168.7
%
Currency translation effect
1,223,592
(24,246
)
(102.0
%)
Cash flow hedges, net of income tax
(289,658
)
404,240
239.6
%
Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax
(21,338
)
11,614
154.4
%
Comprehensive income
2,490,891
4,632,889
86.0
%
Non-controlling interest
(108,803
)
(45,120
)
58.5
%
Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest
2,382,088
4,587,769
92.6
%
9M20
9M21
Change
EBITDA
4,053,727
7,652,727
88.8
%
Comprehensive income
2,490,891
4,632,889
86.0
%
Comprehensive income per share (pesos)
4.7394
9.0011
89.9
%
Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)
2.3049
4.3775
89.9
%
Operating income margin
26.9
%
44.3
%
64.7
%
Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
36.7
%
55.7
%
51.8
%
EBITDA margin
42.6
%
55.3
%
30.0
%
EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)
57.9
%
69.6
%
20.2
%
Costs of services and improvements / total revenues
47.8
%
35.7
%
(25.3
%)
Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)
29.0
%
19.2
%
(33.9
%)
- Net income and comprehensive income per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, were calculated based on 514,705,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021, and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, were calculated based on 525,575,547 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.5620 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on September 30, 2021, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).
- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay and Kingston airports, the average nine-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.1262 per U.S. dollar for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was used.
Revenues (9M21 vs 9M20)
Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 3,210.3 million, or 61.7%.
Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 786.9 million, or 43.8%.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 307.3 million, or 12.2%.
Total revenues increased by Ps. 4,304.6 million, or 45.2%.
The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed of the following factors:
Revenues at the Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 3,027.4 million or 69.8% during the period from January to September 2021, mainly as a result of the 61.1% increase in passenger traffic and the increase in the maximum rates applicable for 2021 as a result of the Extraordinary Review Process of our Master Development Program.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 102.1 million, or 17.3%, compared to the same period in 2020. This was mainly due to the 32.9% increase in passenger traffic and partially offset by the 7.6% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 80.8 million, or 29.4% compared to 2020, mainly due to a 14.5% increase in passenger traffic and partially offset by the 7.6% appreciation of the peso versus the dollar during the period from January to September 2021.
The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors :
The revenues from the Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 717.7 million, or 49.8%, compared to 2020. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 547.0 million, or 58.2%. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in the gradual phase-out of discounts to tenants. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, duty-free stores, retail, car rentals, time shares and other commercial income, which jointly increased by Ps. 494.7 million, or 70.1%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 164.7 million, or 41.0%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue from parking, convenience stores and VIP lounges which jointly increased Ps. 195.9 million and was partially offset by a Ps. 31.2 million decrease in revenues from publicity. The recovery of costs increased by Ps. 6.0 million, or 6.0%.
Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 61.8 million, or 24.2%, compared to 2020, primarily due to a 32.9% increase in passenger traffic.
The consolidation of the Kingston airport contributed an increase of Ps. 7.4 million, or 7.4%, to non-aeronautical services revenues as compared to 2020.
9M20
9M21
Change
Businesses operated by third parties:
Duty-free
231,790
375,606
62.0
%
Food and beverage
221,641
367,414
65.8
%
Retail
186,678
285,563
53.0
%
Car rentals
208,228
288,053
38.3
%
Leasing of space
153,509
175,840
14.5
%
Time shares
74,155
134,677
81.6
%
Ground transportation
69,393
97,805
40.9
%
Communications and financial services
48,010
61,200
27.5
%
Other commercial revenues
55,676
82,678
48.5
%
Total
1,249,080
1,868,836
49.6
%
Businesses operated directly by us:
Car parking
160,054
273,322
70.8
%
VIP lounges
112,574
145,184
29.0
%
Advertising
67,105
33,669
(49.8
%)
Convenience stores
76,829
128,436
67.2
%
Total
416,562
580,611
39.4
%
Recovery of costs
131,966
135,107
2.4
%
Total Non-aeronautical Revenues
1,797,608
2,584,554
43.8
%
Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.
Revenues from improvements to concession assets2
Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 307.3 million, or 12.2%, compared to 2020, mainly in:
The Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 351.7 million, or 14.5%, as a result of the increase in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.
Improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay airport decreased Ps. 44.4 million, or 44.3%. During the 2021 period, no investments in improvements to concession assets were made at the Kingston airport.
________________________
[2] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.
Total operating costs increased by Ps. 742.5 million, or 10.7%, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to a Ps. 328.0 million, or 35.9%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, Ps. 307.3 million, or 12.2%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12) and Ps. 77.3 million, or 3.8%, increase in the cost of services. Excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased Ps. 435.2 million, or 9.8%. This was composed primarily of the following factors:
Mexican Airports:
Operating costs increased by Ps. 889.9 million, or 16.1%, compared to the same period of 2020, primarily due to a Ps. 354.3 million, or 72.8%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, a Ps. 351.7 million, or 14.5%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 59.0 million, or 5.4%, increase in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 128.4 million, or 8.5%, increase in the cost of services.
The cost of services was mainly comprised of the following:
Employee costs increased Ps. 82.6 million, or 14.2%, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to the recognition of labor provisions in accordance with the Labor Reform Law and the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations.
Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 54.1 million, or 24.1%, as a result of the increase in essential maintenance required as a result of the increase in passenger traffic.
Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 47.3 million, or 21.5%, compared to the same period of 2020.
Utilities increased by Ps. 10.2 million or 5.9%, compared to the same period of 2020.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease in Other operating expenses of Ps. 65.8 million or 21.2%, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to a Ps. 85.1 million combined decrease in the allowance for credit losses, sanitation supplies, the purchase of supplies and donations to the medical sector for the prevention of COVID-19, professional services, and publicity. This decrease was partially offset by a combined increase of Ps. 24.1 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services, among others.
Montego Bay Airport:
Operating costs decreased by Ps. 159.1 million, or 16.2%, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly due to a Ps. 72.1 million, or 37.5%, decrease in concession taxes, a Ps. 44.4 million, or 44.3%, decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), a Ps. 23.0 million, or 6.0%, decrease in depreciation and amortization and a Ps. 17.2 million, or 5.8%, decrease in the cost of services.
Kingston Airport:
The consolidation of the airport generated an increase in operating costs of Ps. 12.7 million during the January to September period of 2021, mainly due to a Ps. 45.8 million, or 19.4%, increase in concession taxes and partially offset by a Ps. 33.8 million, or 15.4%, decrease in the cost of services, primarily as a result of a Ps. 23.0 million, or 50.5%, decrease in other operating expenses in the allowance for credit losses.
Operating margin went from 26.9% in the period from January to September 2020 to 44.3% in the same period of 2021. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 36.7% in the 2020 period to 55.7% in the same period of 2021. Operating income increased Ps. 3,562.1 million, or 139.2%, compared to the 2020 period.
EBITDA margin increased 1,270 basis points from 42.6% in the January to September 2020 period to 55.3% in the same period of 2021. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin increased 1,170 basis points from 57.9% in the 2020 period to 69.6% in the 2021 period. The nominal value of EBITDA was Ps. 7,652.7 million from January to September 2021 compared to Ps. 4,053.7 million during the same period of 2020, an increase of 88.8%.
Financial cost increased by Ps. 132.2 million, from a net expense of Ps. 567.4 million during the period from January to September 2020 to a net expense of Ps. 699.6 million during the same period of 2021. This increase was mainly the result of:
Foreign exchange rate fluctuations went from income of Ps. 199.5 million during the period from January to September 2020 to income of Ps. 205.2 million during the same period of 2021. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 5.7 million. Currency translation effect income also decreased by 1,247.8 million as compared to the 2020 period due to the fact that the exchange rate as of September 30, 2020, closed at Ps. 22.4573 as compared to Ps. 20.3060 as of September 30, 2021, an appreciation by the peso of 9.6%.
An increase in interest expense of Ps. 94.8 million, or 8.6%, compared to the 2020 period, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term bonds issued during 2021.
Interest income decreased by Ps. 43.1 million, or 12.7%, compared to the 2020 period, mainly due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents during the 2021 period.
Comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,142.0 million, or 86.0% compared to the 2020 period. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 3,429.9 million increase in profit before taxes and a Ps. 693.9 million increase in the cash flow hedge reserve. This increase was partially offset by a Ps. 1,247.8 million decrease in currency translation effect.
Net income increased Ps. 2,663.0 million, or 168.7% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Income taxes increased by Ps. 766.9 million, or 185.3%, as a result of a Ps. 819.8 million increase in current income taxes and a Ps. 52.9 million increase in the benefit for deferred taxes, mainly due to the application of tax losses of Ps. 142.2 million and partially offset by an increase in the inflation rate, that went from 2.1% in the 2020 period to 4.9% during the same period of 2021.
Statement of Financial Position
Total assets as of September 30, 2021, decreased by Ps. 3,085.9 million as compared to September 30, 2020, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 4,569.6 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and ii) a Ps. 784.3 million decrease in the value of concession assets (due to the valuation of the Jamaica concessions in U.S. dollars and the appreciation of the peso). These decreases were partially offset by increases of: i) Ps. 1,042.4 million in improvements to concession assets; (ii) Ps. 948.3 million in machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements and advances to suppliers; and (iii) Ps. 241.5 million in other current assets, among others.
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2021, increased by Ps. 965.8 million compared to September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) Long-term bonds (net) of Ps. 3,000.0 million; (ii) income taxes of Ps. 841.0 million and (iii) concession taxes of Ps. 154.3 million. This was partially offset by decreases of: (i) Ps. 2,000.0 million in bank loans, (ii) Ps. 590.5 million in derivative financial instruments and (iii) Ps. 170.2 million in deferred taxes, among others.
Recent Events
On October 15, 2021, the Company successfully issued in Mexico 25 million long-term debt securities (Certificados Bursátiles) for a total Ps. 2,500.0 million, in accordance with the following terms: i) Ps. 1,500.0 million of these securities have a variable interest rate of TIIE-28 plus 25 basis points, and the principal payment will be made on October 9, 2026; and ii) Ps. 1,000.0 million have a fixed interest rate of 7.91% with the principal payment due on April 28, 2028.
As of the date of this report, the Company has repurchased 11,252,916 shares at an average price of Ps. 218.45 per share, for a total of Ps. 2,458.2 million.
Company Description
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Guadalajara
Aeronautical services
511,304
936,476
83.2
%
1,486,854
2,364,802
59.0
%
Non-aeronautical services
124,227
216,335
74.1
%
426,618
588,628
38.0
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
345,253
281,771
(18.4
%)
776,820
845,313
8.8
%
Total Revenues
980,784
1,434,583
46.3
%
2,690,291
3,798,741
41.2
%
Operating income
328,999
742,786
125.8
%
996,014
1,887,733
89.5
%
EBITDA
421,434
839,895
99.3
%
1,271,400
2,180,329
71.5
%
Tijuana
Aeronautical services
297,610
511,009
71.7
%
806,134
1,345,821
66.9
%
Non-aeronautical services
70,597
114,533
62.2
%
233,815
315,577
35.0
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
191,013
407,033
113.1
%
429,779
1,221,098
184.1
%
Total Revenues
559,219
1,032,575
84.6
%
1,469,729
2,882,497
96.1
%
Operating income
191,116
394,096
106.2
%
496,414
1,038,858
109.3
%
EBITDA
255,741
456,547
78.5
%
685,116
1,230,993
79.7
%
Los Cabos
Aeronautical services
194,119
540,223
178.3
%
668,924
1,403,875
109.9
%
Non-aeronautical services
76,355
257,178
236.8
%
329,332
603,269
83.2
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
216,466
111,408
(48.5
%)
487,049
334,223
(31.4
%)
Total Revenues
486,940
908,809
86.6
%
1,485,305
2,341,367
57.6
%
Operating income
107,858
548,226
408.3
%
500,133
1,367,260
173.4
%
EBITDA
175,129
615,771
251.6
%
699,397
1,561,092
123.2
%
Puerto Vallarta
Aeronautical services
103,106
338,057
227.9
%
587,644
893,818
52.1
%
Non-aeronautical services
34,450
108,579
215.2
%
205,160
284,093
38.5
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
151,609
77,817
(48.7
%)
341,120
233,450
(31.6
%)
Total Revenues
289,165
524,452
81.4
%
1,133,923
1,411,361
24.5
%
Operating income
29,003
270,060
831.1
%
416,505
723,078
73.6
%
EBITDA
71,792
313,466
336.6
%
541,774
855,602
57.9
%
Montego Bay
Aeronautical services
82,213
307,859
274.5
%
589,003
691,064
17.3
%
Non-aeronautical services
52,190
124,623
138.8
%
255,863
317,675
24.2
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
20,996
14,669
(30.1
%)
100,373
55,942
(44.3
%)
Total Revenues
155,399
447,151
187.7
%
945,239
1,064,680
12.6
%
Operating (loss) income
(100,017
)
173,069
273.0
%
(32,927
)
245,554
845.8
%
EBITDA
31,336
291,557
830.4
%
351,970
607,449
72.6
%
Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos): (continued)
Airport
3Q20
3Q21
Change
9M20
9M21
Change
Guanajuato
Aeronautical services
74,120
164,660
122.2
%
237,834
413,189
73.7
%
Non-aeronautical services
20,484
38,165
86.3
%
84,437
100,736
19.3
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
43,293
3,094
(92.9
%)
97,408
9,281
(90.5
%)
Total Revenues
137,897
205,919
49.3
%
419,679
523,205
24.7
%
Operating (loss) income
36,915
120,450
226.3
%
150,895
306,508
103.1
%
EBITDA
55,214
139,476
152.6
%
204,707
362,832
77.2
%
Hermosillo
Aeronautical services
39,962
91,901
130.0
%
140,245
234,903
67.5
%
Non-aeronautical services
11,473
17,851
55.6
%
47,283
53,613
13.4
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
5,796
4,341
(25.1
%)
13,042
13,024
(0.1
%)
Total Revenues
57,231
114,093
99.4
%
200,570
301,539
50.3
%
Operating (loss) income
(2,351
)
32,619
1487.3
%
29,441
102,965
249.7
%
EBITDA
16,829
51,321
205.0
%
86,552
160,427
85.4
%
Others (1)
Aeronautical services
224,212
426,055
90.0
%
685,664
1,065,138
55.3
%
Non-aeronautical services
54,350
99,456
83.0
%
215,101
257,858
19.9
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
122,874
39,014
(68.2
%)
276,465
117,041
(57.7
%)
Total Revenues
401,435
564,525
40.6
%
1,177,230
1,440,038
22.3
%
Operating (loss) income
(44,549
)
54,564
222.5
%
(60,111
)
189,062
414.5
%
EBITDA
16,096
128,777
700.0
%
118,860
393,287
230.9
%
Total
Aeronautical services
1,526,645
3,316,240
117.2
%
5,202,303
8,412,610
61.7
%
Non-aeronautical services
444,126
976,722
119.9
%
1,797,608
2,521,447
40.3
%
Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)
1,097,300
939,145
(14.4
%)
2,522,058
2,829,371
12.2
%
Total Revenues
3,068,071
5,232,106
70.5
%
9,521,969
13,763,428
44.5
%
Operating income
546,974
2,335,870
327.1
%
2,496,364
5,861,017
134.8
%
EBITDA
1,043,572
2,836,810
171.8
%
3,959,777
7,352,009
85.7
%
(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia and Kingston airports.
Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30 (in thousands of pesos):
2020
2021
Change
%
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
15,220,432
10,650,840
(4,569,592
)
(30.0
%)
Trade accounts receivable - Net
1,337,069
1,419,022
1,419,022
6.1
%
Other current assets
955,218
1,196,699
1,196,699
25.3
%
Total current assets
17,512,719
13,266,561
(4,246,157
)
(24.2
%)
Advanced payments to suppliers
395,746
879,342
483,596
122.2
%
Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net
2,077,750
2,542,454
464,704
22.4
%
Improvements to concession assets - Net
13,453,827
14,496,214
1,042,387
7.7
%
Airport concessions - Net
11,171,190
10,386,868
(784,322
)
(7.0
%)
Rights to use airport facilities - Net
1,300,151
1,226,755
(73,396
)
(5.6
%)
Deferred income taxes - Net
6,017,493
6,114,888
97,395
1.6
%
Other non-current assets
256,914
186,772
(70,143
)
(27.3
%)
Total assets
52,185,790
49,099,854
(3,085,936
)
(5.9
%)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
8,433,190
4,338,720
(4,094,470
)
(48.6
%)
Long-term liabilities
20,592,268
25,652,501
5,060,233
24.6
%
Total liabilities
29,025,458
29,991,221
965,763
3.3
%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
6,185,082
170,381
(6,014,701
)
(97.2
%)
Legal reserve
1,592,551
1,592,551
-
0.0
%
Net income
1,608,717
4,217,345
2,608,628
162.2
%
Retained earnings
9,940,035
7,927,599
(2,012,436
)
(20.2
%)
3,283,374
5,531,293