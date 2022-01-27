Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Its Inclusion in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announces that as of today, it is part of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: i) female leadership & talent pipeline, ii) equal pay & gender pay parity, iii) inclusive culture, iv) anti-sexual harassment policies, and v) pro-women brand. The 2022 GEI includes 418 companies representing 45 countries and regions in 11 different sectors. In Mexico, 10 companies were included, among which, proudly stands GAP.



Being part of the Gender-Equality Index shows the changes GAP has been implementing within the Company, seeking to reach diversity goals and to instate a solid corporate culture in all fronts. We know there is still work to be done, but this recognition indicate us we are in the right path.

This achievement is the result of GAP's commitment to the inclusion, diversity, and development of the talent of our teams, as well as the responsibility with social, environmental, and corporate governance issues. We thank the entire GAP team for their great contribution and enthusiasm to the achievements and results of the Company.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only.

Company Description:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial conditions, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

