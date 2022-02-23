U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.
·22 min read
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pac&#xed;fico, S.A.B. de C.V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reported its consolidated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 (4Q21) (passenger traffic and consolidated results tables for 2021 compared to 2019, in order to illustrate the recovery of these metrics and their trend, are set forth at the end of this report). Figures are unaudited and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

COVID-19 Impact

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, passenger traffic increased 57.1% as compared to the same period of 2020 and decreased 11.8% as compared to 2019, demonstrating a better-than-expected recovery. Having a highly diversified portfolio of airports allowed the recovery of traffic even though certain restrictions or additional requirements were maintained to travel in some countries during 2021. The foregoing allowed the results in fiscal year 2021 to grow compared to fiscal years 2019 and 2020, generating positive net cash flow over these years.

Company measures during 4Q21:

  • The Company continued supporting commercial clients during the quarter by granting discounts on guaranteed minimum rent amounts in accordance with the percentage decrease in passenger traffic at each airport as compared to 4Q19. However, in most of the contracts it was not applied, since the percentage of participation in revenues was higher than the minimum rents. With regards to support for the airlines, the Company continued its incentive program in accordance with the reactivation of routes and frequencies that were held prior to the pandemic.

  • Operating cost control measures were maintained; however, because of the trend in passenger traffic during 4Q21, we have gradually increased certain costs such as maintenance, security, personnel, cleaning services and others related to the quality and travel experience of our passengers.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s Financial Position:

During 4Q21, results were significantly better as compared to 4Q20, with an increase in total revenues of 121.3% and an increase in cost of services of 38.2%. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 3,255.0 million, 84.2% over 4Q20.

In 4Q21, operating activities continued generating positive cash flow from operating activities for Ps. 3,524.5 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, of Ps. 13,332.9 million (7.7% lower than the balance as of December 31, 2020). During 4Q21, the Company issued Ps. 2,500.0 million in long-term debt securities (Certificados Bursátiles) to finance the committed investments for our Mexican airports. Additionally, Ps. 637.7 million in share repurchases were made during 4Q21.

In 4Q21, the Company performed an assessment of the portfolio risk of our airlines and commercial clients in terms of liquidity. Because of this assessment, it was determined that no reserve provision for expected credit losses in costs of operation was necessary for this quarter due to the growth and recovery of our main airlines and commercial clients.

During 4Q21, the Company continued evaluating the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on its financial condition and operating results. The Company also reviewed key indicators and impairment tests of significant long-term assets, expected credit losses and recovery of assets due to deferred taxes. In this evaluation, the Company reviewed financial results for the short, medium, and long term, concluding that a significant deterioration of the Company’s assets is not expected. As such, the Company does not foresee a business interruption or closing operations at any of its airports. However, the Company cannot ensure that the negative effect of the pandemic will continue decreasing in the coming quarter, nor can it ensure that local and global economic conditions will improve. The Company can also not predict the availability of financing, or what general credit conditions will be.

The Company will continue to monitor the pandemic’s adverse effects on the results of operations and will continue informing the market in a timely manner regarding future material updates on airport operations and the measures adopted for preserving liquidity and ensuring business continuity.

Summary of Results 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 (and 4Q19 for purposes of illustrating the recovery trend):

  • The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,975.3 million, or 73.9% (Ps. 915.6 million, or 24.5%, as compared to 4Q19). Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,844.0 million, or 121.3% (Ps. 614.3 million, or 13.4%, as compared to 4Q19).

  • Cost of services increased by Ps. 243.6 million, or 38.2% (as compared to 4Q19, cost of services increased Ps. 108.4 million, or 14.0%).

  • Income from operations increased by Ps. 1,475.1 million, or 117.0% (Ps. 801.6 million, or 41.4%, as compared to 4Q19).

  • EBITDA increased by Ps. 1,488.4 million, or 84.2% (Ps. 832.0 million, or 34.3%, as compared to 4Q19), going from Ps. 1,766.6 million in 4Q20 to Ps. 3,255.0 million in 4Q21. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) increased from 66.2% in 4Q20 to 70.1% in 4Q21 (EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC 12) was 65.0% in 4Q19).

  • Net comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,265.2 million, or 736.5% (Ps.922.9 million, or 89.2%, as compared to 4Q19), from a loss of Ps. 307.5 million in 4Q20 to income of Ps. 1,957.7 million in 4Q21.

Passenger Traffic

During 4Q21, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 4,543.3 thousand passengers, an increase of 55.3%, compared to 4Q20 (as compared to 4Q19, total passengers increased by 12.1 thousand passengers, or 0.1%). During 4Q21, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

TAR

Hermosillo

Monterrey

October 1, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

TAR

La Paz

Culiacan

October 19, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

TAR

La Paz

Puerto Vallarta

October 19, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

TAR

Hermosillo

Puerto Vallarta

October 19, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.

International:

Airline

Departure

Arrival

Opening date

Frequencies

Frontier

Los Cabos

Denver

October 9, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Frontier

Montego Bay

Atlanta

November 1, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

American Airlines

Puerto Vallarta

Austin

November 2, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Frontier

Montego Bay

Orlando

November 2, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

EW Discover

Montego Bay

Frankfurt

November 3, 2021

2 weekly frequencies

Swoop

Puerto Vallarta

Toronto

November 4, 2021

2 weekly frequencies

American Airlines

Kingston

Philadelphia

November 4, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Swoop

Los Cabos

Toronto

December 4, 2021

1 weekly frequencie

Swoop

Kingston

Toronto

December 4, 2021

2 weekly frequencies

Aeromexico

Guadalajara

Madrid

December 15, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Frontier

Montego Bay

Newark

December 17, 2021

3 weekly frequencies

Swoop

Puerto Vallarta

Victoria

December 19, 2021

1 weekly frequencie

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.


Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q20

4Q21

Change

2020

2021

Change

Guadalajara

1,777.8

2,542.0

43.0%

5,768.1

8,540.2

48.1%

Tijuana *

1,506.0

1,870.1

24.2%

4,597.3

6,891.3

49.9%

Los Cabos

430.7

575.0

33.5%

1,215.3

2,020.4

66.2%

Puerto Vallarta

319.0

554.3

73.7%

951.5

1,848.5

94.3%

Montego Bay

0.0

0.0

0.0%

1.0

0.0

(100.0%)

Guanajuato

329.5

404.4

22.7%

1,051.5

1,487.1

41.4%

Hermosillo

290.3

449.5

54.8%

939.4

1,457.9

55.2%

Mexicali

215.4

324.3

50.6%

690.9

1,088.4

57.5%

Morelia

118.1

146.9

24.3%

387.3

541.0

39.7%

La Paz

192.4

266.7

38.6%

566.5

901.8

59.2%

Kingston

0.1

0.2

100.0%

1.4

1.2

(14.0%)

Aguascalientes

110.7

178.1

60.9%

356.0

582.8

63.7%

Los Mochis

75.5

106.3

40.7%

211.2

358.3

69.6%

Manzanillo

14.9

25.7

73.2%

49.1

86.8

76.6%

Total

5,380.4

7,443.5

38.3%

16,786.6

25,805.6

53.7%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q20

4Q21

Change

2020

2021

Change

Guadalajara

711.4

1,059.5

48.9%

2,357.5

3,702.7

57.1%

Tijuana *

512.3

885.5

72.9%

1,719.3

2,786.6

62.1%

Los Cabos

589.5

1,067.1

81.0%

1,848.9

3,529.2

90.9%

Puerto Vallarta

354.8

813.6

129.3%

1,584.6

2,271.5

43.4%

Montego Bay

285.5

821.3

187.7%

1,609.6

2,581.9

60.4%

Guanajuato

102.5

184.6

80.1%

336.2

631.9

87.9%

Hermosillo

16.1

25.5

58.5%

44.8

102.1

127.7%

Mexicali

0.7

2.0

198.1%

2.3

5.6

142.7%

Morelia

81.9

113.2

38.2%

244.0

406.1

66.4%

La Paz

1.9

4.6

141.0%

6.6

18.3

177.1%

Kingston

133.6

262.5

96.5%

628.0

829.3

32.0%

Aguascalientes

41.6

58.6

40.9%

119.5

210.6

76.2%

Los Mochis

0.8

2.3

196.5%

2.4

9.4

286.9%

Manzanillo

4.5

16.8

270.8%

37.1

46.5

25.3%

Total

2,836.9

5,317.0

87.4%

10,541.0

17,131.6

62.5%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport

4Q20

4Q21

Change

2020

2021

Change

Guadalajara

2,489.1

3,601.5

44.7%

8,125.6

12,243.0

50.7%

Tijuana *

2,018.2

2,755.6

36.5%

6,316.6

9,677.9

53.2%

Los Cabos

1,020.2

1,642.1

61.0%

3,064.2

5,549.6

81.1%

Puerto Vallarta

673.8

1,367.9

103.0%

2,536.1

4,120.0

62.5%

Montego Bay

285.5

821.3

187.7%

1,610.6

2,581.9

60.3%

Guanajuato

431.9

588.9

36.3%

1,387.7

2,119.0

52.7%

Hermosillo

306.4

475.0

55.0%

984.2

1,559.9

58.5%

Mexicali

216.0

326.3

51.0%

693.2

1,094.0

57.8%

Morelia

200.0

260.1

30.0%

631.3

947.1

50.0%

La Paz

194.3

271.3

39.6%

573.1

920.0

60.5%

Kingston

133.7

262.7

96.5%

629.4

830.5

31.9%

Aguascalientes

152.3

236.7

55.4%

475.6

793.4

66.8%

Los Mochis

76.3

108.6

42.3%

213.6

367.7

72.1%

Manzanillo

19.4

42.6

119.4%

86.2

133.3

54.6%

Total

8,217.3

12,760.5

55.3%

27,327.5

42,937.2

57.1%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.

CBX (thousands)

Airport

4Q20

4Q21

Change

2020

2021

Change

Tijuana

507.8

876.1

72.5%

1,705.7

2,754.3

61.5%


Consolidated Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 (in thousands of pesos):

4Q20

4Q21

Change

Revenues

Aeronautical services

2,023,398

3,571,344

76.5%

Non-aeronautical services

650,490

1,077,886

65.7%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

(329,479

)

539,140

263.6%

Total revenues

2,344,408

5,188,370

121.3%

Operating costs

Costs of services:

638,350

881,966

38.2%

Employee costs

235,311

306,052

30.1%

Maintenance

130,976

206,595

57.7%

Safety, security & insurance

120,358

137,293

14.1%

Utilities

83,106

107,333

29.2%

Other operating expenses

68,599

124,693

81.8%

Technical assistance fees

89,858

155,717

73.3%

Concession taxes

193,414

359,403

85.8%

Depreciation and amortization

506,148

519,409

2.6%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

(329,479

)

539,140

263.6%

Other (income)

(14,361

)

(2,858

)

(80.1%)

Total operating costs

1,083,930

2,452,777

126.3%

Income from operations

1,260,478

2,735,593

117.0%

Financial Result

(866,839

)

(328,381

)

(62.1%)

Income before income taxes

393,639

2,407,212

511.5%

Income taxes

(53,228

)

(604,778

)

1036.2%

Net income

340,411

1,802,434

429.5%

Currency translation effect

(643,284

)

55,056

108.6%

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

(9,355

)

96,525

1131.8%

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

4,680

3,649

22.0%

Comprehensive income

(307,548

)

1,957,664

(736.5%)

Non-controlling interest

90,102

(35,128

)

(139.0%)

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

(217,446

)

1,922,536

984.1%

4Q20

4Q21

Change

EBITDA

1,766,625

3,255,002

84.2%

Comprehensive income

(307,548

)

1,957,664

(736.5%)

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

(0.5852

)

3.8213

(753.0%)

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

(0.2853

)

1.8628

(753.0%)

Operating income margin

53.8

%

52.7

%

(1.9%)

Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

47.1

%

58.8

%

24.8%

EBITDA margin

75.4

%

62.7

%

(16.7%)

EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12)

66.2

%

70.1

%

6.0%

Costs of services and improvements / total revenues

13.2

%

27.4

%

107.9%

Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12)

23.9

%

19.0

%

(20.5%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 4Q21 were calculated based on 512,301,577 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and for 4Q20 were calculated based on 525,575,547 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 20.5140 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on December 30, 2021, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).

- For purposes of the consolidation of the Montego Bay and Kingston airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 20.7468 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was used.


Revenues (4Q21 vs. 4Q20)

  • Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,547.9 million, or 76.5%.

  • Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 427.4 million, or 65.7%.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 868.6 million, or 263.6%.

  • Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,844.0 million, or 121.3%.

  • The change in aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. Revenues at the Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 1,277.0 million or 69.5% compared to 4Q20, mainly as a result of the 49.7% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum tariffs.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 206.1 million, or 192.9%, compared to 4Q20. This was mainly due to the 187.7% increase in passenger traffic. During 4Q21, there was a 0.6% depreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.6308 in 4Q20 to Ps. 20.7468 in 4Q21.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 64.8 million, or 81.2% compared to 4Q20, mainly due to a 96.5% increase in passenger traffic and the depreciation of the peso versus the dollar during 4Q21.

  • The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was composed primarily of the following factors:

    1. The Company’s revenues from its Mexican airports increased by Ps. 348.2 million, or 63.3%, compared to 4Q20. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 230.9 million. This was mainly due to the recovery of passenger traffic that resulted in execution of revenue share of the clients’ revenues, which was higher than the minimum rental guarantee. The business lines that increased the most were food and beverage, duty-free stores, leasing of space, car rentals, time shares and ground transportation, which jointly increased by Ps. 213.7 million, or 72.6%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by the Company increased by Ps. 109.7 million, or 73.6%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 7.6 million, or 23.8%.

    2. Revenues from the Montego Bay airport increased by Ps. 65.5 million, or 91.9%, compared to 4Q20. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$ 3.1 million, or 90.9%.

    3. Revenues from the Kingston airport increased by Ps. 13.6 million, or 47.0%, compared to 4Q20. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$ 0.6 million, or 46.2%.

4Q20

4Q21

Change

Businesses operated by third parties:

Duty-free

80,685

161,459

100.1%

Food and beverage

83,117

149,840

80.3%

Retail

67,102

116,054

73.0%

Car rentals

75,055

113,535

51.3%

Leasing of space

54,267

67,052

23.6%

Time shares

28,595

54,519

90.7%

Ground transportation

27,442

42,902

56.3%

Communications and financial services

15,647

19,482

24.5%

Other commercial revenues

23,118

36,071

56.0%

Total

455,027

760,913

67.2%

Businesses operated directly by us:

Car parking

74,499

114,784

54.1%

VIP lounges

32,323

74,314

129.9%

Advertising

21,752

19,548

(10.1%)

Convenience stores

25,224

56,902

125.6%

Total

153,797

265,547

72.7%

Recovery of costs

41,663

51,424

23.4%

Total Non-aeronautical Revenues

650,490

1,077,886

65.7%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

  • Revenues from improvements to concession assets1
    Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) increased by Ps. 868.6 million, or 263.6%, compared to 4Q20. The change was composed primarily of:

  1. The Company’s Mexican airports increased by Ps. 921.1 million, or 219.7%, as a result of the adjustment in committed investments in the Master Development Program for the 2020-2024 period.

  2. Decrease in improvements to concession assets at the Montego Bay and Kingston airports of Ps. 1.1 million, or 2.9% and Ps. 51.4 million, or 100.0%, respectively.

________________________
[1] Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12), but this recognition does not have a cash impact or an impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Program in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.


Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,368.8 million, or 126.3%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 868.6 million, or 263.6%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC 12), a Ps.231.9 million, or 81.8%, increase in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 243.6 million, or 38.2% increase in cost of services (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets, operating costs increased Ps. 500.2 million, or 35.3%).

This increase in total operating costs was composed primarily of the following factors:

Mexican Airports:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,307.2 million, or 204.9%, compared to 4Q20, primarily due to a Ps. 921.1 million, or 219.7%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC 12), a Ps. 224.1 million, or 46.2%, increase in cost of services, a combined Ps. 139.4 million, or 66.8%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes and a Ps. 16.2 million, or 4.3%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 386.1 million or 36.5%).

The change in the cost of services during 4Q21 was mainly due to:

  • Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 67.1 million, or 61.7%, compared to 4Q20.

  • Other operating expenses increased Ps. 63.4 million or 128.0%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 83.7 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, FBO services and travel expenses. This increase was partially offset by a Ps. 21.5 million combined decrease in the allowance for credit losses, sanitation supplies, and the purchase of supplies and donations for the medical sector for the prevention of COVID-19.

  • Employee costs increased Ps. 61.9 million, or 32.2%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to the recognition of labor provisions in accordance with the Labor Reform and the hiring of additional personnel as required for airport operations due to the recovery of passenger traffic.

  • Safety, security and insurance costs increased Ps. 20.4 million, or 25.2%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff as compared when the partial closure of some operating areas reduced the need for personnel in 4Q20.

Montego Bay Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 58.2 million, or 21.3%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 36.9 million, or 228.8% increase in concession taxes, a Ps. 20.0 million, or 21.5% increase in the cost of services and a Ps. 5.7 million increase in other expenses. This increase was partially offset by a Ps. 1.1 million, or 2.9%, decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and a Ps. 3.3 million, or 2.6%, decrease in depreciation and amortization.

Kingston Airport:

  • Operating costs increased by Ps. 3.4 million, or 2.0%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to a Ps. 55.6 million, or 95.0% increase in concession taxes and partially offset by a Ps. 51.4 million decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12).

Operating margin went from 53.8% in 4Q20 to 52.7% in 4Q21. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating margin went from 47.1% in 4Q20 to 58.8% in 4Q21. Operating income increased Ps. 1,475.1 million, or 117.0%, compared to 4Q20.

EBITDA margin went from 75.4% in 4Q20 to 62.7% in 4Q21. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 66.2% in 4Q20 to 70.1% in 4Q21. The nominal value of EBITDA increased Ps. 1,488.4 million, or 84.2%, compared to 4Q20.

  • Financial cost decreased by Ps. 538.5 million, or 62.1%, from a net expense of Ps. 866.8 million in 4Q20 to a net expense of Ps. 328.4 million in 4Q21. This change was mainly the result of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an expense of Ps. 529.9 million in 4Q20 to income of Ps. 33.1 million in 4Q21. This generated an increase in the foreign exchange gain of Ps. 563.0 million. The currency translation effect income increased Ps. 698.3 million, compared to 4Q20.

  • Interest expenses increased by Ps. 65.4 million, or 16.2%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to higher debt, as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities.

  • Interest income increased by Ps. 40.9 million, or 60.5%, compared to 4Q20, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.

In 4Q21, comprehensive income increased Ps. 2,265.2 million, or 736.5%, compared to 4Q20. This increase was mainly due to a Ps. 2,013.6 million increase in earnings before taxes derived from the significant increase in passenger traffic, as well as a Ps. 698.3 million increase in currency translation effect. This increase was partially offset by an increase in income taxes of Ps. 551.5 million.

During 4Q21, net income increased by Ps. 1,462.0 million, or 429.5%, compared to 4Q20. Income taxes increased by Ps. 773.4 million, partially offset by the benefit for deferred taxes by Ps. 221.8 million, mainly due to the application of Ps. 60.2 million in tax losses and an increase in the inflation rate, from 1.0% in 4Q20 to 2.4% in 4Q21.

Consolidated Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31 (in thousands of pesos):

2020

2021

Change

Revenues

Aeronautical services

7,225,742

11,983,954

65.9%

Non-aeronautical services

2,448,053

3,662,441

49.6%

Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12)

2,192,578

3,368,511

53.6%

Total revenues

11,866,373

19,014,906

60.2%

Operating costs

Costs of services:

2,668,707

2,989,631

12.0%

Employee costs

970,481

1,115,750

15.0%

Maintenance

426,523

546,548

28.1%

Safety, security & insurance

458,316

510,440

11.4%

Utilities

355,562

391,836

10.2%

Other operating expenses

457,825

425,057

(7.2%)

Technical assistance fees

289,154

526,220

82.0%

Concession taxes

908,310

1,231,044

35.5%

Depreciation and amortization

2,000,361

2,050,539

2.5%

Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12)

2,192,578

3,368,511

53.6%

Other expense (income)

(12,726

)

(8,231

)

(35.3%)

Total operating costs

8,046,384

10,157,714

26.2%

Income from operations

3,819,989

8,857,192

131.9%

Financial Result

(1,434,222

)

(1,027,929

)

(28.3%)

Income before income taxes

2,385,770

7,829,263

228.2%

Income taxes

(467,067

)

(1,785,546

)

282.3%

Net income

1,918,703

6,043,717

215.0%

Currency translation effect

580,308

30,810

(94.7%)

Cash flow hedges, net of income tax

(299,013

)

500,765

(267.5%)

Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax

(16,658

)

15,263

191.6%

Comprehensive income

2,183,340

6,590,555

201.9%

Non-controlling interest

(18,701

)

(80,248

)

(329.1%)

Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest

2,164,639

6,510,307

200.8%

2020

2021

Change

EBITDA

5,820,350

10,907,731

87.4%

Comprehensive income

2,183,340

6,590,555

201.9%

Comprehensive income per share (pesos)

4.1542

12.8646

209.7%

Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars)

2.0251

6.2711

209.7%

...

